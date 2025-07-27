Kaizer Chiefs defender Rushwin Dortley beating injury blues as he eyes strong comeback

One moment Rushwin Dortley was living a fairy tale-like life, playing for one of the biggest clubs in Africa – Kaizer Chiefs. He had also managed to establish himself as a vital cog in Hugo Broos’s Bafana Bafana team just months after joining Chiefs.
The Belgian is not an easy person to impress, but Dortley quickly convinced Broos to make him part of his plans. By all accounts, the Cape Town-born defender was on top of the world.
Then, in March, his fairy tale was shattered by a serious knee injury during a league match against Mamelodi Sundowns. It required surgery and sidelined him for the rest of the 2024/25 season.
Injuries are part of sport, especially one as physical as soccer. Nevertheless, it was a disappointing development after the player’s stocks had risen drastically during the first half of last season, thanks to his commanding performances in the backline.
Uncharted territory
Dortley (23) had never had such a serious injury, and at the time it happened he was one of the few shining lights in a struggling Chiefs team. As a result, he had to watch from the sidelines as Amakhosi toiled in the Premiership, eventually finishing ninth.
He featured in just one match during Amakhosi’s successful Nedbank Cup campaign last season – the 3-0 win over Chippa United in the round of 16. In the end, Amakhosi didn’t need Dortley, as they ended a 10-year trophy drought by beating Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates 2-1 in the final of the Cup.
Chiefs’ long-awaited silverware success brought mixed feelings for Dortley. On the one hand, he was elated to be part of this Chiefs group that had finally ended the side’s barren trophy run. But he was disappointed not to have played a major part in their success.
“It’s been tough being on the sidelines watching the team, especially with the Nedbank Cup… the team winning it and me not being able to participate. But the team winning it gives me a sense of happiness – hope that we can keep going for the upcoming season,” Dortley told Daily Maverick.
“At the moment, I’m at a good stage with my recovery. I’m pushing my rehab because I want to be back before the league starts. I’m looking forward to playing again, to helping the team,” he said.
When he arrived at Chiefs a year ago, after joining from the relegated Cape Town Spurs, Dortley quickly adapted to his new surroundings to become one of the first players Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi selected when crafting his starting line-up.
Dortley says the key to his quick adaptation at Naturena Village (Chiefs’ headquarters) was his positive mentality and hunger to succeed, as well as everyone at the club welcoming him warmly.
The side landed his signature from Spurs amid major interest from other Premiership clubs after Dortley had impressed in his debut top-flight season with Spurs. It was a major coup for Chiefs, who have struggled to attract quality players in recent seasons because of their on-field woes.
“It’s your hard work and your talent on the training pitch that will put you in the starting 11… I always try to remember why Chiefs brought me to the club, what they saw.
“And that’s just what I continue doing, to play my game and to help the club,” Dortley said.
A rare breed
What exactly did Amakhosi see? For one, Dortley is a rare breed since there are not many left-footed centre backs in soccer. In addition, he is extremely comfortable with the ball at his feet and thus able to initiate attacks from defence.
During his rapid rise to prominence in South African football, Dortley has endeared himself to the country as a whole, not just to the Amakhosi faithful, but because of his performances for Broos’s Bafana Bafana.
He made the starting 11 in what was his first official call-up to South Africa’s senior men’s soccer team.
Bafana Bafana drew 2-2 with Uganda during Dortley’s debut game in September 2024, in an Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier, but the defender did enough to convince the technical team that he is an asset.
Subsequently, he played every single minute of South Africa’s successful Afcon qualification campaign for the 2025 tournament, which will take place in Morocco from 21 December.
The prospect of representing his country at the tournament has been a major driving force in Dortley’s recovery efforts.
“Playing for Bafana and wearing that jersey is an honour. Again, for me it’s just about playing my game, doing what I’ve been doing at Chiefs, which is the reason the coach called me. And just to do my best and help the country to qualify for major tournaments,” Dortley said about his goals with Bafana.
“On the Afcon, it’s a dream to be part of the national team to go to the tournament… So, it’s just for me to get back to playing, help the club, play my game and for the national team coach to hopefully include me in his plans,” he added.
Cape Town woes
Dortley is one of the latest products of Cape Town’s soccer conveyor belt, which has produced players such as Benni McCarthy.
Naturally, he saw it as a major blow for South African soccer that his former team, Spurs, was recently relegated to the third tier a season after falling out of the top flight.
Not long after Spurs dropped down to the third tier, Cape Town City also tumbled out of the Premiership to the second tier after losing to Orbit College in the promotion-relegation playoffs.
Dortley says it is unfortunate that there will be no Cape Town team in the South African top flight next season, but he’s hopeful that both teams can bounce back.
“There was hope when Cape Town Spurs got relegated that Cape Town City would still represent Cape Town in the Premiership. But they will come back, both teams,” he said.
“I’m sure the owners [of Spurs] will do what they have to do for Cape Town football, for the youth, because Cape Town Spurs are huge for the youth. They just produce, it’s just another level of an academy. The owners know the importance of the club in Cape Town and they will do their best.
“The same with Cape Town City. I’m sure they will do their best to win promotion back into the Premiership.
“It’s football and these things happen. Hopefully they will come back stronger.”
Dortley, too, will be hoping to return stronger than he was before his injury setback. His comeback can only be positive for a Chiefs team hoping to be a force in South African soccer once more. DM
This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R35.