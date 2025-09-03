Daily Maverick
Gayton McKenzie causes chaos in cultural sector, reneging on promises of support

There has been nothing but radio silence from the minister following overtures to the iconic Suidoosterfees and the Baxter Theatre.
Gayton McKenzie causes chaos in cultural sector, reneging on promises of support Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie. (Photo: Gallo Images / OJ Koloti)
Marianne Thamm
By Marianne Thamm
3 Sep 2025
The minister of sports, arts and culture has left two cultural institutions in the Cape – the Suidoosterfees and the Baxter Theatre – hanging, jeopardising incomes and opportunities for artists.

Worse still, it appears that McKenzie’s office and his department simply ghost any approaches for engagement or explanation while artists are left in financial limbo. 

Die een wat bly by KKNK 2025 © Hans van der Veen
A play, "Die een wat bly" being performed at the KKNK 2025  (Photo: Hans van der Veen)

Earlier this year, on stage with journalist Mia Spies at the Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees (KKNK) – established in Outshoorn 30 years ago – McKenzie unequivocally promised to support the country’s festivals. 

Ever The Joker, he enjoyed the applause and cheering that came with the undertaking.

The Sound of Silence

In August 2024, McKenzie engaged Baxter Theatre management and CEO and artistic director Lara Foot with the aim of supporting the theatre’s sustainability and future growth.

The Baxter receives less than a quarter of its overall funding from an operational grant from the University of Cape Town. It is up to the theatre itself to raise income over and above this to keep the lights on and provide a platform for the arts.

The Baxter pays all amenity bills, as well as security, cleaning and other costs, and there is pressure for the theatre to become a more independent entity as the needs of students grow. 

People walk past the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town, Wednesday, June 8, 2021. The theatre had to postpone the productions Life &amp; Times of Michael K and Kiss of the Spider Woman, due to the president announcing further restrictions on audience numbers at Adjusted Level 2 and company members testing positive for COVID-19. Photo: Nardus Engelbrecht
People walk past the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town in a file photo from June 8, 2021. (Photo: Nardus Engelbrecht)

The theatre already produces at least five new works a year. Support would enable at least five more, Foot wrote in a proposal to McKenzie’s office after the face-to-face meeting.

Over and above this, the Baxter’s fledgling Fires Burning company of five fulltime actors could grow and offer security to more artists to create their best work.

Foot and Baxter management provided the minister and his office with a detailed breakdown of costs, including a request for the establishment of a National Touring Company. 

And then… radio silence.

“As a South African theatre that has an international reputation, I would have expected the minister or his office to at least reply or to offer an explanation,” Foot told Daily Maverick.

Lara Foot (Photo: Oscar O'Ryan)
Lara Foot (Photo: Oscar O'Ryan)

Empty promises

Months down the line, McKenzie has also dropped the Suidoosterfees, one of the most prestigious and accessible festivals in Cape Town. 

The festival has been staged in the Mother City for more than 20 years, relying on private and some local and national government sponsorship. And at the KKNK, from the stage McKenzie explicitly promised the department’s continued support.

“I had a meeting with the people of the Suidoosterfees,” he told those gathered, adding that “we must have more festivals that our artists can earn something”.

On 24 July, Suidoosterfees CEO Jana Hattingh wrote to McKenzie’s office requesting “guidance” after the department put the iconic festival in a precarious position, withdrawing funding for two flagship projects.

This followed the rejection of an application by the Suidoosterfees for support from the department’s controversial Mzansi Golden Economy initiative. This is McKenzie’s commitment “to make strategic investments to optimise the economic benefit of the arts in South Africa”, but the application process has been opaque and a shambles.

Gayton McKenzie (Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture of South Africa) during the South Africa men's national cricket team arrival at OR Tambo International Airport on June 18, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by OJ Koloti/Gallo Images)
Gayton McKenzie (Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture of South Africa) during the South Africa men's national cricket team arrival at OR Tambo International Airport on June 18, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by OJ Koloti/Gallo Images)

However, Sunday World’s Zama Nteyi has revealed that the Mzansi Golden Economy as well as the application process has attracted the attention of parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture. 

Chairperson Joe McGluwa told Nteyi that the committee had received a number of “disturbing complaints” from across the industry, including “repeated funding to the same companies, newly registered entities receiving money, and serious compliance issues”.

The problems could no longer be ignored, said McGulwa.

Pulling the rug

“Just before the staging of our festival at the end of April/beginning of May 2025, we were informed that the provincial flagship projects of the national department would not continue,” Hattingh wrote to the minister in July.

“No reasons have been provided by the department for rejecting our application, despite several email and telephonic enquiries to which we received no response.”

When McKenzie had stated publicly that the Suidoosterfees would indeed receive support from the department “we relied on your promise of financial assistance. We even acknowledged [the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS)] as a main sponsor of Suidoosterfees during our festival in Cape Town, which followed the KKNK,” Hattingh noted.

Enoch Godongwana, Gayton McKenzie and Mzwanele Nyhontso during the swearing-in ceremony of the new national executive members at Cape Town International Convention Centre on 3 July 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Misha Jordaan)
Enoch Godongwana, Gayton McKenzie and Mzwanele Nyhontso during the swearing-in ceremony of the new national executive members at Cape Town International Convention Centre on 3 July 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Misha Jordaan)

The inner-city festival in 2025 had created 4,049 jobs and issued 32,814 tickets, while 8,000 pupils from grades 1 to 12 attended SOF Junior, the children’s festival. For many this was their first exposure to theatre and the arts.

“The sudden withdrawal of both national and provincial government flagship funding has placed Suidoosterfees in a precarious financial position. For the festival to continue and sustainably generate employment, we are dependent on the support of your department”.

DCAS said the Suidoosterfees received funding for the current financial year as well as the past 13 years.

“The Suidoosterfees received funding of R216,634 from DCAS in the 2024/25 financial year. They will also be receiving further funding in the current financial year, which is currently in [the] process of being finalised,” said Guy Redman, head of the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport.

“Our department has consistently funded the festival for at least the past 13 years.”

It has been radio silence from McKenzie, however.

Daily Maverick has contacted McKenzie’s office through his media spokesperson, offering a right to reply on the matters at hand. We will update this story when and if such a response is forthcoming. DM

This article has been updated to reflect that the withdrawal of Western Cape provincial flagship funding placed Suidoosterfees in a precarious financial position. It’s also been updated to include a comment from Guy Redman, head of the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport.

James Lang Sep 4, 2025, 06:38 AM

A litany of broken promises from this clown; from turning Beaufort West into the Dubai of Africa, eliminating pit latrines in that municipality, to funding Joselyn Smith Foundation with his entire salary, fixing public swimming pools, and so it goes on. And yet he continues to garner votes and enjoy taxpayer funded trips to Paris. What an idiot

Kel Varnsen Sep 4, 2025, 07:12 AM

Not surprised. Likes the limelight but hasn’t demonstrated any actual administrative competence.

Dillon Birns Sep 4, 2025, 07:25 AM

Yet he’s happy to spend R800k on a trip to the Olympics… R6.6m on departmental travel… Who knows how much on appeals to the F1 board to just consider a race in South Africa. Just how this openly xenophobic and racist man is our Minister of Culture baffles and infuriates me.

Sep 4, 2025, 07:55 AM

And Cyril Ramaphosa simply ignores this clown's absolute inability to manage his portfolio and instead fires highly competent people like DA minister Andrew Whitfield on manufactured technicalities. Roll on 2026 local elections. As things stand, the ANC is bleeding to death thanks to issues like this.

D'Esprit Dan Sep 7, 2025, 04:01 PM

Ramaphosa is the worst president in democratic history in SA. Yes, even worse than Zuma as he simply ignores the sleazy scum of his party ripping our country to pieces. A heartless coward.

Ian L Sep 4, 2025, 08:13 AM

Sports should be separate from Arts and Culture in the ministerial portfolio, McKenzie would rather spend money on himself and his entourage to fly to NZ and Argentina to watch the Boks play than go to the Baxter or Suidooster festival, quite sad actually, he has zero interest in Arts and Culture and will just use those platforms for political gain if and where possible.

Donald bemax Sep 4, 2025, 08:52 AM

all mouth... no action.

kate.posthumus Sep 4, 2025, 09:03 AM

This man has always been lots of talk and pretty much no walk.

Jess Xash Sep 4, 2025, 10:15 AM

I recently helped a country wide missing persons NGO set up a Snapscan QR code for all their flyers. While chatting to the director of the NGO about missing children, we discussed Joslin Smith. I mentioned McKenzie's public promise to create a foundation to help find Smith and to donate R1 million. The director scoffed and said McKenzie had yet to start any foundation and donate a cent - she said it was all political theatrics.

Mike Lawrie Sep 4, 2025, 11:06 AM

Why should so-called "artists" (definition?) expect to be funded from the public purse like the lazy drug-crazed unemployed? If there is no demand for what they have to offer, then life must take its course.

libby Sep 5, 2025, 08:09 AM

This is the most dimwitted response ever to be submitted. The arts bring joy to a great many people, and could be sustainable at the price of becoming elitist and unaffordable for many people that could otherwise benefit. The fact that Mr McKenzie is lining his pockets, misappropriating tax payers money and not doing his job, seems to pass you by.

Mike Lawrie Sep 5, 2025, 08:35 PM

Those who get joy should then do the funding, and not expect the remaining 60-odd million citizens to pay for their joy.

D'Esprit Dan Sep 7, 2025, 04:14 PM

The state supports many sectors in SA (as do governments globally). Our auto sector wouldn't exist without billions from taxpayers in the form of import duties. Ditto steel (if it's still around). The UK film industry wouldn't exist with government support. Trump is trying to gouge billions of dollars in tariff support for US industries. A thriving arts and culture sector contributes to domestic and export revenues. A measure of support is quite acceptable.

Cobble Dickery Sep 4, 2025, 11:08 AM

Are you listening Rob Hersov?

albertg.glass Sep 4, 2025, 12:01 PM

No Mr Minister that won't do .... a Common courtesy of response is the least expected by these bodies ....dedicated as they are to the arts !!! You've failed on this one Gayton. Now make amends and put your ( ie state ) money .....you know where ..... Ons het dit nie verwag nie .... skande !!!

Michael Evans Sep 4, 2025, 01:17 PM

It is absolutely shocking that he’s a cabinet minister. A true Donald Trump. An ex-criminal, a racist, an extreme xenophobe and a strong backer of Israel and the Gaza genocide. I cannot understand how anyone with a jot of morality can vote for his PA Party.

Mia Monsieur Sep 4, 2025, 02:11 PM

This is exactly my issue. What role are politicians improving by having these departments? We need QUALIFIED candidates in the arts &amp; culture t run them. I'm so bloody sick of politicians, knew McKenzie is full of nothing and just likes to hear an audience to cheer for him. Empty people that jeopardize fields they have no passion about.

Paul Caiger Sep 4, 2025, 02:49 PM

Good at acting as a minister , hence head of the arts ! Fake it until you make it! I'm sure he's already in Auckland NZ for the next Bokke match ! And Squirrel fiddles (away his millions) , while SA burns. The caANCer runs has spread and is contagious - see all their alliance partners and now Gayton !

Bruwer Swanepoel Sep 4, 2025, 06:31 PM

Blame Cyril for the presence of this loud-mouthed joker in the cabinet, as well as for not reprimanding him for his incompetence (but instead, to fire a competent minister for, as a previous comment stated, "manufactured technicalities"). The GNU is mainly serving the interests of the ANC by appointing populists, purporting to show how "inclusive" they are, but in reality, for the purpose of excluding competent adversaries from the decision-making processes.

Peter Oosthuizen Sep 5, 2025, 08:24 AM

Someone should tell him that there's more to art than prison tattoos!

D'Esprit Dan Sep 7, 2025, 04:19 PM

???

D'Esprit Dan Sep 7, 2025, 03:56 PM

McKenzie has zero ability to do anything other than bullshit the public and play the race card. How much lower can our politics sink?