Barcelona is one the biggest sports institutions in the world. The Spanish soccer club’s blue-and-garnet strip has been donned by a number of legends from Johan Cruyff to Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi.

However, in recent seasons the club has faced struggles on and off the field. While it has generally turned the corner in relation to its off-field struggles, the team is still not in calm waters. Nevertheless, the Blaugrana’s resurgence on the pitch is there for all to see.

The best example of this rise was the Spanish giants beating fellow heavyweights Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in the space of three days. Though it is early in the season, the two comprehensive victories demonstrated that Barca is not a team to be taken lightly this season, both domestically and in the European Champions League.

Hansi Flick, the head coach of FC Barcelona. (Photo by Angel Martinez / Getty Images)

During the 2023/24 season it failed to pick up any major silverware. This year the Catalans have commenced the season strongly. They lead La Liga comfortably after 11 games, with 10 victories and one defeat. Second-placed Real trail their rivals, who smashed them 4-0 over the weekend, by six points.

Their intention to win the Champions League for the first time since 2015 was also highlighted when they thrashed their European bogeyman, Bayern, by a clinical 4-1 scoreline.

Flicking it

The players who new manager Hansi Flick has at his disposal appear to be hungry for success and to fight for the Barcelona badge.

Flick replaced Barca old boy Xavi Hernández at the start of this season, with the former Spain midfielder relieved of his duties by his boyhood club after it finished a massive 11 points behind Real in the league race, while it was dumped out in the quarterfinals of the Champions league by Paris Saint-Germain.

Flick’s appointment — after he had been without a job since being sacked by Germany in September 2023 — presented an opportunity for dual redemption for the two parties. Flick oversaw a disastrous 2022 Fifa World Cup Germany campaign as his homeland was eliminated during the group phase in Qatar.

Prior to being appointed by Germany as coach in 2021, Flick was with Bayern and oversaw a treble-winning campaign in 2020, securing the Bundesliga, Champions League and German Cup. At Barcelona he will be eyeing similar success, though he has refused to draw similarities between his Bayern side and this Barcelona outfit.

Lamine Yamal of Barcelona is challenged by Aurelien Tchouameni of Real Madrid during their La Liga match at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on 26 October 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo: David Ramos / Getty Images)

“No, no. I don’t like that (comparison). This team is different. The situation is different. At the moment things look good, I’m happy to be the coach of this team but I know that things can change really quickly in football,” Flick said.

“We value what we have, it’s fantastic to see things work... What this team is doing is amazing, the atmosphere in the dressing room is great,” the 59-year-old added.

“It’s not just about winning and losing. We analyse matches, that’s why we have a very large group of analysts. We want to show the players what we can improve on for the next match,” he stated.

Whereas last season the only thing exciting for Barcelona’s followers was their teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, under Flick all of Barca’s players appear to have been injected with renewed energy. This is particularly true of Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish goal-poacher managed 19 league goals last season, despite his team’s struggles. It was a healthy return, but by his high standards it was not that much. This is evidenced by the fact he already has 14 league goals this season.

Clearly the arrival of Flick has provided the 36-year-old striker with newfound vigour after the pair also worked together successfully at Bayern. Lewandowski will be integral to any success the Spanish side have this season.

Financial issues

Barcelona president Joan Laporta (elected in 2021) has done exceptionally well to stabilise the club following the financial troubles incurred under his predecessor, Josep Bartomeu. The latter was described as one of the worst Barca presidents by former club defender Gerard Piqué.

“From what I have lived, he must be (up) there. We are all guilty, but it is true that the club (has) not gone where all the Catalans want. Now I am hopeful and excited. The next five or 10 years will be very good for Barcelona,” said Piqué.

Federico Valverde of Real Madrid (front) is challenged by Barcelona's Dani Olmo at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on 26 October 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo: David Ramos / Getty Images)

Under Laporta, there are still issues. One example is the protracted registration saga involving attacker Dani Olmo. The Spanish international was bought by Barcelona from RB Leipzig at the start of this season. However, there was a delay in registering him, with the Catalan club’s wage bill exceeding La Liga’s cap for Barcelona, which is calculated according to the club’s revenue.

It took a long-term injury to defender Andreas Christensen for Barca to find a loophole in the rules and finally register their marquee signing, three games into their league campaign.

It remains unclear what will happen when Christensen regains full fitness in a couple of months. But Barcelona’s hierarchy is said to be working frantically behind the scenes to cover all their bases. A newly agreed multi-million-Euros deal with their kit sponsor Nike may be crucial in this regard.

While all this happens off the field, Flick will be hopeful that it does not disrupt the harmony of his dressing room. DM