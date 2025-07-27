Who will steer the R55bn marriage of MultiChoice and Canal+?

French media titan Canal+ has secured the final go-ahead to acquire MultiChoice in a landmark R55-billion deal. After years of quiet manoeuvring and regulatory hurdles, the merger is now a question of who controls what.

The Competition Tribunal’s conditional approval, granted late last week, closes the chapter on a five-year “creeping takeover” and opens a new era in African broadcasting.

Now it’s a balancing act weighing foreign capital with national sovereignty on a digital scale with local content.

Enter the media monarchy

In return for its princely sum, Canal+, owned by the French conglomerate Vivendi, gets access to MultiChoice’s 14.5 million Anglophone and Lusophone subscribers, the DStv powerhouse, sports juggernaut SuperSport, and a foothold in streaming via Showmax.

MultiChoice, facing rising costs and subscriber declines, finds itself rescued by a suitor with deep pockets and pan-African ambition. Combined, the merged entity will serve more than 24 million subscribers across 50 countries — instantly becoming the largest pay-TV and streaming provider on the continent.

However, if Canal+ was hoping for free access, South African regulators had other plans. The deal’s approval came wrapped in layers of red tape — not as a deterrent, but as a deliberate design feature.

Transformation goals

Central to the regulatory conditions is the creation of LicenceCo, an independent company that will hold MultiChoice South Africa’s broadcast licence. It will be majority-owned and controlled by historically disadvantaged South Africans and employees. Crucially, Canal+ has no control and no board seats.

This structural firewall protects South Africa’s legal requirements around media ownership, ensures transformation goals are met and serves as a template for foreign investment in other sensitive sectors.

Phuthuma Nathi, the B-BBEE shareholder darling, increases its economic interest in LicenceCo to 27%, with a new employee trust added. The licence, and the local airwaves it governs, stay South African.

The R30bn lobola The Competition Tribunal didn’t just demand structural separation; it also extracted a commitment package valued at more than R30-billion. This includes: A three-year moratorium on retrenchments linked to the merger;

Significant investment in local content production, sports broadcasting, SMME procurement and Corporate Social Investment programmes;

Ongoing free-to-air broadcast access for key sporting events, safeguarding the public’s ability to view major matches without a subscription; and

Local skills development through Canal+’s “University Programme”, to train historically disadvantaged individuals in broadcasting and production. In a media environment where Netflix and Amazon Prime are increasingly dominant, this local-first approach is designed to future-proof South African media.

Showmax, SuperSport and scale

Behind the regulatory muscle lies a clear commercial imperative. MultiChoice has struggled in recent years, shedding 2.8 million linear subscribers and burning cash to prop up Showmax 2.0, its streaming reboot built on Comcast tech and bolstered by NBC Universal’s 30% equity stake.

Canal+ brings financial stability and scale. It also inherits Irdeto, MultiChoice’s profitable cybersecurity unit, and Showmax’s potential to become Africa’s answer to global streamers.

Vivendi, Canal+’s parent company, views this merger as critical to its own transformation and part of a plan to split into three listed entities, with Canal+ as its global growth engine. Listing Canal+ on the JSE within nine months of deal completion is a further nod to local inclusion, visibility, and capital market confidence.

The shiny ring can’t cover controversial holes

While South Africa celebrates a structurally sound deal with tangible local benefits, not all observers are convinced.

Critics warn that Canal+’s track record and the Bolloré Group’s 30.4% stake in it come with baggage. Vivendi’s past includes one of the largest corporate losses in history and regulatory infractions that still cast a shadow.

Vincent Bolloré, the billionaire behind the curtain, faces corruption charges in France and has been accused of turning Canal+’s French media outlets into right-wing political mouthpieces.

With Canal+ now embedded in South Africa’s broadcasting ecosystem, some fear creeping influence over editorial independence, particularly if there are future attempts to deepen ownership or control beyond the current firewall.

Marriage isn’t buying a horse

Mergers are easy to announce but hard to manage. However, the competition bodies have played their hand cleverly — extracting commitments, safeguarding jobs and setting a precedent for how global capital must behave when it enters South Africa’s strategic sectors.

The long-term test lies ahead. Can Showmax truly compete with Netflix? Can SuperSport keep its sports crown as global streamers outbid for rights? Will LicenceCo be a transformative force or a regulatory box-ticker? Will Canal+ respect the firewall, or try to chip away at it over time?

The merged entity is now king of the hill in African broadcasting, but it’s a kingdom that won’t run on size alone. Trust, execution and transformation will be the currencies of success. DM