The cost of exposing a bribe

This isn’t a script for a thriller. It’s what actually happened. Earlier this year, Daily Maverick’s investigative team got wind of a highlevel scheme involving the Independent Development Trust (IDT) – a state-owned entity that spends R4-billion annually on schools and clinics.

Our work showed that this budget is being wasted through dodgy tenders and skimming, resulting in the suspension of the CEO, Tebogo Malaka.

When it became clear that our investigation into Malaka’s illicitly acquired property portfolio was still ongoing, WhatsApp messages to chief muckraker Pieter-Louis Myburgh arrived, asking to meet and discuss “sensitive matters” of “mutual interests”.

These “mutual interests” came in the form of bound R200 notes in a Dior shopping bag. R60,000 in cash. And the promise of more to come.

Not done in a clandestine or dark corner. Handed brazenly to our journalist in broad daylight to kill an ongoing story and to start publishing favourable stories about the IDT and its leadership.

And what did we do?

We didn’t just walk into that trap.

We consulted lawyers and advocates to ensure our work was procedurally sound.

We briefed security to ensure the safety of Pieter-Louis.

We planned surveillance.

We rehearsed safety protocols.

We prepared affidavits.

We recorded everything.

The operation cost us more than R200,000. Not including the adrenaline. And the worry that one of our team may be physically assaulted, or worse, if this went badly.

The result?

A sting operation. With videographic evidence and a story that pulled back the velvet curtain on how far corruption goes to silence journalism.

Here’s the truth:

Good journalism isn’t free. It doesn’t just happen behind a keyboard and screen. It costs time. It takes many resources. Sometimes it costs safety. But what does it give us? A fighting chance to protect our institutions that are supposed to be serving our people – our schools. Our future.

