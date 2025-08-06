Prosciutto-wrapped chicken breasts with cheese and sage, served with tagliatelle

In a way, this is a variation of chicken saltimbocca, which itself is a variation of veal saltimbocca: thin slices of veal wrapped in prosciutto and cooked in white wine, butter and sage.

But I wasn’t really trying to make saltimbocca; it’s just coincidence. There’s no wine in it, for one thing. The breasts are stuffed with cheese, for another. And I didn’t use any butter, opting for olive oil instead.

It’s almost two dishes in one, thanks to the way I decided to finish the tagliatelle. I added chopped sage and garlic to the chicken-stock-based sauce that the breasts had been cooked in, and tossed the drained pasta in this immediately before serving. So you have, on your plate, the sauce-dressed pasta topped by a portion of prosciutto-wrapped chicken breast (or two if you prefer).

Sage and cured ham are a winning flavour combination. You could add grated Parmesan to this — you could — but I didn’t want to interfere with the solid flavour profile already in place, so decided against it.

Tony’s prosciutto-wrapped chicken breasts with sage and tagliatelle

(Serves 2 to 4)

Ingredients

4 filleted chicken breasts

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 cup of grated mature cheddar cheese

12 sage leaves (8 for the chicken parcels, 4 for the sauce)

Salt and black pepper

8 to 12 prosciutto slices, or enough to wrap 4 chicken breasts in

250ml chicken stock

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

8 bundles of tagliatelle (they come in little nests)

Method

Boil a pot of salted water, add the pasta, cook until al dente, and drain. Try to time this to be done by the time the chicken parcels and their sauce are ready.

Slice a pocket into each of the 4 chicken breasts.

Lay them out on clingfilm, place another sheet of clingfilm on top, and massage the breasts with your palms to flatten them out. Discard the clingfilm.

Season the top surface of the breasts lightly with salt and black pepper. Place two sage leaves on top of each fillet.

Grate the cheese and divide into 4 equal portions. Place each portion in the middle of each breast.

Fold them up tightly, salt lightly on the outside, then fold prosciutto slices around them.

Heat olive oil in a heavy pan and brown the breast parcels on all sides.

Add the chicken stock and simmer gently, covered, until the breasts are cooked through, about 10 minutes. Remove the breasts to a side dish.

Add chopped sage and garlic to the sauce and simmer for 3 minutes more.

Toss the drained pasta into this sauce and serve, topped with a chicken breast (or two). DM

Tony Jackman is twice winner of the Galliova Food Writer of the Year award, in 2021 and 2023.

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

This dish is photographed on a plate by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.