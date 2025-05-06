Editor’s Note — This story has been updated.

On 7 June 2025, at the 98th Comrades Marathon, Louis Massyn, aged 74, crossed the finish line for the 50th time, just 10 minutes before the final cut-off. In doing so, he became the first person in history to complete the same ultramarathon 50 times. His total running time now stands at approximately 19 days, 6 hours, 5 minutes, and 14 seconds, more than 450 hours of physical effort, mental resolve, and spiritual endurance poured into one stretch of South African road.

This remarkable milestone adds a new dimension to a story first published as Massyn was preparing for his record-breaking run.

Louis Massyn, Comrades Marathon, 7 June 2025 (Photo: Louis Massyn)

***

Charlie Munger — the legendary investor and lifelong partner of Warren Buffett — once offered a quiet but powerful principle: a deceptively simple rule he believed could unlock success in almost any field: take a simple, basic idea and take it very seriously.

It’s a principle that has guided brilliant minds in business. But I was about to witness what it looks like when lived out not in a boardroom, but on the road. Quite literally, on the run.

Drawn to stories of true perseverance and human achievement, I was intrigued to learn that one of the most enduring personal milestones in ultramarathon history was unfolding, not in a far-off land, but right here in South Africa, by a South African athlete: a man preparing to run the Comrades Marathon for the 50th time.

Earning even a single Comrades medal places you in a small and elite community. Runners with four or more medals fall within the top 25% of all finishers. Those who reach 20 medals join the revered “1% Club.” Just 11% of runners earn the prestigious Green Number, awarded to those who complete 10 or more races. Completing 40 or more Comrades marathons places a runner into an exceptionally rare league — one that few even attempt, let alone reach.

To date, only two runners in Comrades history have reached the extraordinary milestone of 49 finishes. Barry Holland, with an unmatched streak of 49 consecutive runs, was widely expected to pursue his 50th in 2024. However, due to injury, he was unable to complete the race — and it has since been confirmed that he will not return to attempt a 50th to complete his quest in 2025.

And so, one man remains — quietly, steadily, on the verge of making history: Louis Massyn.

On 8 June 2025, at the start line of the world’s oldest and largest ultramarathon, the 98th Comrades Marathon, Massyn, now 74 years old, will again take his place among nearly 23,000 runners. With 49 Comrades medals already to his name, he is on track to become the first person to complete the race for the 50th time.

Reaching such a milestone might seem almost unimaginable. Stuart Mann explains in a piece published in The Running Mann, that fewer than 10 individuals worldwide are believed to have reached this benchmark. Among them is Dave McGillivray, who completed the Boston Marathon 53 consecutive times by April 2025. In South Africa, only one person — Allan Ferguson — is known to have matched this level of consistency, having run the Jackie Gibson Marathon, now the Johannesburg City Marathon, 50 times.

50 Comrades

I sought to interview Massyn, the man who has spent more time on the Comrades route than any human alive: 18 days, 6 hours, 36 minutes, and 19 seconds. Not only to document the statistics, but to come to know the person behind the numbers. What kind of mindset sustains this level of endurance? Why did he take such a simple idea so seriously?

We met just a few days after the Two Oceans Marathon in April 2025.

Asked what thoughts might flood his mind when he crosses the finish line for the 50th time, Massyn responds, with a quiet, reflective smile: “I can’t even imagine… but it will be emotional — just like the 49th was.” And who would be foremost in his thoughts as he crosses that historic finish line for the 50th time? “Rita, my wife — she is my biggest supporter,” he says.

From the outset, his warm, unhurried manner made it clear: this was never just a story about running. It is a story about a lifetime shaped by purpose, resilience and profound humility.

So, where did it all begin? In the pews of the Holy Cross Anglican Church in Odendaalsrus in the Free State. During a Sunday service, the bishop used the Comrades Marathon as a powerful metaphor for life. Massyn cannot recall the exact Scripture, but something had shifted. He was determined to run the Comrades.

In 1973, he completed his first Comrades race, back when you could simply show up at the city hall, write your name on a board, pay R4.00, and be enrolled — no qualifying race required. No timing chip. Massyn finished his first race in 10 hours and 13 minutes, placing 1,009th. A humble beginning of an incredible legacy.

His first pair of running shoes came from his mother, who bought him the most expensive pair in the shop for R23. The salesperson advised him to buy a second pair of shoes, as a single pair might not survive the gruelling distance. Taking this advice, he acquired a more affordable pair specifically for the race. The original pair of Adidas holds a special place; he had them bronzed.

Massyn has remained loyal to one brand — Adidas — throughout his career. On the occasion of his 40th Comrades, the brand returned the loyalty: 40 pairs of running shoes in a big commemorative wall decoration, now hanging in the clubhouse in Welkom.

Adidas Head office Cape Town August 2012 (Photographs courtesy of Louis Massyn)

Two Oceans and international marathons

In April 2025, Massyn achieved another extraordinary milestone: his 48th finish at the Two Oceans ultra-marathon in Cape Town. First run in 1970, this year marked the 55th edition of the iconic race, and he stands alone as the only athlete to have participated in every one since his debut in 1976. Six of those races earned him the coveted silver medal.

His 30th Two Oceans marathon, run in 2006, stands out as a favourite. That year, he ran alongside his dear friend, Blackie Swart, who ran ahead at each water point to announce Massyn’s milestone — a gesture that captured the camaraderie and spirit that defines the Two Oceans experience for him.

In 2022, after recovering from a meniscus injury — the same injury that cost him his record of consecutive Comrades finishes — Massyn set his sights beyond South African shores. Within the span of three weeks, he completed the London Marathon, the Chicago Marathon and the Detroit Marathon — an extraordinary feat.

This remarkable effort helped him earn the prestigious Six Star Medal, awarded to runners who complete all six major world marathons: New York, Berlin, Boston (where he had already been honoured as a VIP in 2021), London, Chicago and Tokyo, which he completed in 2023. Now, Massyn has set his sights on a new goal: Sydney, aiming to add the upcoming Sydney Marathon, officially included as the seventh Abbott World Marathon Major.

When asked about his favourite international marathon, he doesn’t hesitate: Boston.

The rich history of the event captured his heart — and it’s made even more special by a signed book he received from