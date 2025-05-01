Africa’s traditional fermented foods – and why we should keep consuming them

Fermentation is a process where microorganisms like bacteria and yeast work together to break down complex carbohydrates and proteins into simpler, more digestible forms. The fermentation process not only extends the shelf life of food but also enhances its nutritional content. During fermentation, beneficial microorganisms produce essential vitamins and minerals.

Fermented foods have many benefits and have been shown to reduce inflammation and infections.

As nutrition researchers, we undertook an in-depth assessment of fermented African foods and their potential to improve human health cost-effectively. By gaining a deeper understanding of the diverse microbiomes present in various fermented indigenous African foods, we aim to enhance human health through targeted dietary interventions.

Going back in history

Fermentation as a preservation method can be traced back a long way.

In the Middle East, between 1,000 and 15,000 years ago, people moved from foraging and hunting to organised food cultivation and production. Evidence of the alcoholic fermentation of barley into beer and grapes into wine dates back to between 2000 and 4000 BC.

A woman prepares Dolo (African traditional beers brewed with sorghum malt) at a cabaret in Koumassi, a popular district of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 25 January 2023. EPA-EFE/LEGNAN KOULA

A customer drinks Dolo (African traditional beers brewed with sorghum malt) at a cabaret in Koumassi, a popular neighborhood in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 25 January 2023. EPA-EFE/LEGNAN KOULA

In the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent, milk was fermented to create yoghurt and other sweet and savoury fermented milks. White cabbage pickles and fermented olives are very popular in the Middle East. In India and the Philippines, rice flour was fermented to produce products like noodles.

Africa’s traditions

In Africa, fermented foods hold great cultural significance and health benefits, yet this topic has not been thoroughly researched. Foods are mostly fermented at home, and trends vary by region.

The primary ingredients in African fermented foods are mainly cereals, tubers and milk. Most of the fermented foods are plants that grow on their own in the wild and are often considered weeds in cropped and cultivated land. These include amaranths, Bidens pilosa, cleome and Corchorus species. The increased availability of African indigenous foods could expand the range of commercially available fermented African foods.

While some products like marula beer have entered the commercial market, the overall consumption of fermented foods among Africans has declined. This drop is largely due to the widespread availability of refrigeration systems and a growing loss of interest in traditional African foods.