If the soccer transfer window that precedes each season had a theme song, it would likely be the late American singer Andy Williams’s famous Christmas jingle – It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

The song captures the hustle and bustle of the festive season. But some of its lyrics could well be speaking about the different storylines that play out during transfer season. It’s usually a period of renewal for clubs and an opportunity for a change of scenery for some players.

When it comes to spectators, it’s an exciting time as their teams rejuvenate the dressing with a plethora of new acquisitions.

Hopes and dreams

As an example, few Arsenal fans have not mastered Viktor Gyökeres’s mask celebration since the Swede’s switch from Sporting in Portugal. Hopes are high in London.

At Chelsea there is an air of expectation that the club can reclaim the domineering aura it has lost in recent years, after some underwhelming displays. They have just Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho in this quest.

Even from a South African context, Kaizer Chiefs has recruited as many as 10 players this season – with the hopes of exorcising the demons of seasons past.

Some stories even feature bittersweet farewells, such as the case of Kevin De Bruyne leaving Manchester City after a decade of magical moments. The Belgian has joined Napoli in Italy, as Pep Guardiola recalibrates Manchester City following a disappointing 2024/25 season where the club failed to win any silverware.

It’s truly an exciting time for soccer lovers. The climax comes on transfer deadline day as clubs rush to conclude their dealings.

Leny Yoro of Manchester United is challenged by Alexander Isak of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Manchester United FC at St James' Park on 13 April 2025 in England. (Photo: George Wood/Getty Images)

The dark side

Within this euphoria, there can also be ugly stand-offs between players and clubs.

The quarrel between Newcastle United and star striker Alexander Isak is the biggest such case from this current transfer period. The Swedish striker boycotted the Magpies’ pre-season preparations and is yet to feature for the club since the start of the 2025/26 campaign.

In a scathing media statement recently, Isak vowed that he would never play for Newcastle again, accusing the club of breaking promises it made to him. This after English champions Liverpool FC showed interest in the 25-year-old, who is one of the best strikers in the world.

“The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading. When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue. That’s where things are for me right now – and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself,” said Isak.

Newcastle disputed their star striker’s claims, saying: “We are clear in response that Alex remains under contract, and that no commitment has ever been made by a club official that Alex can leave Newcastle United this summer.”

Soccer strikers

In the past, players have employed tactics similar to those of Isak as they seek to force a move away from their current clubs.

French defender William Gallas was adamant about leaving Chelsea ahead of the 2006/07 season, with the club saying he had even threatened to score own goals if he was forcefully retained.

Gallas denied these allegations, but eventually joined Chelsea’s London neighbours Arsenal.

Bulgarian striker Dimitar Berbatov did it too in 2008, forcing a move to Manchester United from Tottenham Hotspur. As did Raheem Sterling while he was at Liverpool, and adamant about signing for Manchester City.

Landmark ruling

Whereas in the past, wiggling room in such instances was in favour of clubs, the 1995 Bosman ruling reshaped player/club relations.

Before this landmark European Court of Justice decision, clubs could demand a transfer fee for players even after their contracts had expired. This gave clubs immense power, as they could effectively hold players hostage by refusing to release them.

Belgian soccer player Jean-Marc Bosman judicially challenged the status quo at the time, taking his then club, RFC Liège, to court for refusing to release him when his contract had expired.

French side Dunkerque were keen on signing the midfielder, but Liège demanded compensation. It was within their rights under the rules of that period.

Dunkerque refused to pay the fee which was demanded by Liège. Bosman ultimately remained at his Belgian club, but he went on to successfully legally challenge the transfer rules which had prevented his departure.

Power shift?

“When the Bosman ruling came into being, that was a hallmark based upon a player who was out of contract and was free to join a club of his choice. Prior to that, it wasn’t as simple as that,” player agent Mike Makaab told Daily Maverick.

“Has the power shifted? Not really. The laws pertaining to the status and transfers of players have become more solid, defined and definitive in the way they are applied… There is an equitable set of rules that apply to the transfer and status of players,” Makaab said.

UK-based former soccer agent Peter Lazard, who has since moved into sports marketing, agrees on the Bosman ruling being significant in soccer transfers.

“The power shifted when the Bosman ruling came out. Before then, even when a player’s contract had finished at a club, the club still had the power to hold the player. Since the Bosman ruling, the power has shifted to the player,” said Lazard.

“The length of the contract [is also key]. If a player has got a four-year contract with a club, the club is only in a powerful position for the first two years. Once it goes down to one year, the player knows that in six months’ time he can get a contract at another club and leave on a free transfer,” explained Lazard.

Honour your contract

Makaab believes that extreme actions such as players boycotting training, like Isak has, can be problematic. He says in such situations, his advice is simple.

“I’m old-school, so I’d tell them to honour their contract. Don’t turn your back on the club. If the club has treated you well and you’ve done well for the club, and now you desire a move away from the club, work with the club,” he said.

Of course, there are instances where a player feels as if they have outgrown an environment and wish to depart to test themselves at a higher level. Lazard believes forceful behaviour such as that Isak has employed at Newcastle has two sides.

“If a player believes that he is bigger than the club, then the player has the strength. If the club believes it is bigger than the player, then the club has the power. A club like Real Madrid will always have the power. Clubs like Bournemouth and Brighton are selling clubs, they don’t have the same pulling power,” said Lazard.

The Magpies are not Bournemouth or Brighton. With Saudi Arabian backing, they are trying to build a dynasty and become a global powerhouse. But the Magpies are not Real either. Which makes their bid to hold onto Isak that much more difficult. DM