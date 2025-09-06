Daily Maverick

The Weekend Wrap

Hard truths about SA’s political party funding, chaos in cultural sector, and communities powering a broken Joburg. All in the weekend wrap.

10 hard truths about SA’s political party funding

Among the realities: we don’t know where the bulk of the ANC’s money comes from.

By Rebecca Davis

Gayton McKenzie causes chaos in cultural sector, reneging on promises of support

There has been nothing but radio silence from the minister following overtures to the iconic Suidoosterfees and the Baxter Theatre.

By Marianne Thamm

How Antarctica’s 29 governments broke their own transparency rule

Rule 8: The little-known clause that should have opened a secretive continent and ocean to the world — and why states keep ignoring it.

By Tiara Walters

Communities repair roads, water and power in DIY revolution as City of Joburg falters

In crumbling Johannesburg, community associations, piece by piece, are helping to save the city from its own downward spiral.

By Anna Cox

A Stellenbosch official criticised hiring white males — what you need to know

A short video from 2023 showing a Stellenbosch Municipality human resources director questioning the hiring of white males has caused outrage. It’s now the subject of an investigation into allegations of discrimination and workplace bullying. Here’s what you need to know.

By Suné Payne

Boks to show tactical hand in two New Zealand ‘finals’ in Auckland and Wellington

Coach Rassie Erasmus has marked the end-of-year tour matches against Six Nations champions France and northern rivals Ireland as season-defining, but the next two Tests in Aotearoa may well shape this great team’s legacy.

By Jon Cardinelli

Knowledge over hope — why the Boks could succeed in New Zealand

Rassie Erasmus’ Springboks, backed by the numbers, have bona fide reasons to believe they can make history in New Zealand over the next two weeks, facing the men in black without fear.

By Jon Cardinelli

Portable crèche offers hope in Soweto on Sea

With South Africa facing a shortage of safe, stimulating spaces for young children, Nelson Mandela University’s Studio Make has unveiled a pre-manufactured crèche designed for informal settlements.

By Lynne Gadd-Claxton

Black mambas could help to protect us by ringing poison alarm bells

As one of the biggest and most venomous snakes in Africa, the black mamba often strikes terror into the hearts of people. Somewhat ironically, it could also help to safeguard human health by acting as a novel early-warning tool in pollution hotspots.

By Tony Carnie

An idiot parent’s guide to keeping your kids safe on Roblox

These are not games, they’re digital platforms designed to extract profit from the users, and a haven for online predators.

By Lindsey Schutters

Do we dream in colour or black and white? An expert explains the science of sleep

Have you ever wondered whether people dream in colour or black and white, and what you can do to help you better remember your dreams?

By Kimberly Fenn

How Roy Campbell’s bobotie inadvertently came to the age of the air fryer

It didn’t quite play out as intended, but that is the way of plans and reality. Here’s what happened when your Food Editor was challenged to make a favourite recipe of a Karoo literary giant, supposedly having come to him from the poet Roy Campbell.

By Tony Jackman

