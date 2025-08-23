The Springboks atoned for last week’s shock defeat against the Wallabies in Johannesburg with a more composed 80-minute performance in Cape Town.

The result was all that mattered and in that sense the Boks will be happy with the 30-22 win. But it was another dogfight against a Wallaby team that simply has no quit in it. It was also far from convincing by the Boks.

Australia made at least six line breaks and had their chances, but the Boks’ scramble defence was very good.

Despite a good start, it was the Wallabies who had the better of the second half, “winning” it 12-10, which must be one area of concern. The Boks have generally been the dominant team after halftime over the past two years. Yet three times this season, they’ve struggled after the break.

Despite the tight nature of the contest, overall the Boks managed the game with more clarity and nous thanks to flyhalf Handrè Pollard’s assured return to the hot seat.

His decision-making about when to kick or run, was far more selective than last week, and it was probably the difference in the end.

The Boks kicked 35 times compared to 18 last week, with Pollard instinctively knowing when to pull the trigger.

Pollard scored 15 points from the tee, with three conversions and three penalties, and rained down accurate kicks on the Wallaby back three all evening.

Pollard’s 74th minute conversion from a tight angle, after lock Eben Etzebeth had scored to put a little daylight between the sides, summed up Pollard’s value.

It was a crucial two points in the context of a fierce battle, which took the Boks out to an eight-point lead. The Aussies earned a penalty shortly afterwards and were forced to kick for goal to try and secure a losing bonus point, rather than go for the win through a lineout play, which they would’ve done had Pollard missed that conversion.

The Boks were also forced into a late reshuffle when No 8 Jean-Luc du Preez pulled out before kick-off due to illness. Kwagga Smith was drafted in to start, and hybrid player André Esterhuizen added to the bench.

Esterhuizen played the last 10 minutes of the Test as flank when he came on for the indefatigable Franco Mostert.

Lock Eben Etzebeth made a big impact off the bench against Australia at DHL Stadium. (Photo: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

Clinical

The Bok pack was strong throughout and although the Wallabies were still excellent at making the breakdown difficult, the Boks managed that area much better, with more accurate cleaning and support play. There were no isolated ball carriers.

While the Wallabies will be gutted at losing a game, they were in with a shout of winning. They leave South Africa with enhanced reputations and a good foundation to make a run for the Rugby Championship title.

They have been a revelation in the past month, starting with the second Test against the British & Irish Lions, and even though they faced their own setbacks against the Boks, they just kept coming.

The Wallabies lost key playmakers – fullback Tom Wright and scrumhalf Nic White in 11 minutes, and centre Joseph-Akuso Suaalii just before halftime – but they never wilted or collapsed despite another good start by the Boks.

Pollard landed two early penalties, which underlined the Boks’ early ascendency, yet within minutes they were behind thanks to smart play.

Australia earned a free kick at a scrum on the Bok 22-metre line. White, ever alert, tapped quickly and broke blind before a deft chip kick put speedster Corey Toole in for a fine try on debut.

Corey Toole scores Australia's first try against the Springboks at DHL Stadium on 23 August. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Wallabies ahead

Flyhalf James O’Connor converted, and from nowhere the Wallabies led. They have a way of making the most of their chances, while the Boks are still squandering far too many of theirs.

The Boks though, remained stoic and stuck to the plan of playing for territory and putting on the squeeze, rather than the blitz.

Tries from Canan Moodie and Smith gave the Boks a 20-7 lead shortly before halftime, which was narrowed to 10 points when O’Connor landed a penalty on the stroke of halftime.

Immediately after the break, the Wallabies shocked the Boks again with a try from wing Max Jorgensen, thanks to a deft chip over the top of the onrushing Bok defence.

That left three points in it and nerves jangling, as memories of last week, when the Wallabies overturned a 22-0 deficit to win, came flooding back.

Springbok flyhalf Handrè Pollard produced a man-of-the-match performance against Australia in the Rugby Championship clash at DHL Stadium on 23 August in Cape Town. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

More accuracy

The Boks were more clinical and patient for the most part and only briefly trailed in the match, although Australia’s 68th minute rolling maul try from hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa took them to within a point of the Boks as the match entered the final 10 minutes.

It made for a tense and compelling finish as the Boks surged back into Wallaby territory, hacking ahead and pressurising replacement fullback Andrew Kellaway into a knock-on 10m from his line.

From the scrum, the Boks went through five bruising phases on the Wallaby tryline before Etzebeth bashed his way over for the score that made everyone breathe easier.

Moodie scored the Boks’ first try when he ran on to a fine Pollard cross-field kick, and Smith finished with a direct line after a series of phases inside Australia’s 22.

Tactically the Wallabies stressed the Boks’ defence with some clever running lines, and coming close to finding space out wide.

Centre Len Ikitau was a handful again in terms of manipulating space, while Jorgensen is a superstar in the making.

No 8 Rob Valetini carried powerfully to give the Wallabies gain line momentum at times, while captain Fraser McReight was everywhere.

Only some desperate defence and some excellent reads from Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel and Grant Williams snuffed out several threatening attacks, while fullback Aphelele Fassi made one magnificent last gasp tackle 5m from his line.

Fassi also took a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on late in the game when the Wallabies had a two-man overlap. It was cynical but also crucial.

The Bok bench was impressive, especially Etzebeth and Lood de Jager, who both added energy and power, while also bringing lineout prowess.

It was job done, but with an asterisk because Australia exposed some chinks in the world champions aura over the past two weeks. DM

Scorers:

South Africa – Tries: Canan Moodie, Kwagga Smith, Eben Etzebeth. Conversions: Handrè Pollard (3). Penalties: Pollard (3).

Australia: Tries: Corey Toole, Max Jorgensen, Brandon Paenga-Amosa

Conversions: James O’Connor (2). Penalty: O’Connor.