Carlo Ancelotti defiant despite pressure to walk away from Real Madrid job

Carlo Ancelotti is one of the best coaches in soccer history. There is no question about that. In a coaching career spanning more than three decades, the Italian tactician has won everything there is to win at club level. From coaching teams such as AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, Ancelotti has seen and done it all.

However, sports mimic life because people hastily forget the good someone has done when they err. That is the situation Ancelotti currently finds himself in as his team prepares to jostle with Arsenal in the European Champions League quarterfinals.

Ancelotti led Los Blancos to a record-extending 15th Champions League title as recently as a year ago. It was also his fifth overall title in the continental club competition, extending his record as the most successful manager in the history of the competition. Bob Paisley, Zinedine Zidane and Pep Guardiola share second spot on the list, with three Champions League gold medals each.

Madrid also cruised to the Spanish league title last season, beating second-placed Barcelona by a comfortable 10-point gap. This season Barcelona have resurrected under the tutelage of German Hansi Flick and lead the race for the domestic league title, with Ancelotti’s star-studded side sitting in second.

‘I don’t care’

Despite the gap between the two rivals being just four points (with eight matches remaining), Ancelotti has been under immense scrutiny. A 2-1 defeat to Valencia over the weekend compounded the pressure on the experienced Italian.

“As I’ve said many times, we can’t think about criticism when we play every three days. We failed against Valencia, we analysed it, evaluated it… and what I said after the game is exactly what I think now. But we’re looking ahead,” Ancelotti said.

Carlo Ancelotti, the head coach of Real Madrid. (Photo: M Gracia Jimenez / Soccrates / Getty Images)

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid battles for the ball with Raul Asencio of Real Madrid during their Champions League second leg match at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on 12 March 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo: Diego Souto / Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. (Photo: Ed Sykes / Sportsphoto / Allstar Via Getty Images)

Heading into the first leg of their quarterfinal clash with English side Arsenal, Ancelotti said he was not perturbed by the noise surrounding him and his team this season. The Italian said the only person who mattered in the grander scheme of things, Real president Florentino Pérez, remained pleased with his work.

Ancelotti has been at Real since 2021, his second spell after being with the Spanish giants between 2013 and 2015. When a question was posed to him whether he felt he had overstayed his welcome in Madrid, Ancelotti responded: “I don’t know. Maybe a lot of people are tired, but the most important person (Pérez) is not. And that’s what counts. He’s happy with me; he supports me, he helps me. And that’s what I count on. If a lot of people get tired later, I don’t care. What can change the dynamic is this: that the most important person in this club gets tired.”

We can win

Despite not enjoying as smooth a season as they did during the 2023/2024 campaign, Ancelotti believes his team can still replicate the success they achieved. That is, to win the domestic title, as well as the Champions League.

“Yes, otherwise I wouldn’t be here. I’d consider going on holiday. We have all the resources to compete and fight for titles until the very end. Winning… you have to try. If it goes well, you win. If not, we have to think about next season,” the Italian mentor stated.

Throughout his storied career, Ancelotti has inspired many managers who are part of the new generation. This includes Arsenal mentor Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard had nothing but praise for his experienced counterpart before the duel for a place in the Champions League semifinals.

“He is an inspiration to me. He has been able to win everything in many countries, while transmitting calm. That’s very difficult in an environment where there is so much pressure. You only have to listen to players talk about him to understand his personality,” Arteta said.

If he were to depart Madrid, it would be extremely difficult to replace Ancelotti. Very few managers are able to thrive in the Real dressing room, largely because of all the different egos and personalities that need to be tended to. However, the Italian commands enough respect to be able to manage this with ease.

This is why, even if Madrid do end the season without silverware, it would be tough for Pérez to sack Ancelotti. Unless, of course, the 65-year-old walks away by himself. DM

Champions League quarterfinal fixtures

Tuesday, 8 April:

Arsenal vs Real Madrid (9pm)

Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan (9pm)

Wednesday, 9 April:

Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund (9pm)

Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa (9pm)