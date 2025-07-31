Daily Maverick
REFLECTION

The shunning — Jewish identity and belonging in a time of genocide in Gaza

When the history books are written, the month of July 2025 is likely to go down as a turning point – a month when precisely engineered famine and the indiscriminate slaughter by tank- and rifle-fire of the starving left the world in little doubt that Israel was committing a horrendous genocide in Gaza. But would this also be the month that enough Jews saw the truth?
bloom-The shunning The seven-branched menorah is the traditional Jewish candlestick that once stood in the temple in Jerusalem. (Photo: IMAGO / Paul-Philipp Braun/ Matrix Images)
Kevin Bloom
By Kevin Bloom
31 Jul 2025
The influence of affluence

‘I tend to find Islamophobia unspectacular,” writes Hanif Abdurraqib, in an essay published on 13 July 2025 – the day of my 52nd birthday – in The New Yorker magazine. “That doesn’t mean I don’t also find it insidious and of serious consequence.” 

I read the lines on my phone, while waiting for my lunch to arrive, in an eatery in the central suburbs of Johannesburg on 14 July. They are the opening lines to the fourth paragraph of a piece titled “Zohran Mamdani and Mahmoud Kahlil are in on the joke: What it feels like to laugh when the world expects you to disappear”. The central conceit of the piece is the first in-person meeting between Mamdani, the 33-year-old Democratic nominee for mayor of New York, and Kahlil, the 30-year-old Columbia graduate and pro-Palestine activist who has recently been released from a notorious ICE detention facility in Louisiana. 

I have ordered the bagel-dog, my favourite item on the menu, and while waiting for it to arrive I am reading the essay for the second time. The first reading, to my surprise, has loosened a layer of suppressed emotion. It may be because I am visiting my hometown after more than a year away, it may be because I am back in this restaurant (once my local) after more than two years, it may be because I am still overwhelmed by the new friends who have sent messages of love and support (and the old friends who haven’t) on my birthday – it may be all of these things or none, but my hard anger at my people is morphing into the softness of sadness and grief. 

I am not supposed to identify with the sentiments of Abdurraqib, but I do. Although I know it is scandalous to alter the signifier in the first line of the fourth paragraph, I can’t help myself.

I tend to find anti-Semitism unspectacular.

There are many reasons that this mental edit feels transgressive and emotionally charged. For starters, Abdurraqib is writing about a form of racism that is routinely downplayed in New York. He notes that Mamdani’s beard had appeared “thickened and lengthened” in the campaign brochures of losing candidate Andrew Cuomo, and that Cuomo “was not repeatedly asked questions” about the safety of Muslims in the city. The inference, as almost all of his readers will know, is that Mamdani was repeatedly asked questions about the safety of Jews. 

And so to replace Islamophobia with anti-Semitism makes me guilty of the same offence. The voice in my head is uncompromising – here goes another Jew, it says, telling us that the racism directed at his people is more important than the racism directed at anyone else. But still, the voice adds, it’s not as if the world’s Muslims are collectively on the hook for the slaughter in Gaza. It’s not as if the history books, when they seek to explain the child amputees and the hunger games and the mass death, will look for answers in the ethnic pathologies of the victims. 

So again, I tend to find anti-Semitism unspectacular. The global explosion of Jew hatred is, for me, a direct consequence of the actions of the Israeli military since October 2023, which were (at least at the very beginning) a direct response to the Hamas assault of 7 October. On this issue, I know, I represent the views of a small minority of my people – and on this issue, more than anywhere, is where my anger is turning to grief. 

Take, for instance, the situation in Australia, where I have many expat South African cousins. For their adopted community, after 7 October, things deteriorated so quickly that the appointment of a government-sponsored “anti-Semitism envoy” was required. I didn’t pay much attention at the time, except to note that the appointee – a corporate lawyer named Jillian Segal – had a history of pro-Israel advocacy. As it was to many observers, it was therefore obvious to me that Segal would place her community further at risk by conflating anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism.

In the second week of July 2025, just before my visit to Johannesburg, the foreseen circumstance had come to pass.  

My bagel-dog has arrived, it’s as good as it ever was, and between bites I switch to a tab on my phone that has been open since 11 July. It’s an opinion piece in The Guardian by Louise Adler, a retired Australian book publisher, who has ripped into Segal’s plan “to weaponise anti-Semitism” in her country. I scroll through the passages in search of a particular sentence. If memory serves, I am looking for the words that perfectly articulate the duplicity in the fact that the plan makes no mention of Gaza.  

I get all the way to the bottom before realising I have gone too far. Still, as a takedown of world Jewry’s mainstream institutions, the final sentence is equally devastating. 

“If the actions of Israel in the past 20 months or indeed the past 75 years doesn’t engender any dissent in the diaspora,” writes Adler, “it’s unsurprising that critics of Israel conclude that Jews are to be condemned for their appalling myopia and lack of moral clarity.”

Indeed, I’m thinking, as I am blindsided once more by my grief.  

I scroll back up to find what I have missed, musing on the truth that a non-Jew could never have slipped a sentence like that past the editors – Adler, I have discovered, is the child of Holocaust survivors; she was a committed Zionist until a visit to Israel inspired her about-face.        

And then, as I take another bite, I see it — the sentence that says it all, hidden in the middle of her piece: 

“One might pause to wonder what First Nations people, who are the victims of racism every day, feel about the priority given to 120,000 well-educated, secure and mostly affluent individuals.”

The collapsing foundations of the moral order

The backlash against Adler is inevitable. It will arrive immediately on social media, where she will be called all the usual names – kapo, self-hating Jew, #asajew – but it will take more than a week until she is properly castigated in her country’s legacy press. The hatchet-man will be Henry Isaac Ergas, a Jewish recipient of the Order of Australia for his “distinguished service to infrastructure economics”. In his weekly column for The Australian, Ergas will go for (what he no doubt assumes is) Adler’s jugular. 

“Adler begins with a trope that would warm any anti-Semite’s heart,” he will write. “Why was the Segal report commissioned? Not because synagogues have been attacked, schools threatened, and individual Jews harassed and assaulted. Rather, it was because the ‘Jewish establishment’ has ‘the ability to garner prime ministerial dinners’, mobilise ‘a battalion of lobbyists’ and ‘corral more than 500 captains of industry’.” 

This particular tone of ironic contempt, a unique and specific frequency that Zionist Jews reserve for their anti-Zionist kin, will be sustained throughout his column.     

In his insistence that Adler is “blind to her own hypocrisy and hate”, Ergas will present the apparently novel argument that the Jewish community of Australia is entitled to the protections afforded every other minority. He will use his powers of rhetoric to assert, contrary to Adler’s observation about the First Nations people, that none of this is a “zero-sum game”. He will acknowledge that “the conflict in the Middle East” is the source of the latest outpouring of Jew-hate, but he will scornfully reject the suggestion that the Israeli government or military is to blame.

And on the very same day, Friday, 18 July, the same tone of derision will be employed against me – the letter to the editor, written by David Saks of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies, will be published in Daily Maverick under the title, “Bloom dances dangerously close to ‘anti-Semitism denialism’ in a hostile UCT campus climate”.

According to Saks, in my recent analysis on the “legal battle for the soul of UCT”, I have claimed victimhood for my fellow “anti-Zionist dissidents” at the expense of the actual victims, the Zionists.

“This rather clumsy piece of misdirection quickly falls apart when considering the objective evidence of who is trying to censor who,” Saks will conclude.

“On the contrary, it is those who wish to identify as Zionist and express views supportive of that ideology and of the State of Israel who are being bullied, smeared, silenced and sidelined.”

Like Ergas, Saks will refute any culpability on the part of the Jewish state. While it may once have been a riposte that rendered me incandescent with rage, his feature-length oversight will now render me a little more sad, a little more grief-stricken, perhaps even a little more hopeless.   

But all of that is three days in the future. Today, Tuesday, 15 July, my last day in Johannesburg, I am in an Uber travelling west across town, on the way to meet my editor, who has been taking almost as much flak from my brethren as I have. If the noise on X is anything to go by, a huge article has just dropped in The New York Times. The eminently credible Dutch historian Rutger Bregman has framed it for his 350,000 followers like this: “It’s becoming easier to find a climate denier among climate scientists than a genocide-denier among genocide scholars.”   

The piece is a guest essay by Dr Omer Bartov, a professor of Holocaust and genocide studies at Brown University in the US. The title: “I’m a Genocide Scholar. I Know It When I See It.”  

As the Uber crosses Jan Smuts Avenue I am scanning the opening paragraphs, where Bartov recalls how, in November of 2023, he believed there was evidence that the Israeli military had already committed war crimes and “potentially” crimes against humanity, but that “contrary to the cries of Israel’s fiercest critics” he did not yet believe that the exceptionally high bar for genocide had been breached. It was the forced removal of more than a million Palestinians from Rafah in May 2024, he writes, and the subsequent destruction of “much of Rafah” by August, that for him “was consistent with the statements denoting genocidal intent made by Israeli leaders in the days after the Hamas attack”.     

After reminding readers of a few of these statements – Benjamin Netanyahu’s injunction to Israeli citizens to remember “what Amalek did”; Yoav Gallant’s remark about “human animals”; Nissim Vaturi’s social media post about “erasing the Gaza Strip from the face of the earth” – Bartov gets to the lines that are right now trending on X:

“My inescapable conclusion has become that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people. Having grown up in a Zionist home, lived the first half of my life in Israel, served in the [Israel Defense Forces] as a soldier and officer and spent most of my career researching and writing on war crimes and the Holocaust, this was a painful conclusion to reach, and one that I resisted as long as I could.”

For me, though, it is the passage another six lines down that delivers the true punch to the gut:  

The continued denial of this designation by states, international organisations and legal and scholarly experts will cause unmitigated damage not just to the people of Gaza and Israel but also to the system of international law established in the wake of the horrors of the Holocaust, designed to prevent such atrocities from happening ever again. It is a threat to the very foundations of the moral order on which we all depend.”

The capacity for self-diagnosis           

Bartov, predictably, is accused of arriving at such conclusions for the sole purpose of securing a byline in The New York Times. He is smeared and discredited by one pro-Israel influencer after another. Most imply that he is a traitor, a Jew who has turned on his people; none offers a compelling counterargument, based on the 1948 Genocide Convention, that his conclusions are in any way exaggerated or flawed.

Before leaving for the airport, I stop by once more at the home of my mother. I have come up to Johannesburg, primarily, because of the fallout she has personally endured from my refusal to overlook the fact that our people are guilty of the crime of crimes. Although I can’t deny the grief, I assure her that we will not be shunned forever. As evidence that my anger is abating, I do not once curse our community. 

There is a book in my computer bag that became an instant bestseller on its publication in February 2025. Written by the Egyptian-Canadian author and journalist Omar El Akkad, its title is a standalone sentence that says a lot about this strange and horrific time – One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This.

On the flight back to my new home in Cape Town, I reread the passages that begin on page 85, where El Akkad mentions the country of my birth, the only country I have ever wanted to live. 

“Second,” he notes, “there is the realisation that of course it would be a country like South Africa that would take this step – a country deeply versed in the ugly mechanics of apartheid, for whose citizens checkpoints and forcefully sealed-off towns are not abstractions, but the very recent past that, from the safety of the present, everyone now claims they always opposed.”

El Akkad, in citing the “step” taken by South Africa, is commenting on the momentous decision by our government to haul Israel before the International Court of Justice on charges of genocide. At the same time, he is making a deeply uncomfortable point about human cowardice and self-deceit. Mercifully, after a lengthy parenthesis wherein he lays into Palestine’s closest Arab neighbours – the reason that their authoritarian leaders would not dare approach the ICJ themselves, he explains, is because “the capacity for resistance” might “prove contagious” – he grants the vast majority of my people a free pass. 

“Beyond relief and recognition,” he writes, “there is a more complicated thing – an understanding that the machinery of the West has never had much of a capacity for self-diagnosis. Who does? Who that achieves power of this scale ever does?”

By July 2025, as El Akkad has known for years and perhaps decades, it will be obvious to billions of human beings in the Global South that the scale of power achieved by the axis of Israel, the US and Western Europe is unparalleled in recorded history. Zionism’s capacity for self-diagnosis will therefore be close to zero, even if to state it in those terms will be deemed heretical, anti-Semitic and (worst of all) conspiratorial. 

But how else does one get away with a live-streamed genocide, week after week, day after day, minute after minute?

On the evening of 21 July 2025, from the couch of my apartment in Sea Point, I open my X feed to see that Alex de Waal, one of the world’s foremost authorities on famine, has concluded that Israel – and by implication, Zionism – is now committing an atrocity that not even he (also an expert on Sudan) can statistically match.

“I’ve been working in this field of famine, food crisis and humanitarian action for more than 40 years,” De Waal tells Amy Goodman of Democracy Now, “and there is no case, over those four decades, of such minutely engineered, closely monitored, precisely designed mass starvation of a population as is happening in Gaza today”. 

Later that same evening, Cindy McCain, the chief of the World Food Programme, will tell Becky Anderson of CNN about an incident that had happened the day before. “This is one of the worst tragedies we’ve seen so far,” she will say, describing how – after Israel had cleared a convoy of aid trucks for entry into Gaza – 60 desperate Palestinians had been slaughtered. 

“They were hungry. They were starving,” she will say. “All of a sudden, Israeli tanks, Israeli guns, Israeli weapons of all kinds started firing on the crowd.”

To pretend victimhood, at this point, is obscene, I’m thinking. And to keep quiet, to overlook, is only slightly less obscene. But one of those two things is what the vast majority of my people are doing; this, unbelievably, is what the vast majority of my people have become.     

As a reminder, in his essay for The New Yorker published on my 52nd birthday, Abdurraqib adds a qualifier to his confession that he tends to find Islamophobia unspectacular. “That doesn’t mean I don’t also find it insidious and of serious consequence,” he writes.

I have been wondering, while writing this essay, whether the same qualifier applies to me – whether, although I find anti-Semitism unspectacular, I also find it insidious and of serious consequence. 

The answer, which genuinely grieves me, is that I don’t; I used to, but now I don’t. Until the vast majority of my people demand an end to the genocide committed hourly in our name, I now believe, there is nothing – no gun, no army, no flag, no God – that can, or should, save us.

An epilogue of tears

How, then, will we be forced to face what we are doing? When, if ever, do we emerge from our collective psychosis?  

One last time, I am drawn back to Abdurraqib. 

“I feel most Muslim when I am stunned by a moment of clarity within my own contradictions,” he writes in The New Yorker. “Beyond whatever disconnects may exist in my faith practice, I still feel deeply connected to the ummah – the body, the community – and the responsibilities that this connection carries. A Hadith that I love, and which underpins many of my actions, states that ‘the believers in their mutual kindness, compassion, and sympathy are just like one body. When one of the limbs suffers, the whole body responds to it with wakefulness and fever’.”  

To insert myself into his words once again: I still feel deeply connected to Klal Yisrael – the closest Jewish approximation of the Islamic ummah – and to the responsibilities that this connection carries, but “the body, the community” no longer feels connected to me.  

On Friday, 25 July, I get an email from an old school friend, a man I have known since I was six years old. He sold me life insurance once, has been making commission on that sale ever since, but today he announces righteously that he is dropping me as a client. 

At least three times a week, it is something – and someone – new. In my community, the response to the suffering of a limb is now simply to cut it off.   

But on Saturday, 26 July, for the first time in almost two years, an emotion begins to surface that faintly resembles hope. The Jewish Democratic Initiative has invited me to attend their Festival of Dangerous Ideas, scheduled over two days in dual venues in Cape Town and Johannesburg. The headline speakers (via Zoom) are Yuli Novak, executive director of B’Tselem, the most respected human rights organisation in Israel, and Peter Beinart, the American-Jewish author and journalist, whose book Being Jewish After the Destruction of Gaza I reviewed for Daily Maverick in March.     

In the Cape Town venue it is a full house, with capacity maxed out at 150 attendees. Exiting the lift on the fourth floor, it dawns on me that I haven’t been at a gathering of my people like this in a very long time. Everything feels familiar, like a Bar-Mitzvah that never ended. Almost everyone here has been shunned in some way by old friends and members of their family.   

In a word, it feels like sanity – and like truth, I will learn, sanity must prevail.

On Monday, 28 July, the day after Novak has presented to us on the venue’s big screen, B’Tselem releases a report titled “Our Genocide”. Along with the Israeli group Physicians for Human Rights, it admits culpability for the crime of crimes. The next day, 29 July, Beinart appears on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, in what is perhaps the most influential Jewish rejection of the Zionist project yet.       

“Well, I have lost some pretty close friends over this,” says Beinart, getting straight to the point in his opening remarks. “But I also don’t worry about having to feed my kids. They’re not starving. They’re not being killed. I have freedom. I really have an incredibly fortunate and blessed life.” DM

Fanie Rajesh Aug 1, 2025, 12:06 AM

We live in a world where lies pervade. Lies by Israel, lies by Palestinians, lies by the UN. There is nothing so dangerous as a little knowledge, so I look at the big picture: 1. Israel is a democracy where both Jews and Arabs live side by side in peace. 2. Hamas is a radical religious terrorist organization focused on the destruction of Israel. I support democracy and the associated freedoms for all, and I believe it is worth fighting for.

v Aug 1, 2025, 07:24 AM

B’Tselem, the ICJ, Amnesty and others all explain in precise detail how Israel is an apartheid state. If you’re interested in facts, go read the facts.

John P Aug 1, 2025, 08:16 AM

To clarify then your last sentence states that a democracy must be superior to a non democracy and therefore is entitled to do anything they want in the name of that democracy?

Fanie Rajesh Aug 1, 2025, 04:08 PM

- I accept that lies abound and am very aware that not a single commenter here is able to reliably sort fact from fiction. We are all the sheep in this equation. - I support democracy over religious crazy. The sooner Hamas is gone the better for everyone.

Fanie Rajesh Aug 2, 2025, 09:08 AM

I have 1 simple request to anyone who supports Hamas: Please explain the purpose of the miles of underground tunnels Hamas built over years.

kanu sukha Aug 2, 2025, 12:11 PM

Funny Fanie with his Indian middle name and African surname .. is at it again ! Can I nominate him for a Nobel prize .. since Trump is not going to 'make' it ? Or just a return ticket to Orania maybe ?

Fanie Rajesh Aug 2, 2025, 12:47 PM

Ha ha. That's right, avoid answering the question. No surprises there cunni ?

John P Aug 2, 2025, 02:49 PM

That is a straightforward answer and you know it. To protect themselves against bombs and shelling. What has that got to do with starvation?

Fanie Rajesh Aug 3, 2025, 08:52 AM

Really? You honestly believe that? Wow.

Fanie Rajesh Aug 3, 2025, 10:06 AM

Cause and effect: 1. Hamas Islamic extremists hate the mere existence of Israel 2. Hamas follow their stated plan to destroy it and build tunnels using international aid money 4. Oct 7 Hamas slaughter, rape and burn innocent Jewish people 5. Israel decide enough is enough and Hamas needs removal 6. Israel does the only thing it can to remove Hamas - attack them 7. Hamas hide behind their own civilians 8. Israel is left with no alternative but collateral damage 9. ...starvation

Fanie Rajesh Aug 3, 2025, 10:10 AM

Take look at point 1 and follow the thread through to point 9. It's not rocket science. I will say again: Hamas's stated intention is and always has been to destroy Israel (little Satan) and then big Satan. Also, ask yourself why Jordan and Egypt don't take in Palestinian civilians - and if it's unclear take a little look at the history of Palestinians in Jordan and Egypt. It's not pretty from a host country perspective.

Fanie Rajesh Aug 3, 2025, 10:15 AM

I will also state the obvious again: take Hamas and Islamic extremist crazies and their "our way is the only way and anyone who doesn't bow down to it is considered apostate and will be killed" out of the equation and 2 things will happen: 1. the war will stop 2. aid and food will flow in to build and restore. And finally I will ask you to show me one "nice" war where the warring parties are kind to each other as I have never heard of such a thing.

Fanie Rajesh Aug 3, 2025, 12:22 PM

1. Hamas (Palestinian Islamist group based in Gaza) Founding Charter (1988): Explicitly called for the destruction of Israel and the establishment of an Islamic state in all of historic Palestine (from the river to the sea). Example: "Israel will exist and will continue to exist until Islam will obliterate it."

Fanie Rajesh Aug 3, 2025, 12:22 PM

Hezbollah (Lebanon-based Shiite group) Founded: In the 1980s with Iranian support. Ideology: Seeks the destruction of Israel, views it as a “Zionist cancer.” 2009 Political Manifesto: Slightly softened tone but still commits to "liberating" all of Palestine. Leader Hassan Nasrallah: Has said “Israel is an illegal state that must be wiped out.”

Fanie Rajesh Aug 3, 2025, 12:23 PM

Iranian Government (Islamic Republic of Iran) Official policy: Does not recognize Israel and calls for its “elimination.” Supreme Leader Khamenei has called Israel a “cancerous tumor” and promoted its destruction. Supports: Hamas, Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad, and other groups hostile to Israel.

Fanie Rajesh Aug 3, 2025, 12:28 PM

Group = advocates for the destruction of Israel? ------------------------------------------------------- Hamas = Yes (Political + Religious) Islamic Jihad = Yes (Primarily Religious, Strong Political Overtones) Hezbollah = Yes (Religious + Geopolitical) Iran (State) = Yes (Primarily Political, Justified Religiously) PFLP = Implied (Purely Political) BDS = No (Secular)

John P Aug 2, 2025, 02:50 PM

Being against the Zionist destruction of Palestine does not equate to supporting Hamas.

John P Aug 3, 2025, 01:16 PM

Try again Being against the Zionist destruction of Palestine does not equate to supporting Hamas.

Fanie Rajesh Aug 2, 2025, 11:45 AM

Also can someone please explain why the same people who claim to rail against apartheid clamour to support the side actively fomenting and advocating for religious and racial hatred and destruction. It is simply bizarre.

John P Aug 2, 2025, 02:52 PM

Do you mean Israel or Hamas?

Fanie Rajesh Aug 3, 2025, 08:54 AM

Ok I'm out of here. You win @john, I just can't do ridiculous. Hope you find the happiness you seek under Sharia law.

megapode Aug 1, 2025, 09:54 AM

Well Fanie, the same can be said for countries that Israel demonises and that we are invited to condemn. There are still Jews in Iran, and there is no persecution there. Indeed Jews serve in the Iranian defence force. See? They live side by side in peace. I think that one of the points of this article is that we need to go past the politics of cheap, simplistic sloganeering.

Fanie Rajesh Aug 1, 2025, 04:12 PM

On the subject of lies... Sky News host Danica De Giorgio discusses the New York Times’s backpedalling on a recently posted image of a starving Gazan child, stating the child suffered from a “serious genetic condition”.

Fanie Rajesh Aug 2, 2025, 09:02 AM

Which countries does they demonise exactly? Oh, is it the one with the countdown clock to Israel’s destruction in its capital city? Or maybe the one attempting religious genocide against the Druze? Weird that.

John P Aug 2, 2025, 02:57 PM

Whatabout whatabout. Deal with the issues in this article.

Fanie Rajesh Aug 2, 2025, 09:54 AM

Or maybe you support Iran in its active involvement of the spread of global terrorism, and its active weapons support of the Russian invasion of Ukraine? I do so love the smell of hypocricy in the morning.

John P Aug 2, 2025, 02:56 PM

Or maybe it is possible to be against the actions of Zionist Israel without supporting Iran, Hamas, The Taliban etc?

Fanie Rajesh Aug 3, 2025, 11:18 AM

Cause and effect. Hamas are the cause. The outcome you see is the effect. If Palestinians wanted to work with Israel for a constructive outcome things would be a lot better. This is a simply a case of seek and ye shall find. Peace to the peaceful.

Fanie Rajesh Aug 2, 2025, 11:23 AM

On the subject of propaganda: Sky News host Danica De Giorgio discusses the New York Times’s backpedalling on a recently posted image of a starving Gazan child, stating the child suffered from a “serious genetic condition”.

John P Aug 2, 2025, 02:53 PM

One swallow does not a summer make

Fanie Rajesh Aug 3, 2025, 10:11 AM

Notably I see you don't comment on this one @john P ...why I wonder? doesn't suit your narrative?

John P Aug 3, 2025, 01:14 PM

I replied, it is still sitting in limbo. "One swallow does not a summer make"

Gert de Bruin Aug 1, 2025, 05:56 AM

Fanie your statement nr 1 is a massive lie . Remember that with every bomb that Israel drops on Gaza a couple of Jew haters is born. Wake up see the circumstances under which they live in your fantasy world of “side by side in peace”

Fanie Rajesh Aug 1, 2025, 04:55 PM

Wake up under Sharia law anywhere Islamist extremists run the show, then lets have the discussion again.

John P Aug 1, 2025, 07:59 PM

Your Islamophobia is strong

Fanie Rajesh Aug 2, 2025, 12:30 PM

When reality is deemed phobia all bets are off. Have you ever lived under Sharia law as a non-Islamist? Have you actually looked at the atrocities Islamists commit against those who have the nerve to think differently? No. Because it doesnt suit your “victim” narrative. Just do a ChatGPT search and ask which religion results in the death of the most people in its name.

kanu sukha Aug 2, 2025, 01:03 PM

For decades I use to think like funny fanie ... until I saw "The occupation of the American mind" some years ago - how the various 'legacy media' (&amp; its presenters - even today!) for decades used language to 'occupy' and frame our values. Note the continued refusal to use the term 'genocide' (despite ICJ acceptance) by legacy media. Even some survivors of the holocaust have acknowledged it. It has taken many decades for that 'process' to become a 'victim' of its own 'success'. Its exposure by 'independant' journalists has thrust it into the mode of almost apoplectic 'reckoning' or embarrassment . The birth of the US on the back of a genocide is almost never admitted. Maybe it is another case of a 'land without people for a people without land'... 'sic' !

Fanie Rajesh Aug 2, 2025, 05:57 PM

At last, a vaguely adult comment. Do you live in a democracy? Do you like being able to express your views freely? It is quite possible to live in peace and have differing views, which is what democracy gives us all. If you subscribe to religious intolerance and laws that support violent supression of individual freedoms, you can have it. I don't. Peace for the peaceful.

Brian Gibson Aug 1, 2025, 06:27 AM

Bloom - our latter day Martin Niemöller?

Lawrence Sisitka Aug 1, 2025, 06:48 AM

That Israel (not Judaism) is consciously and actively committing genocide against the Palestinian (not Arab) people is irrefutable. Equally irrefutable is the unforgivable horror unleashed by Hamas. But nothing can ever justify the actions of the Israeli government or their settlers in response to this horror. The only certainty is that this disastrous episode has forever entrenched the hatred between the two peoples, who may never again sleep soundly in their beds.

Hilary Morris Aug 1, 2025, 09:55 AM

Sad but true.....

Jane Perkins Aug 1, 2025, 12:55 PM

One also needs to remember that there are many Jews in Palestine, so it is even genocide against themselves.

John P Aug 1, 2025, 02:42 PM

Yes there are but not in Gaza.

Fanie Rajesh Aug 2, 2025, 09:14 AM

The answer to the question is "And why not?" is: Because the Israelis in good faith even forcefully removed their own people to ensure the Palestinians were given the agreed space. They even left fully functioning farms for the Palestinians.

Maria Janse van Rensburg Aug 1, 2025, 06:56 AM

Kevin, it takes courage to stand up for the persecuted against a tsunami of voices who choose to turn a blind eye. Let those who have eyes see, and those who have ears hear, and those who have a voice speak. The looking away will not go unpunished, even if it is just at night when the lights are out and you have to face yourself. I respect these brave people that are driven by their conscience and not the need to be accepted.

kanu sukha Aug 2, 2025, 12:07 PM

Apparently Trump had to go to his private golf club in Scotland to "see" the images of starvation on TV...which he 'apparently' did not 'like'! One assumes (like in Israel) the people in America also don't have access to Al jazeera ..which beams in 'live' footage of the slaughter daily... routinely called propaganda or a hoax by Israeli spokespeople. The 'cost' - the murder of well over a hundred of 'their' journalists (not to mention 'health' workers)...while the 'legacy' media for the entire time used the pathetic "Israel does not allow 'independant' journalists into Gaza"! Just 2 weeks ago 1 of those 'legacy' media found "trusted" 'locals to 'verify' the starvation.. but not the murder of innocent Palestinian civilians. Seems the Uyghur are in 'paradise' !

Fanie Rajesh Aug 2, 2025, 12:48 PM

Yawn. Bitter much?

Marie Venn Venn Aug 1, 2025, 07:16 AM

Thank you for this deeply raw piece, Kevin Bloom. Keep up your courage.

Sheila McCarthy Aug 1, 2025, 07:40 AM

A truly poignant piece of writing. Thank you Kevin for this. For your analysis but also for making it personal.

Anton Claassens Aug 1, 2025, 07:42 AM

Powerful Thank you for your courage

Peter Geddes Aug 1, 2025, 08:25 AM

Thanks for sharing this, Kevin. As a Gentile who socializes a lot with Jewish friends, it’s become very difficult to continue making small talk while seeing the increasingly huge elephant in the room.

libby Aug 1, 2025, 08:30 AM

History repeats itself with genocides, imperialism and hatred of the other - the perpetrators always deny and the world never acts until it is too late or not at all - the British empire deliberately killed women and children in camps in South Africa and are still in denial. Genocides in and by the USA, Australia, France,Germany, France,Russia…. It is cowardly, disgusting and evil and the politicians of the world look on waiting to see what they can gain from it.

Fanie Rajesh Aug 2, 2025, 09:45 AM

Yes, that's right. The entire west is bad, everyone else is good. Black. White. Well I for one value my culture and the freedoms democratic societies bring to all who choose to llive in them. Just being allowed to have your say freely here for example would never happen under Hamas.

Ivan van Heerden Aug 1, 2025, 09:39 AM

Would this lengthy essay be needed if Hamas had not attacked Israel on October 7. Would Islamophobia be a thing if the horrendous acts perpetrated by radical Muslims since the 1960's had not occurred? Where is the authors outrage over the very real genocide in Sudan and Yemen, the slaughtering of the Kurds and Druze in Syria and Turkey and Christians in Nigeria all by Muslims. All over the world one religion is condoning mass murder and it is not the Jews.

John P Aug 1, 2025, 10:05 AM

Oh come on Ivan, did you really write this without realising that is Islamophobic nonsense?

Bennie Morani Aug 1, 2025, 10:37 AM

A classic whataboutism argument. And if we're in the realm of what ifs, what if the Balfour declaration had never been made, what if the second world war had never happened, what if the state of Israel had never been created? This slaughter wouldn't be happening, would it?

Tima Huntzrod Aug 1, 2025, 01:39 PM

Well said.

Fanie Rajesh Aug 1, 2025, 04:57 PM

Relevant points are discounted because they don't suit the prevailing narrative and that's well said? Ok.

Bennie Morani Aug 2, 2025, 10:33 AM

Dear Fanie, the relevant and overriding point here is that thousands and thousands of Palestinians, who are human beings like you and me, are being killed by Israeli bombs, tanks and bullets.

Fanie Rajesh Aug 2, 2025, 12:00 PM

@bennie Like all good liberals you are fixated on the outcome but completely avoiding honest reflection as to the cause. Peace for the peaceful.

Fanie Rajesh Aug 2, 2025, 12:43 PM

@bennie I believe you are a good person and if you are genuine in a desire for more insight into the nature of the beast Israel is up against, watch a lecture or 2 on youtube by someone with first hand knowledge: Mosab Hassan Yousef. He is the son of Hassan Youssef, the founder of Hamas.

William Aug 1, 2025, 05:27 PM

Very true, Ivan. It's not "whataboutism" to point out that the fundamental cause of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is the total refusal of radical Muslims to countenance the existence of the State of Israel. Their publicly stated objective is the killing of every Jew and the destruction of Israel. "From the river to the sea". THAT is genocide.

Fanie Rajesh Aug 2, 2025, 09:49 AM

Exactly. It is unbelievable to me how formal statements by a group are actively "cancelled" by those whose narrative it doesnt suit.

John P Aug 2, 2025, 05:27 PM

The facts right now are simple. Israel has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians and is starving the rest to death. Even the hostages are starving. All the excuses anyone can come up with to attempt to condone or rationalise this ongoing slaughter are beside the point. Israel is wiping out the people of Gaza, full stop.

Fanie Rajesh Aug 3, 2025, 11:52 AM

And I say that Israel are: 1. getting rid of the evil that is Hamas 2. recovering their citizens And that the nature of the warfare is such that significant collateral damage is both inevitable and tragic. I of course hope the war ends as soon as possible and that all the innocents involved are able to find their phoenix in democracy.

Paul T Aug 3, 2025, 08:40 AM

The land that Israel now occupies was one third populated by Jews in 1948, even after large scale immigration in the 20th century. The majority were Arabs and other smaller groups. The state of Israel was taken by force and 700 000 Arabs were permanently displaced. Those remaining in Israel are second-class citizens. Do you just expect them to accept that? What would you think if you were a Palestinian Arab, then or now?

Colleen Aug 1, 2025, 09:51 AM

I wish we were hearing more from people who are able to speak with authority on a one state solution, a truth and reconciliation commission and at least compensation/returning of land that was violently taken from Palestinian Arabs (Nakba) by the Zionists. A two-state solution - in my humble view - perpetuates the hate. And to watch a once persecuted people mete out that same persecution on the Arab Palestinians - how does that happen?

Dick Binge Binge Aug 1, 2025, 10:21 AM

May I recommend essential reading on this subject: A WOUND UHEALED Does Christian Zionism contribute to Palestinian suffering. by Nicholas Brabazon Kerr. It gives a holistic look into Palestinian tragedy from a historical point of view to the deeper philosophical and religious beliefs. Congratulations Kevin on a great article.

Dave Martin Aug 1, 2025, 10:48 AM

Thanks Kevin. Powerful writing.

Just a thought Aug 1, 2025, 11:20 AM

I am longing for an article which lays out the role of Hamas in ending this tragedy.

Tima Huntzrod Aug 1, 2025, 01:38 PM

Just gonna copy Bennie Morani’s response to Ivan from above: “ A classic whataboutism argument. And if we’re in the realm of what ifs, what if the Balfour declaration had never been made, what if the second world war had never happened, what if the state of Israel had never been created? This slaughter wouldn’t be happening, would it?” This tragedy existed LONG before Hamas was a blip...

Just a thought Aug 1, 2025, 02:43 PM

My comment is sincere and not about whataboutism at all. Israel is not the only party to this tragedy yet we are quite well informed about their role. Hamas is the other major role player. What can they/should they be doing to end this? I've followed this fairly closely and am yet to see commentary on that issue at all.

Esskay Esskay Aug 2, 2025, 07:20 AM

Accusations of whataboutism is the loser's counter argument every time. How about some real assessment of both sides!

Fanie Rajesh Aug 2, 2025, 09:39 AM

Yes indeed. People see images on TV and and it becomes their only "reality". And when combined with the naivete of Western apologist liberalism rational debate becomes impossible.

m***0@g***.com Aug 1, 2025, 04:01 PM

The high emotion is understandable, but words have specific meaning. Genocide - In international law, proving genocide requires showing not just the commission of certain acts (like killings, causing serious bodily harm, etc.) but also the specific intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial, or religious group. This specific intent is what differentiates genocide from other crimes, eg war crimes or crimes against humanity.  Israel is not committing genocide.

John P Aug 1, 2025, 06:18 PM

From which we must assume that you are happy with the situation in Gaza as long as no one can show that there is specific intent?

Fanie Rajesh Aug 2, 2025, 09:59 AM

Really? Confronted with a formal definition which doesn't suit you, that's the best you can come up with? 1 + 1 = 3 in our new world.

Paul T Aug 3, 2025, 08:43 AM

Being confronted with that formal definition reaffirms my belief that genocide is being committed.

Fanie Rajesh Aug 2, 2025, 11:22 AM

Really? Confronted with a formal definition which doesn’t suit you, that’s the best you can come up with? 1 + 1 = 3 in our new world.

g***f@g***.co.za Aug 1, 2025, 04:26 PM

A great article, Kevin. As a Jew, I will probably also lose friends and family for speaking out. Israelis don't care what anyone thinks. But non-Israeli Jews do. The dilemma is so bad for Zionists outside Israel that they are going crazy trying to stop discussion and conceal the truth, e.g. taking UCT to court for refusing to be blackmailed with money! Whereas the world took a while to see the Jewish Holocaust, it may take longer for Zionists to recognise the Palestinian Holocaust. It's sad.

kanu sukha Aug 2, 2025, 12:37 PM

Kevin ... we are getting something of a taste of what oom Beyers Naude faced, when "no one supported apartheid" ... but somehow survived for several decades ! Taking principled positions carries inherent risks and is not for the faint hearted. Try being a Hindu in a Hindutva environment . The legal counsel for paedophile Epstein (one prof Dershowitz - ardent Zionist ) is an example of those 'contradictions' ... or is it unspectacular ? Keep speaking truth to power .

vanheukelom2.0 Aug 2, 2025, 02:45 PM

Thanks and congratulations on a truly insightful, honest and empathic article. I hope that this type of testimony may embolden others to follow suit (and may open doors to deeper, more inclusive communities of belonging). If it can be of any consolation, yesterday 21 former Belgian diplomats spoke out in an unprecedented way in support of economic sanctions and other pressures against the Israel government. Jan, Kessel-lo

Rod MacLeod Aug 3, 2025, 09:44 AM

Each of us here could do worse than read Graham Tomlin's brief summary titled "A history of Israel and Palestine – 4,000 years of history in 2,500 words" and his conclusion "Any attempt to understand the present needs to engage with the history of this fertile, fought-over and precious land, home to two great peoples with contested, but deep roots in the land, who we pray will one day be able to live together in peace – the peace brought and taught by the Prince of Peace.

Johan Buys Aug 3, 2025, 11:18 AM

There is no solution while minority fundamentalists on both sides run the show and supporters on both sides side shout “what-about” without dealing with this or that fact. No solution = neither side will know peace, likely forever.

Bernhard Kirschner Aug 3, 2025, 02:07 PM

Simply because the Hamas publicity machine is so effective, and because we in the West cannot conceive such cruelty to their people and their glorification of death. So, who should you believe? A democratic western country that checks before issuing press releases, or an internationally condemned terrorist organisation, where much of what they have said has been false, and that makes untrue claims that are more easily believed if you already believe that Jews could do those things.

John P Aug 5, 2025, 08:25 AM

It is impossible to dismiss the horrors coming out of Gaza as just Hamas propaganda. Both sides are guilty of manipulating the truth but try as it might Israel cannot hide something of this scale.

c***m@g***.com Aug 3, 2025, 05:34 PM

Bravo, bon courage

Mohamed Ebrahim Aug 4, 2025, 11:54 AM

I agree, "It is not rocket science" . The min. (+-30%) mostly Zionist immigrants in Palestine (Pal.) were given 56% of Pal. in 1948 for creation of a Jewish State, after the holocaust of Jews in Eur. The Palestinians (70% of pop.) would never accept 46% of their homeland, which they have owned &amp; nurtured for centuries. Early Zionists (incl. terrorists) were clear about what Zionism is:"a settler colonial movement designed to overwhelm the Pal. by force of numbers and military strength.

Mohamed Ebrahim Aug 4, 2025, 12:09 PM

I support Pal. Resistance against the unjust creation of Israel and the 75+year persecution, oppression and violence against the Palestinian People in an effort to crush the Resistance. I have no ideological issue with the dismantling of Zionisms and the fascist, racist Israel state. I therefore stand with the Resistance, but I cannot accept the deliberate killing and/or harming of civilians (whether Hamas/ IDF. There is enough evidence against Israel for committing genocide of Palestinians.

Dhasagan Pillay Aug 5, 2025, 03:40 PM

It would make sense to interview the SAJBD chair and the chief rabbi. I'd love to hear their views on this. They could either come across as murderous, landhungry pyscopaths or righteously indignant stalwarts. Either way it would be interesting to hear their current views on the situation in palestine - post prof Karen Milner's article on no genocide and the Rabbi's attack on the government as useful idiots and puppets of Iran... really interesting.

A Rosebank Aug 13, 2025, 03:03 PM

This is probably the most outpouring of commenting energy I have ever seen. Without diminishing the massive moral and other implications of the Palestinian/Israel conflict, I wish the issues confronting our own country could command similar zeal.