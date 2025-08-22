“You were online. Why did you not respond to me?” This is the type of world we live in now. Everything is supposed to happen instantly. Patience is fast becoming an archaic concept. Information is available at one’s fingertips faster than the eye can blink.

Sport is following a similar trend. Take Arsenal’s new Swedish striker Viktor Gyökeres. He arrived in London with heaps of expectation after his multimillion-pound switch from Portugal’s Sporting (where he scored 97 goals in 102 outings).

But as the Gunners edged Manchester United 1-0 in their opening game of the 2025/26 Premier League season, Gyökeres was underwhelming. He failed to test the Red Devils’ defence and was also careless with possession in a frustrating debut outing.

Gyökeres has signed a five-year contract with the Gunners, plenty of time to potentially repay the money invested in him. Nonetheless, some sectors of soccer have already predicted that he will be a flop. Or at least not as good as his numbers at Sporting suggest he is.

It’s a harsh conclusion to make after a single game for a player still adjusting to new teammates and an extremely demanding league. But it is a sign of the times that such suggestions are being flung around. We live in a world of instant gratification.

Stormy waters

In South Africa, Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has taken charge of just three Premiership matches, losing his first two and winning one. It’s not an ideal start for the Moroccan as he aims to steer the Sea Robbers to their first league title since 2012.

Just like Gyökeres, as early as it is in the season, Ouaddou has been ridiculed. He has had his coaching credentials questioned. Of course, his predecessor Jose Riveiro had it even worse. His tactical capabilities were derided even before he ever entered the dugout.

Riveiro ignored the critics and let his success speak for him. After three seasons with the Soweto side, Riveiro reached six domestic cup finals – winning five and losing just one. The Spaniard vacated his position without ever wrestling the Premiership title from Mamelodi Sundowns’ firm grip.

Patience please

The Spanish tactician’s successor has admitted that one of the mandates he has received from the club is to end Pirates’ lengthy league drought. Ouaddou’s start in this quest has been far from perfect, but it is still early in his tenure.

Still, some followers of Pirates have already called for the Moroccan’s head. The fact that the Buccaneers’ fierce foes, Kaizer Chiefs, have begun their league campaign with three wins from three outings has sprinkled salt into Pirates’ wound.

“When you are a coach at a big team, your target is to give the best for the badge, for one of the biggest clubs in Africa. We have to be proud to be in such a magnificent country [South Africa],” Ouaddou said.

“Of course, sometimes we need some patience. But things will align eventually, the performances will be aligned with the results. But sometimes you do need a little bit of time to get that. I’m sure that we will get it with the talent that we have, the staff we have and the fantastic management,” the Moroccan stated.

“I’ve been coaching for 14 years, in Europe and in North Africa. I can tell you that Orlando Pirates is well managed. It’s a very professional club. I can understand as well that sometimes the fans are impatient, but we will try to make them happy,” the 46-year-old said.

Team effort

Ouaddou did not help his cause by initially benching some of the players who were key for the Sea Robbers under Riveiro. This in favour of new signings. In their matches so far, they have lacked synergy. Ouaddou says he has not sidelined anyone, and all the players at his disposal will play an important role this season.

Last season Pirates reached the semifinals of the African Champions League, their furthest foray in the competition since losing the 2013 final 3-1 to Al Ahly. A journey deep into Africa’s premier club competition will be another target. As will success in domestic cups, even if it does not emulate Riveiro’s extraordinary knockout competition return.

“We have talented and good players. We have a big squad and everyone is important in the club, so every player that will have a chance to come on the pitch and play needs to give his best for the club,” Ouaddou said.

There is little time for Ouaddou to find the perfect winning recipe. In this world of instant gratification, the Orlando Stadium patrons have ordered a plate of success and they want it now. DM