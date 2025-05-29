“South African farmers are going nowhere. We believe in the country and its people.”

This statement from Hannes de Waal, the CEO of the Sundays River Citrus Company regarding farmers supposedly moving to the US as refugees, drew loud applause at the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber AGM on Wednesday evening.

Despite global volatility, infrastructure failures and a challenging local investment climate, delegates painted a picture of determined — if guarded — resilience.

De Waal’s statement about farmers came during a panel discussion featuring agri-economist Wandile Sihlobo of Agbiz and Rand Merchant Bank economist John Cairns, moderated by The Herald editor Rochelle de Kock.

When De Kock asked whether South Africa should be concerned about farmers leaving, De Waal — speaking from the audience — asked for the mic.

RMB economist John Cairns and agri-economist Wandile Sihlobo of Agbiz were part of a panel discussion at the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber AGM.(Photo: Supplied)

Hannes de Waal, CEO of the Sundays River Citrus Company, said South African farmers weren't going anywhere. (Photo: Supplied)

He acknowledged that some South Africans were working in agriculture overseas, including in the United States, and that a few had even launched businesses there. But he firmly rejected the idea that this meant local agriculture was in retreat.

He said his concerns focused on the rising barriers for young farmers trying to enter the sector.

“The cost of land and water has gone through the roof in the last few decades. That concerns us,” he said.

“So maybe our young farmers will find opportunities like some have found up in Africa. But it’s going to take something special to move a big part of South African agriculture out of South Africa. It’s not going to happen.”

Sihlobo, who recently released a book on agricultural development, agreed with De Waal.

Since 1994, he noted, South Africa’s agricultural sector had more than doubled in size.

“Exports were sitting at $2-billion in 2000,” he said. “Last year, they hit $13.7-billion,” he said, adding that employment levels had also risen.

“It’s the complete opposite of what you’ll see on social media,” he said.

Sihlobo acknowledged the challenges South Africa has faced since 1994, but said key indicators like income had improved significantly, noting that South Africans were now “one-and-a-half” times better off in terms of income.

Bringing levity to the discussion, Cairns addressed the so-called Afrikaner “refugee” narrative with a tongue-in-cheek comment about US President Donald Trump.

“Our president took the famous golfers to the US, but what many people don’t realise is that President Trump is a big rugby fan,” he quipped.

“The 2031 Rugby World Cup will be held in the US — that’s why President Trump has asked the Afrikaners to move there.” The room erupted in laughter.

Earlier in the evening, Chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen set the tone with a keynote address outlining the metro’s precarious financial position while also noting the success the chamber had achieved as a result of lobbying.

Van Huyssteen reminded attendees that 73% of the metro’s electricity revenue came from businesses — a significant dependency given ongoing supply constraints and the municipality’s projected R1.4-billion shortfall.

Another key concern she said remained the lack of stable leadership within the municipality.

“There have been 19 city managers mostly in an acting capacity since 2016, of which 15 have been since 2020. She added that the Chamber would continue lobbying across all levels of government for this critical post to be filled.

She said that the Chamber’s lobbying had already paid off in some key areas, including a recent win on fuel pricing disparities. In the last quarter of 2024 Nelson Mandela Bay was rezoned from coastal to inland, resulting in higher fuel prices. This had since been reversed.

“This saved the local economy an irrecoverable loss of about R50-million a month over that period. This victory really highlights how easy rezoning can happen,” she said.

Van Huyssteen also pointed to encouraging developments ahead, including a series of major events set to take place in the Bay in the coming months. Among them is the Naacam Show, a flagship event for the automotive sector, and the SA Automotive Week. DM