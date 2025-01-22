Daily Maverick
This article is more than a year old

SCORPIO UPDATE

PwC launches forensic investigation into IDT’s troubling R836-million oxygen plants project

A Daily Maverick investigation in late 2024 unearthed alleged malfeasance in a project to install oxygen plants at government hospitals. Auditing firm PwC will now carry out a forensic investigation into the contracts.
PLM-PwC-IDT-oxygen plants Illustrative image: Signage at the lobby of PwC. (Photo: Brent Lewin / Bloomberg) | Oxygen plant. (Image: Sourced) | Dean Macpherson, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart) | IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka. (Photo: Supplied)
Pieter-Louis Myburgh
By Pieter-Louis Myburgh
22 Jan 2025
20

Auditing firm PwC has been appointed by the Department of Public Works to conduct a forensic investigation into the Independent Development Trust’s (IDT) contentious R836-million oxygen plants project.

The IDT, a government entity that reports to the Department of Public Works, acted as an implementing agent for the National Department of Health when it appointed contractors to install Pressure Swing Adsorption oxygen plants at 55 public hospitals across South Africa.

In October last year Daily Maverick revealed that R428-million of the spend was set to go to Bulkeng Pty Ltd, an obscure company that did not possess the required accreditation to deal in medical equipment. 

Subsequent reports detailed further red flags regarding the tender process. The contracts were ultimately signed off by IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka and Dr Sandile Buthelezi, the Department of Health’s director-general, despite concerns over massive cost escalations and the main contractor’s credentials.

Bulkeng’s sole director, Nathi Ndlovu, was found dead in a park in Modderfontein, Johannesburg, mere days after Daily Maverick’s report raised concerns over IDT’s oxygen plants endeavour. It is understood that the police are treating Ndlovu’s death as a suicide. 

In December last year the Department of Health informed IDT that it wanted to withdraw from the project

“The independent investigation, which needs to be completed within eight weeks, will, among other tasks, determine whether any irregularities occurred during the process to award the tender and whether any officials need to be held accountable,” read a statement issued by James de Villiers, spokesperson for public works minister Dean Macpherson. 

According to the ministry, the auditing firm has been tasked to determine the full history surrounding the appointment of Bulkeng and other service providers, and whether due processes were followed.

The PwC probe also has to “identify the extent of any irregular or illegal activity and the involvement of IDT officials and/or external service providers in relation to the scope of work.”

Should the auditing firm identify any breaches or malfeasance, it is to “recommend appropriate courses of action against IDT officials and external service providers”.

 It is understood that the Hawks have also been probing the oxygen plants contacts. It is not clear when they are due to wrap up their investigation. DM

Nick Griffon Jan 22, 2025, 08:13 PM

Well done DA ministers!!

Glyn Morgan Jan 22, 2025, 09:22 PM

Viva DA! Get to the bottom of this nonsense. Nail the baddies....

Johan Malherbe Jan 22, 2025, 09:51 PM

PWC?? Forensic services (Pty) Ltd with Louis Strydom as Director as appointed by Michael Blackbeard from SARB in 2009, or will it be the real PWC Advisory Services (Pty) Ltd?? Why is government always running after PWC and never question any report from PWC?

Scotty84 Jan 23, 2025, 06:57 AM

As a professional group PWC are well appointed to undertake these forensic steps to ensure compliance, to adhere to the professional steps required.

megapode Jan 23, 2025, 10:33 AM

These auditing companies have not covered themselves in glory the last few years. PWC amongst them. I don't doubt that they have the necessary skills, but they seem very inclined to not bite the hand that pays.

Conrad Kemp Jan 23, 2025, 10:46 AM

The worship of big corporates is weird: McKinsey? KPMG? SAP? Bain? All super professional. All super happy to facilitate dodgy dealings. I'm not saying PwC is the same, merely pointing out that the blind trust in corporates people recognise is unfounded.

j***n@d***.co.za Jan 24, 2025, 10:45 AM

I suggested that the auditing company we were using checked nothing. Ignored. Told them the craziest stories when they came to audit my division. Any thinking person would have questioned my answers to their questions. When they tabled the report, all hell broke loose!

Jean Racine Jan 23, 2025, 11:27 AM

So was KPMG, Bain, McKinsey, Lovell's the law firm etc.

Bob Jan 23, 2025, 03:30 AM

Does anyone still believe that the EFF is not pro-corruption after their latest stunt? The little Gucci prancer's desperate search for relevance taken to new heights. Only a matter of time before the EFF is dissolved and absorbed into their even more corrupt nemesis the MK party.

D'Esprit Jan 23, 2025, 09:45 AM

Taken to new lows...

D'Esprit Jan 23, 2025, 09:48 AM

Maybe it's time to put a fire under the NPA: in cases like this, where the evidence appears overwhelming from what we've seen, they're given 6 months (or 12, if it's trickier) to prosecute - if not, private prosecution is allowed automatically. I'd pay my 3% parks Tau levy to that!

Werner Jan 23, 2025, 02:15 PM

I think the EFF have a finger in the IDT pie hence the court case, just my 50cents worth

Alan Watkins Jan 23, 2025, 07:06 AM

So the real test will be if/when PwC finds criominality, as seems highly likely and a Minister lays charges against those involved. Will the NPA mess around and not bring the case to court?

Francois Smith Jan 23, 2025, 08:59 AM

I think that all depends on how much money was siphoned off to the ANC and then who in the ANC received it. If it was a reasonable amount to Lesufi, it will go ahead. If it was a small amount to the Mbalula clan, nothing will come of it.

David Pennington Jan 23, 2025, 07:17 AM

Headline " Oxygen thieves install Oxygen Plant "

Indeed Jhb Jan 23, 2025, 01:39 PM

Good one

jackt bloek Jan 23, 2025, 12:00 PM

so is this why EFF went to police station yesterday against the minister? call about being destructive on the part of EFF DOES EFF know that R800million is 1% of what the entire of Mozambqiue is going to spend on its people this year ?

jackt bloek Jan 23, 2025, 12:05 PM

remidner that in 2025, the govenment of Mozambique could end up spending R100billion for 33million while South Africa spends R3trillion on our entire country Why do politcians and bureacrats want to risk reduing their incomes by 95% is beyond understanding

RORY KEELAN Jan 23, 2025, 12:26 PM

And have the hospitals got any oxygen plants yet?

Indeed Jhb Jan 23, 2025, 01:42 PM

Hope enough evidence left at this stage!