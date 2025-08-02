The Weekend Wrap
What Trump’s tariffs mean for SA, and when the Gaza genocide became undeniable — all in the week’s wrap.
The Trump administration has set a non-negotiable deadline of 1 August for imposing new tariffs on the countries with which the US trades. Here’s where South Africa stands.
By Rebecca Davis
When the history books are written, the month of July 2025 is likely to go down as a turning point – a month when precisely engineered famine and the indiscriminate slaughter by tank- and rifle-fire of the starving left the world in little doubt that Israel was committing a horrendous genocide in Gaza. But would this also be the month that enough Jews saw the truth?
By Kevin Bloom
The Zondo Commission provides a valuable framework to eradicate State Capture and we must begin implementing its recommendations. We simply cannot afford another nine wasted years.
By Letlhogonolo Letshele
UK investment and partnerships are turbocharging South African jobs, housing and digital markets — with real on-the-ground impact.
By Lisakanya Venna
Top elite cricket countries such as South Africa, England and Australia continue to draw heavily from private education systems. In these nations, cricket success seems almost tied to one’s school uniform. If cricket boards want to promote equity and competitiveness, they will need to broaden the talent search by investing in grassroots cricket infrastructure in under-resourced areas.
By Habib Noorbhai
A new exhibition showcases Albie Sachs’ ‘soft vengeance’ through art in a tribute to artists, freedom fighters, cultural workers and social justice advocates who gave of themselves in the ongoing pursuit of collective liberation.
By Kristin Engel
Plastic pollution was a big-ticket item at a recent meeting of African environment ministers in Nairobi. The experience of communal farmers in the Eastern Cape, who are tackling single-use nappies polluting their veld, shows that we need a whole-of-society response to stop indestructible plastics from befouling our environment, bodies and economy.
By Leonie Joubert
Some people don’t have an ‘inner voice’, but maybe those who do shouldn’t be smug.
By Marianne Thamm
In this photo essay, Daily Maverick photojournalist Felix Dlangamandla visits Bulungula village, along the Eastern Cape’s Wild Coast.
By Felix Dlangmandla
Discover the secrets of Kimberley — a well-known, old city shaped by conflict, captivating characters and, most of all, diamonds.
By Chris Marais
I didn’t think I’d be able to fit these four large lamb shanks into my tagine, but with a bit of careful rearranging, there they were, out of sight behind the conical lid.
By Tony Jackman
