The Weekend Wrap
Hard truths about SA’s political party funding, chaos in cultural sector, and communities powering a broken Joburg. All in the weekend wrap.
Among the realities: we don’t know where the bulk of the ANC’s money comes from.
By Rebecca Davis
There has been nothing but radio silence from the minister following overtures to the iconic Suidoosterfees and the Baxter Theatre.
By Marianne Thamm
Rule 8: The little-known clause that should have opened a secretive continent and ocean to the world — and why states keep ignoring it.
By Tiara Walters
In crumbling Johannesburg, community associations, piece by piece, are helping to save the city from its own downward spiral.
By Anna Cox
A short video from 2023 showing a Stellenbosch Municipality human resources director questioning the hiring of white males has caused outrage. It’s now the subject of an investigation into allegations of discrimination and workplace bullying. Here’s what you need to know.
By Suné Payne
Coach Rassie Erasmus has marked the end-of-year tour matches against Six Nations champions France and northern rivals Ireland as season-defining, but the next two Tests in Aotearoa may well shape this great team’s legacy.
By Jon Cardinelli
Rassie Erasmus’ Springboks, backed by the numbers, have bona fide reasons to believe they can make history in New Zealand over the next two weeks, facing the men in black without fear.
By Jon Cardinelli
With South Africa facing a shortage of safe, stimulating spaces for young children, Nelson Mandela University’s Studio Make has unveiled a pre-manufactured crèche designed for informal settlements.
By Lynne Gadd-Claxton
As one of the biggest and most venomous snakes in Africa, the black mamba often strikes terror into the hearts of people. Somewhat ironically, it could also help to safeguard human health by acting as a novel early-warning tool in pollution hotspots.
By Tony Carnie
These are not games, they’re digital platforms designed to extract profit from the users, and a haven for online predators.
By Lindsey Schutters
Have you ever wondered whether people dream in colour or black and white, and what you can do to help you better remember your dreams?
By Kimberly Fenn
It didn’t quite play out as intended, but that is the way of plans and reality. Here’s what happened when your Food Editor was challenged to make a favourite recipe of a Karoo literary giant, supposedly having come to him from the poet Roy Campbell.
By Tony Jackman
