Police 'closing in' as new leads emerge in disappearance of journalist and partner

For more than two months, journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Mdluli have been missing. Their absence has left families, colleagues and friends grasping for elusive answers.

A source close to the case, however, has suggested the police may finally be closing in on suspects and could potentially make an arrest soon.

“We are saying that the police have a positive link in the disappearance of the couple, and an arrest of a suspect who has been linked to their disappearance could happen in the next few days, or in about a week’s time,” a source told Daily Maverick this week. “Then we will also be able to establish what the motive for the couple’s prolonged disappearance was.”

Since the investigation into the disappearance of the couple began, a number of people have been considered as persons of interest. Many of these potential suspects have been eliminated as police home in on who might be responsible for the disappearance.

Daily Maverick has learned from a separate source that the suspect police are currently focusing on is connected to the missing couple.

Forensic investigator Calvin Rafadi, who is assisting in the case pro bono, said: “Other people of interest, once we can associate them with the scenes, we will go after them.”

The potential breakthrough comes as Ndlovu and Mdluli’s loved ones told Daily Maverick they were growing despondent.

“We do not know what to think as a family because everything seems to be at a standstill while two people remain missing. It was our hope that this would be resolved sooner, but with each passing day we really don’t know what to think,” said Ndlovu’s brother Sifiso.

He said the family’s trust in the police was waning due to the lack of progress in the case.

Last known movements

The couple were last seen on 18 February 2025. Rafadi said that Ndlovu left the Capital Live offices in Mamelodi, Pretoria, where he worked, at 6.30pm on the day he went missing. He is then believed to have visited an ATM in the area before driving to meet Mdluli at their house in Mpumalanga.

Very early the next morning, the couple left for Bronkhorstspruit, to which the couple’s phones were last traced.

“He went straight to his car (after finishing work), a white City Golf. He then drove on Moloto Road home to KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga. He then left with his girlfriend very early (the next) morning and (is) believed to have driven to Bronkhorspruit,” Rafadi said.

The City Golf remains missing.

Daily Maverick has seen both Ndlovu and Mdluli’s call logs from 18 February. While the calls do not appear to be suspicious, Mdluli’s phone was switched off at 8am on 19 February and Ndlovu’s at 9.45am, in Bronkhorstspruit.

No other calls were made until 22 February, when Ndlovu called the mother of his child, Boitumelo Selomo, on 22 February. She confirmed he had called her but did not reveal the contents of their conversation to Daily Maverick. The phones have since remained switched off.

Rafadi said investigators were advised to check the Steve Biko and George Mukhari hospitals to see whether they had been admitted, or if their bodies had been found, but those searches proved fruitless.

“This is not to say that something happened to them, but we do not want to leave any stone unturned,” Rafadi said.

Mdluli’s sister Lillian Mdluli told Daily Maverick that the family had no known relatives in Bronkhorstspruit, which the couple might have chosen to visit. Sifiso Ndlovu said he didn’t know why Ndlovu might be in Bronkhorspruit.

Daily Maverick previously reported on a maroon Audi Q series, which did not belong to Ndlovu or Mdluli but was found parked at the back of their KwaMhlanga house. Sifiso Ndlovu said they had established that the car belonged to a woman who claimed to also be Ndlovu’s girlfriend, and she had picked up the vehicle.

In a previous report on this matter we stated that Ndlovu’s bank account was still intact and nobody had tried to withdraw money from it. Daily Maverick has since established that Ndlovu’s other bank account has also not been touched since their disappearance.

The same goes for Mdluli’s bank account. Mdluli had received some money from the sale of a house she owned in Soweto. She used the money to buy a car, but the rest of the money was still in her bank account.

SAPS searching

“There are no developments as yet, police are still searching for the victims,” SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Mavela Masondo told Daily Maverick.

“The search and investigation have now been escalated to the Provincial Head Office and the docket assigned to a senior investigating officer who is responsible for Serious and Violent Crime in Gauteng,” said Masondo.

Two cases were opened with the police — a missing persons case and a housebreaking case. The housebreaking case relates to a break-in at Ndlovu’s house in Mpumalanga, which is believed to have occurred after the couple’s disappearance.

According to Rafadi, the fingerprints taken at the house after the break-in did not lead to any breakthroughs.

Rafadi said he was satisfied with the work the police were doing on this case.

“I can say that the police are prioritising this case,” said Rafadi.

R50,000 reward

The African Media and Communicators Forum, in collaboration with the National Press Council, announced a reward of R50,000 for credible information that aids the police in advancing their investigation.

On 16 March the forum said: “With each passing day the families grow even more anxious, and all of us become worried about their wellbeing. It is troubling that for almost a month there isn’t a shred of evidence or lead as to where there might be or what has happened to them.”

In light of the reward, the public has been warned against making hoax or bogus calls because these interfere with the investigation.

“We have received some calls since the announcement of the reward. However, these are traditional healers who want us to consult them regarding the couple’s disappearance,” Rafadi said.

“As much as we respect culture and tradition, we appeal to the public to report those tip-offs responsibly. We do respect the culture but let us use our resources to disseminate positive information.”

A prayer meeting at Ndlovu’s office has been held and Daily Maverick understands that a bigger prayer session for Ndlovu and Mdluli is being planned soon. DM

Anyone who might have seen the couple or know about their whereabouts is asked to contact Brigadier Mxolisi Nama of the Gauteng Serious and Violent Crime Task Team at 082 778 9705.