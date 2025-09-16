Can Enrique’s PSG conquer Europe again amid fierce competition?

It was just a few months ago that serial French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) unlocked the elusive status of European kings. Luis Enrique’s men crushed Italy’s Inter Milan 5-0 to finally clinch an elusive European Champions League crown.

After a brief hiatus, Europe’s premier club competition returns with a multitude of interesting subplots. Not least is the question around whether Enrique’s charges can retain their title. Because as tough as it is to be crowned European champions, it is even more difficult to retain that status.

Only a handful of the 24 European champions have succeeded in winning successive Champions Leagues. However, over the past 25 years only one of those teams has managed the feat — record winners Real Madrid. The Parisians will be aiming to emulate this rare achievement by the end of the 2025/26 season.

Paris title defence

A second Champions League crown for the Qatari-backed PSG would undoubtedly cement their reputation as a force not just in France, but in Europe as well. As such, this campaign will be key for Enrique and his players.

“The Champions League is here, it’s a special moment. We know how difficult this competition is, but at the same time we’re calm and hope to play well,” said Enrique.

The Parisians will face some challenging fixtures in their eight league phase outings. The new league format of the Champions League enters its second season and stakeholders are not as confused as they were before the 2024/25 campaign.

Luis Enrique, the head coach of Paris Saint-Germain. (Photo: Neal Simpson / Sportsphoto / Allstar via Getty Images)

In contrast to the mini-leagues of the previous iteration of the competition, in this new dawn of the elite European club competition, the 36 participating teams are lumped into a single supergroup/league.

However, in a deviation from a normal league format where each team plays the others twice, in the Champions League each side will play eight matches against eight different teams. Four at home and four away.

As they embark on their title defence, PSG have been drawn Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen, Atalanta, Tottenham Hotspur, Sporting, Athletic Club and Newcastle United.

It’s a challenging set of fixtures for the French champions, especially in a league format that demands consistency. The top eight teams are rewarded with a straight ticket into the round of 16. Those that finish from ninth to 24th must battle through a two-legged playoff to stay alive in the competition.

League phase rollercoaster

There is no perfect recipe for this new format of the Champions League. Liverpool breezed through the league phase, losing just one of their eight clashes. Through this they established themselves as early favourites to push all the way and win the competition for the second time in six years.

Then they bumped into a PSG team that was finding its stride after finishing 15th in the league stage and surviving a playoff. Against the eventual champions in the round of 16, the Reds were vanquished 4-1 on penalties after a stalemate over two legs — thus ending their European hopes.

In 2025/26, Arne Slots’s second season in England, the Reds are reinvigorated and have reinforced their squad with some quality signings. Not least Sweden’s star striker Alexander Isak, plus former Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz.

Throw in the irrepressible Mohamed Salah into that mix and Slot’s side are once again among the frontrunners for overall success. At worst, the reigning English champions will be looking to navigate past the round of 16 that tripped them up earlier this year.

English power

Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, PSV Eindhoven and Azerbaijan’s Qarabağ will visit Anfield. Meanwhile, the Reds will travel to Inter Milan, Eintracht Frankfurt, Marseille and Galatasaray.

“The first thing to say is that like last season, it is a very challenging draw. But we knew that it would be because in the Champions League, with the new format, there is no such thing as an easy draw. But what is also clear is that this is a very exciting draw, full of big games both home and away,” Slot told Liverpool’s media department.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot. (Photo: Visionhaus / Getty Images)

The Reds lead a strong English contingent in this season’s Champions League. There are a total of six Premier League teams in this competition. Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea finished in the top four to qualify the traditional way.

Isak’s former team, Newcastle United, is back in Europe after missing out last season. The Magpies ended the last league campaign fifth, but qualified due to England being awarded a bonus spot for their high rank in Europe’s club coefficient rankings.

Tottenham Hotspur are the sixth English representative. Thomas Frank’s men qualified through their Europa League success.

Spanish redemption

There are also Spain’s regular favourites — Real and Barcelona. Both had disappointing campaigns last time out, particularly when contrasted with the high standards they have set for themselves in the competition.

Los Blancos were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Arsenal, losing 5-1 on aggregate. They have since parted ways with legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian has been replaced by former Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso, and the expectation from Madrid will be the return of the trophy that Los Blancos have won a record 15 times.

Xabi Alonso, head coach of Real Madrid. (Photo: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce / Getty Images)

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona were one of the favourites alongside Liverpool last time out. However, they ran out of steam in the semifinals — suffering a 7-6 aggregate defeat to Inter. Boasting one of the best squads and a super manager, the Spanish side is hopeful of snapping a Champions League drought that stretches back to 2015.

Teams such as Kazakhstan’s Kairat Almaty and Cypriot outfit Pafos will be looking to just enjoy the ride in their maiden taste of Champions League soccer. An unlikely victory in any of their eight matches would be a major highlight.

Let the games begin. The final destination? The Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary. The venue, which hosted the 2023 Europa League final, will host the Champions League decider on 30 May 2026. DM