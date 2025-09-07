South Africa’s two-match win streak at the Women’s Rugby World Cup (RWC) was broken on Sunday night after France claimed a thumping 57-10 victory to top Pool D and set up a meeting with Ireland in the quarterfinals next weekend.

It was a battle between the group-toppers, with both teams taking to the field in Northampton knowing that their passage to the knockouts was already secured.

Emilie Boulard of France scores her team’s first try. (Photo: Matthew Lewis / Getty Images)

The loss for South Africa means they will face two-time reigning champions New Zealand next week in what will undoubtedly be their toughest challenge of the competition.

South Africa were thoroughly trounced with a much-changed side from their tournament-opening matches against Brazil and Italy. Head coach Swys de Bruin wanted to give the entire 32-player squad a run before the quarterfinals.

The Boks’ lack of cohesion was on display initially with France, playing largely their first-choice side, running the Springbok Women off their feet, scoring nine tries.

No cohesion

South Africa’s discipline let them down, conceding double the number of penalties (seven to 14).

An area of regular strength, their scrum, also capitulated with the French dominating every facet of the one-sided clash.

South Africa’s efforts never ended despite the steadily increasing scoreline, with last-ditch tackles the order of the day late into the second half. They also scored the final points of the match through the tireless and exceptional Nadine Roos.

Springbok Women coach Swys de Bruin. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)

“That’s a top three, four team in the world. We’ve got so much to learn,” De Bruin said after the encounter.

“Their set piece is immaculate. We’ve got a good set piece, but they taught us a lesson in the set-piece today.

“What I loved is that we never stopped fighting right to the end. The crowd was behind us.”

South Africa had no opportunities for the first 60 minutes of the match. They were completely shut out and on the back foot throughout, defending and backtracking to try to keep up with the quick and powerful French.

There was a brief period of ascendancy after the 60th minute. Trailing by 40 points, South Africa built phases deep in French territory, but didn’t look threatening on the French line, conceding one of several breakdown penalties.

Scoring streak

The Springbok Women struggled to keep up with France in the first half, whose rapid pace of play and extra physicality were in stark contrast to their earlier World Cup opposition, Brazil and Italy.

A pair of early tries against a seemingly shell-shocked Bok Women were exacerbated by a red card in the 25th minute, with the score on 12-3.

Ambitions of clawing their way back into the match were largely stymied after inside centre Chumisa Qawe received a 20-minute red card for a high tackle. She will miss the quarterfinal.

In a massive swing in the match, France scored two quick tries before halftime and another just after the break to add 19 points while they had a one-player advantage.

All eight of South Africa’s substitutes were brought on five minutes into the second half with the score one 31-3, bringing the team back to full strength.

Among those was replacement flyhalf Mary Zulu with scrumhalf Tayla Kinsey, forcing a backline reshuffle with Roos, wearing the nine jersey, moving out to first receiver.

It’s the third position in the backline Roos has played for an extended period this tournament, after starting the opening match against Brazil at scrumhalf and moving to fullback against Italy.

Centre Aphiwe Ngwevu also added impetus to the first phase when she entered the field among the slew of changes.

South Africa had one moment of celebration when, with the clock in the red, Roos sold a dummy and scuttled through a broken defence before dancing past the last defender to dot down a consolation try after a run of more than 50m. It was South Africa’s only try of the match.

By that time, France had already added four more tries.

“We’re in the quarters, we knew it [headed into the match],” De Bruin said. “Luckily for us, nine of our players have fresh legs for next week.

“Well done to France, they came with their strongest possible team and they showed their class.” DM

Scorers:

France — Tries: Emilie Boulard (2), Gaby Vernier, Charlotte Escudero, Agathe Gerin, Joanna Grisez (2), Annaelle Deshaye, Alexandra Chambon. Conversions: Lina Queyroi (2), Morgane Bourgeois (4).

South Africa — Try: Nadine Roos. Conversion: Byrhandre Dolf. Penalty: Dolf.