Minister Macpherson to address media as exposé of IDT officials' bribery bid reverberates across SA

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has called for suspended Independent Development Trust (IDT) CEO Tebogo Malaka and her spokesperson Phasha Makgolane to face the law "if they are implicated in bribery".

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Works Dean Macpherson is expected to address the media on Thursday following an explosive exposé by Daily Maverick of an attempted bribery of one of its investigative journalists by the two IDT officials.

On Tuesday, Daily Maverick carried video footage and recordings of this blatant attempt to bribe its journalist, Pieter-Louis Myburgh.

Suspended IDT CEO Malaka and spokesperson Makgolane attempted to pay Daily Maverick investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh R60,000 in cash over the weekend to suppress an investigation into Malaka’s personal dealings and questionable IDT contracts.

The IDT, a very important, if lesser known, government body, spends upwards of R4-billion each year on social infrastructure projects, such as building schools and clinics, and falls under the Ministry of Public Works.

Macpherson last week released a forensic report into a R836-million oxygen tender awarded to a ghost company that was first exposed by Daily Maverick. The report recommended that Malaka be suspended. Malaka was placed on precautionary suspension on Friday.

Daily Maverick journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh removes cash from the bag and takes photos of banknotes handed over to him by IDT spokesperson Phasha Makgolane. (Screengrabs of video: Daily Maverick)

Now Macpherson's remarks at Wednesday's briefing are expected to set the tone for the government's broader response.

The attempted bribe, which took place during a meeting in Stellenbosch, was captured on camera. Myburgh photographed the cash, delivered in a white Dior shopping bag, and recorded video and audio of the exchange.

Makgolane also sweetened the offer with promises of R100,000 in monthly payments and influence over IDT tenders.

In a statement on the briefing, his department confirmed that Macpherson would respond directly to the “serious allegations by Daily Maverick that Malaka sought to bribe journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh”.

Posting to social platform X yesterday morning, Macpherson said he planned to consult with the IDT board later in the day.

The statement also warned that the matter appeared to be part of “what is now likely a paid-for public campaign aimed at discrediting [Macpherson’s] efforts to bring stability and good governance to the entity”. It suggests deeper political and institutional tensions may be at play, especially as Macpherson has been spearheading reform efforts at the IDT.

On 22 January, the EFF accused Macpherson of “brazen and corrupt interference” in IDT affairs, citing an incident where he allegedly instructed staff to process a questionable payment to a construction company.

The party claimed that Macpherson had unfairly targeted Malaka and used the PSA oxygen plant tender as a pretext for political interference. EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini opened a criminal case of corruption against the minister on 22 January 2025.

IDT promises full response

While remaining tight-lipped on the details, IDT spokesperson Lerato Modisana said the IDT acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations.

The IDT board convened on Wednesday, 6 August, to “deliberate comprehensively on these matters”. However, Modisana said the IDT was not at this stage in a position to respond to specific media enquiries.

The organisation pledged to uphold “transparency, accountability and good governance” and promised that “a detailed response will be provided in due course, once the board has fully considered all the relevant facts and implications”.

What everyone wants to know

Daily Maverick’s exposé has garnered significant attention from other media, including radio broadcasts. Readers applauded Myburgh's efforts, while some wondered at the sheer audacity of the brazen bribery attempt.

Reader Eddie Maulson summed it up: “One is gobsmacked at the lack of thought that went into this outrageous attempt at bribery, not to mention the effrontery that these individuals show in their lamentable assumption that they could bribe a man of PLM’s integrity in such a crass manner.”

A history of red flags

Malaka was already under scrutiny, having been placed on precautionary suspension days before the footage emerged on 1 August 2025, following the release of a PwC forensic report into the R836-million PSA oxygen plant project.

That report, spurred by Daily Maverick investigations in October 2024, recommended disciplinary action for Malaka, citing her failure to prevent or address serious violations in the project’s procurement.

The IDT has long struggled with governance and accountability, facing repeated criticism over failed projects and procurement lapses, eroding public confidence in the agency’s leadership. DM