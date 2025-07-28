After the Bell: Our changing lives — a tale of two mergers

There is a wonderful phrase media experts have used to describe to me people who listen to talk radio. They talk about older people, and those who are “attitudinally interested” in news.

The fact you have opened this mail suggests you are “attitudinally interested” in business, news and our economy.

I would use that phrase to describe my vague interest in business when I was younger. Stories about mergers and deals didn’t really seem to affect me.

So what if two mining companies were now one? The price of platinum didn’t really matter to me.

But two mergers going through our economy right now will have a huge impact on me. And because of your attitudinal interests, they will affect you too.

The first is the Vodacom-Maziv merger. The second is the MultiChoice-Canal+ deal.

Together, they show how our society and economy are changing, and what this will mean for how you spend your time.

Broadband

At the heart of it really are the promises that Vodacom and Maziv have made. As Lindsey Schutters writes in this incredibly useful explainer, they have essentially promised that they will connect hundreds of thousands of homes in low-income areas (think townships) to broadband fibre internet.

Now think for a second about how the internet has changed your life.

No matter where in the world your family is, having mobile data means you can communicate on WhatsApp. And, if you want, for very little money, you can make a voice call to them.

The first time I realised the unbelievable power of this was in 2012. I was on holiday in someone else’s very expensive house in Zinkwazi, recovering from the ANC’s Mangaung Conference (the recovery from the holiday is a story I need not trouble you with here).

The person who ran the house was from Malawi. I went to ask him something and he was in the middle of a call to a family member.

Being in the middle of my transition from Nokia to Android, I had no idea such a thing was possible on WhatsApp.

Considering the 150-year history of migrant labour in southern Africa, of how so many people have come here from other countries, and lived apart from their families, you can imagine the impact daily voice calls would have for this market.

Now there will be a step change. It will not just be voice calls — fibre brings pictures, video calls, a complete change in life.

The fact that it is usually un-metered means you can just download as much as you like (the record among people I know is held by a teenager. Somehow she was able to use around 14GB a day … if you can beat that, please get in touch.)

This complete freedom of data (that’s not strictly accurate, there will be bills to pay for it) means that you can live a completely different life.

There are many businesses that are completely online, so there will be no hindrance for people to jump on to this and hopefully make money.

Marketing costs

For people who run physical businesses, like informal carwashes or hairdressers, their marketing costs will be virtually zero. Social media is all they need.

But more than that, hopefully, there will be more access to better-quality education from virtually anywhere in the world.

While I no longer believe virtual education is as effective as the physical kind, I still hope that someone somewhere in the world will come up with a system (perhaps for tertiary levels) that is effective for many people.

This would hopefully help millions of people build on whatever they have been given by our basic education system (while I believe that millions of people have been betrayed by our schools, there are still many people who have benefited immensely).

Considering the awful physical environments in which so many of our people live, anything that helps them have lives outside of this is a fantastically good thing. (This may be why so many shacks have satellite dishes — if you live in a terrible place, entertainment that takes you out of that place is essential.)

During the load shedding era, the SA Reserve Bank estimated that a lack of reliable power was costing our economy about 2 percentage points of GDP growth.

I can’t even begin to imagine what incredibly cheap fibre will do to where people actually live. But it should, surely, help our economy.

That said, it is really the bare minimum for us to keep up with the rest of the world.

While the Vodacom-Maziv merger is not really driving the MultiChoice-Canal+ merger, one transition is clearly driving the other.

Perhaps the biggest class difference between my wife and I is that she grew up with M-Net and I did not. Completely unfairly, she also had Bop TV.

Virtual monopoly

DStv made millions for a very long time in many places with its virtual monopoly both on entertainment and the live shared event that is sport.

That is now under threat simply because with fibre comes streaming and with streaming comes intense competition.

The rise of streaming has led to what has been called “The Golden Age of TV”.

This probably ended in 2023, which is why you can still spend so much time on a streaming service on a Friday night looking for something you and your children can all tolerate.

The rollout of fibre broadband to millions of people would lead to massive changes in our society.

Whether you are attitudinally interested in this transition or not, I wouldn’t be surprised if there are more mergers that start to affect you directly as a result of this significant change. DM