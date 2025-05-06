The South African Police Service (SAPS) has arrested four individuals linked to the disappearance of Pretoria community journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and his girlfriend, Zodwa Mdluli.

The arrests were made during a multi-provincial operation on Sunday, 4 May 2025, more than two months after the mysterious disappearance of the couple.

Investigations indicate that one of the suspects was the last known person to be seen in the company of the missing couple. Daily Maverick understands that the accused, who was due to appear in the Mamelodi Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 6 May, used to work for the missing couple and drove their red Hyundai Getz.

His appearance was delayed on Tuesday morning due to power cuts at the court. He has been transferred to KwaMhlanga for jurisdiction purposes because the incident occurred in KwaMhlanga, according to the police, and is now expected to appear in the KwaMhlanga Magistrates’ Court.

The remaining three suspects are expected to appear in the same court later in the week.

According to sources, the suspect allegedly orchestrated the plan to rob the couple and was the mastermind behind their disappearance.

Meanwhile, three others were apprehended after authorities uncovered vehicle parts suspected to belong to Ndlovu’s car, a white VW City Golf. Among those arrested was a KwaMhlanga-based mechanic.

The police said they had seized two Citi Golfs from the suspects, and the case had now escalated from a missing persons inquiry to a kidnapping and car hijacking investigation. Additional charges — including house robbery and possession of stolen property — are likely to follow.

Ndlovu is the founder of Pretoria’s Capital Live FM, and on the day he went missing, 18 February 2025, he drove to his home in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga, to meet Mdluli. Following the couple’s disappearance, it was discovered that the house had been broken into.

Daily Maverick understands that many of the items stolen from the house were allegedly found in the accused’s possession.

Some parts from Ndlovu’s car, such as the doors and the gearbox, were allegedly used on some of the suspects’ own cars. Other household items, such as the couple’s refrigerators and television sets, were also recovered in the suspects’ possession.

A formidable multidisciplinary team — including crime and counterintelligence experts, cybercrime specialists, detectives from the Organised Crime and Serious Violent Crime units, SAPS Airwing, and drone pilots — have been investigating the case.

Law enforcement prioritised the missing persons case and escalated it to the provincial head office. The docket was assigned to a senior investigating officer in the Serious and Violent Crimes Unit in Gauteng.

‘A long, painful wait’

Mdluli’s friend, Bongi Mokoena, welcomed the arrests. According to the couple’s phone records, which Daily Maverick has seen, Mokoena spoke to Mdluli multiple times on the day she went missing.

“It has been a long, painful wait. The news of the suspects’ arrests brings hope. It seems we are finally getting somewhere and hoping to get to the bottom of everything that has been happening,” she said.

“I hope and pray that my friend Zoe and her partner Sbusiso will be found soon [and that] they can come back to us, their families, friends, and all their loved ones.

“It has been a rough and hectic 76 days for some of us. We have been sick with worry, not knowing what has happened to them — if they are safe, if they are eating, where they are, and when they will come back,” Mokoena added.

“It’s just too much and unbearable… I hope that the perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice,” she said.

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong welcomed the arrests of the suspects. He visited the Ndlovu family on Sunday, 4 May 2025, to offer the government’s support and solidarity.

“While investigations are still under way, I want to commend the investigating team for the progress they have made thus far. We continue to hope and pray for the safe return of both Mr Ndlovu and Ms Mdluli,” said Morolong.

According to the police, the hunt for the missing couple is continuing. DM