It’s South Africa’s maiden Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final appearance, having been knocked out in the group stage in their four previous appearances at the tournament.

Their challenge to make the next step, and reaching the final four could hardly be tougher, with six-time champions and reigning double champions in their way on Saturday.

Much of the billing in the build-up to this weekend’s sport has been about the double-header as the New Zealand men’s side, the All Blacks, and the Springboks prepare to do battle in the morning in Wellington before their women’s counterparts face off in the afternoon.

But while the men’s sides are statistically the two best teams to have played the sport – both in overall winning statistics as well as World Cups won between them – the afternoon match is more lopsided.

The World Rugby rankings currently have the Black Ferns as the third best side in the world, behind Canada and Women’s Rugby World Cup hosts and favourites for the title, England. South Africa (SA), meanwhile, made a two-spot jump from 12th to 10th in the rankings, after their surprise 29-24 win over Italy in the Pool stages.

Women's coach Swys De Bruin during a team training session at UCT on 21 July in Cape Town. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Head coach Swys de Bruin is under no illusion of the challenge his side is up against.

“They have won the World Cup six times already; we did not even enter the qualification play-offs in 2017 and lost all our matches in 2022, that is how far behind we are,” he said.

“Their players’ passing ability and accuracy are amazing, and one can see they have played this game from a young age.

“That is not the case with us, but that said we have improved so much, and few teams will beat our heart and guts.”

7-1 split

That doesn’t mean the Springbok team will just roll over against New Zealand, with De Bruin leaving his side this message: “Leave nothing on the field. We will carry you off if you are too tired to walk at the end of it. This is the biggest game of your life, go out and enjoy it.”

The clever tactician has taken a page out of Rassie Erasmus’ playbook for the all-important encounter by selecting seven forwards and only one backline player on the bench.

Twice already in the tournament, against Brazil and Italy, De Bruin has brought on all his forward replacements at the same time and they have made an immediate impact. It will be a surprise if he deviates from that tactic this week.

Utility back Eloise Webb is the lone backline player among the reserves with three front-row substitutes, two locks in Vainah Ubisi and Anathi Qolo alongside two backrowers in Lerato Makua and Catha Jacobs.

“We decided on the 7-1 split because of the profile of our team,” De Bruin said.

“We are a team that like to dominate upfront and playing two fresh packs – in each half – against the Black Ferns is a tactical decision. We rested all those players against France to be ready for this Test, and now it is time for them to take on New Zealand with fresh legs and eager minds.

“You must realise, our squad was not used to this intensity and quality of opposition for a long time, so we had to plan their workload properly. I am happy to say it worked out exactly as planned and we are ready to go.”

Babalwa Latsha of South Africa is tackled by Mariana Nicolau and Marina Fioravanti of Brazil during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 pool match on 24 August in Northampton, England. (Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images)

Starters ready

The starting pack is as big and powerful as well, with star number eight Aseza Hele taking her place at the back of the scrum despite limping off the field in the Bok Women’s final group stage match against France.

Regular flanks Sinazo Mcatshulwa and Sizophila Solontsi join her in the backrow. Danelle Lochner and captain Nolusindiso Booi are at lock. If the Springbok Women fail to reach the semi-final, Saturday’s match will be 40-year-old Booi’s final game for the national side.

The grunt work upfront will be provided by sturdy Babalwa Latsha, Lindelwa Gwala and Sanelisiwe Charlie.

The backline is largely as expected, with Nadine Roos and Libbie Janse van Rensburg at halfback, with sturdy ball-carrier Aphiwe Ngwevu partnering Zintle Mpupha at centre.

Ayanda Malinga and Maceala Samboya are the wingers with the impressive Byrhandré Dolf completing the back three. DM

Teams

South Africa

15-Byrhandré Dolf, 14-Maceala Samboya, 13-Zintle Mpupha, 12-Aphiwe Ngwevu, 11-Ayanda Malinga, 10-Libbie Janse van Rensburg, 9-Nadine Roos, 8-Aseza Hele, 7-Sinazo Mcatshulwa, 6-Suizophila Solontsi, 4-Nolusindiso Booi, 3-Babalwa Latsha, 2-Lindelwa Gwala, 1-Sanelisiwe Charlie

Replacements: 16-Luchell Hanekom, 17-Yonela Ngxingolo, 18-Nombuyekezo Mdliki, 19-Vainah Ubisi, 20-Anathi Qolo, 21-Lerato Makua, 22-Catha Jacobs, 23-Eloise Webb

New Zealand

1-Chryss Viliko, 2- Georgia Ponsonby, Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu, 4-Maiakawanakaulani Roos, 5.-Alana Bremner, 6-Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, 7-Jorja Miller, 8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker, 9-Maia Joseph, 10-Ruahei Demant , 11-Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, 12-Theresa Setefano, 13.-Stacey Waaka, 14-Braxton Sorensen-McGee, 15-Renee Holmes

Replacements: 16-Atlanta Lolohea, 17-Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, 18-Kate Henwood, 19-Laura Bayfield, 20-Kennedy Tukuafu, 21- Iritana Hohaia, 22-Amy du Plessis, 23-Ayesha Leti-I’iga.