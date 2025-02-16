In the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, where vandalism and cable theft are rife, an initiative to provide private security for crucial substations is paying off, with not a single incident reported in two years.

In the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s Adopt-a-Substation initiative, businesses provide security services for the substation that is crucial to their operations. As a result, there has been no vandalism at the Matomela, KwaFord, Struandale and Swartkops substations in the past 24 months.

Angus Clark, chairperson of the Struandale geographic cluster, said the initiative shows what can be done when local businesses unite for a common purpose.

“The collaboration between businesses, service providers and local authorities has created a powerful model for safeguarding critical infrastructure and fostering long-term economic growth,” Clark said.

“Key to this achievement has been the implementation of robust security measures, including perimeter fencing, 24-hour armed patrols through an Atlas Security vehicle, and the installation of hi-tech security cameras monitored around the clock.

“The financial support of the cluster’s members, who contribute monthly to the initiative, ensures the ongoing monitoring of CCTV systems and continued protection for the next three years,” Clark said.

“By taking a proactive approach, we’ve created a safer environment for businesses to thrive. The success of this initiative proves that, when we come together with a shared goal, we can create sustainable solutions that benefit everyone.”

Since the first steps taken by the Struandale cluster, other businesses have followed suit, and 20 substations are now guarded by private companies.

According to Denise van Huyssteen, chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, there have been no incidents at the Struandale substation. There have been recorded incidents of attempted vandalism at the Nivensdrift substation, which is guarded by private businesses, but these were thwarted by the security company.

Unguarded substations are bearing the brunt of vandals and thieves. KwaNobuhle residents recently had to endure a power outage of more than a week after the 66KV cable at the San Souci-Mabandla substation was vandalised. This included having to shut down the site after workers discovered a body in the substation.

In January, a substation in Khayelitsha, Kariega, collapsed because of vandalism.

Council reports have also detailed that 81 of the 292 traffic lights in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality were not working. Most have been damaged by vandalism and each cost about R300,000 to repair.

The municipality’s head of the electricity and energy portfolio, Ziyanda Mnqokoyi, has made repeated calls for communities to report vandalism. After three major vandalism incidents in January, she said the problem had reached “crisis levels”.

“Such incidents not only disrupt essential services, but also pose significant safety hazards to the perpetrators, community members and response teams,” Mnqokoyi said.

“The seriousness of these attacks on our infrastructure cannot be ignored and, whether we like it or not, we cannot fight the scourge alone – we need the residents to work with us. Through an enhanced educational programme we will highlight the dangers of unsafe use of electricity as we educate our people about the impact of electricity theft. We cannot continue as if it is business as usual.”

She added that communities are encouraged to be involved in protecting critical infrastructure in partnership with law enforcement agencies and municipal authorities to prevent further incidents.

Van Huyssteen said the success of the initiative highlights the importance of local businesses getting actively involved in helping to solve challenges so that much-needed investment and employment can be retained in the metro. “By adopting a proactive, solution-focused approach, we are placing the focus on the issues and the types of solutions that are required to ensure stability in the operating environment.

“This fosters a spirit of collaboration and also puts the spotlight on the need for urgent action to be taken by the various stakeholders to ensure that vital electricity infrastructure is protected from the scourge of vandalism,” she said.

Van Huyssteen added, however, that the project is not meant to take over the government’s job. Instead, its participants wish to help in capacitating and developing local government to implement clear action plans to protect infrastructure. DM

