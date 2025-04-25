Daily Maverick
ANC exits legislature in protest as Windvogel stands firm on controversial Taiwan comments

China-Taiwan conflict reaches Western Cape Legislature following ANC MPL Rachel Windvogel’s refusal to apologise over claiming Western Cape MEC Ivan Meyer ‘betrayed South Africa’ by visiting Taiwan.
sune-Meyer-ANC MAIN DA Federal Chairperson Dr Ivan Meyer. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Lulama Zenzile) | Rachel Windvogel. (Photo: Gallo Images / Ziyaad Douglas)
Suné Payne
By Suné Payne
25 Apr 2025
The African National Congress (ANC) caucus of the Western Cape Legislature walked out of a sitting on Thursday, 24 April 2025, after its member Rachel Windvogel was kicked out after she refused to apologise for saying that MEC Ivan Meyer had “betrayed” the country by visiting Taiwan. 

When asked if she would apologise, Windvogel said: “I refuse, finish and klaar.” 

Windvogel’s comments were put in a motion brought by DA Chief Whip Gillion Bosman. Meyer is, of course, part of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and is the Western Cape MEC for Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism. 

The controversy dates back to January 2025, following a Daily Maverick report about Meyer and his family being banned by the Chinese embassy in Pretoria from visiting China, Hong Kong and Macao. 

The embassy said at the time that it regarded Meyer’s visit as “blatantly violating” Beijing’s One China policy.

The issue emerged while South Africa had instructed the Taiwan representative to vacate its Pretoria office and relocate to another city. 

Beijing rigorously applies a One China policy, insisting that any country that recognises China must not in any way give diplomatic recognition to Taiwan. At the end of 1997, South Africa switched recognition from Taiwan to China, but formally agreed to allow Taiwan to continue an official presence in Pretoria under the name “Taipei Liaison Office”.

Read more: DA’s Ivan Meyer barred from China, Hong Kong and Macao over Taiwan trip

According to the DA’s motion, Windvogel made “unfounded and inaccurate claims” against Meyer over his trip to Taiwan, and this threatened South Africa-China relations. 

Windvogel was accused of misleading the legislature and was asked to withdraw her comments “which negatively reflected on the integrity and dignity of a Member of the House”. 

On 3 April 2025, during a Budget vote debate, Windvogel said: “MEC Ivan Meyer betrayed South Africa by visiting Taiwan, threatening our trade with China.”

While speaking on the motion, Bosman said Meyer’s visit was private, “nor did he act in his capacity as a provincial leader”. Bosman said that individuals, even those holding public office, were free to travel without political interference. Bosman added that Meyer made no official visit, or held discussions. 

ANC caucus leader Khalid Sayed said Windvogel would not apologise and reiterated the claim that Meyer’s trip harmed the South Africa-China relationship. Sayed said Meyer’s trip should be referred to the legislature’s conduct committee. 

During their turns to speak, a few opposition parties, including the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and National Coloured Congress (NCC), supported the ANC’s case.

Grant Marais from the Freedom Front Plus argued against the ANC member’s comments, saying: “Freedom of speech must be protected.”

Ferlon Christians from the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) said trips by parliamentarians in their private capacity should be regarded as private, and that Windvogel should apologise. 

The DA and ACDP supported the motion to force Windvogel to apologise, which was passed. The ANC, EFF, NCC and Freedom Front Plus were against the motion. 

After Windvogel was asked to apologise, she refused to do so and was asked by Speaker Daylin Mitchell to leave the legislature chamber. She walked out and was followed in solidarity by members of her caucus. 

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, via a parliamentary response, said Meyer’s trip was not in his official capacity as a representative of the Western Cape Government, and thus no approval was needed for the trip. 

Meyer did not respond to Daily Maverick’s requests for comment. DM

Johan Buys Apr 25, 2025, 02:16 PM

Our trade with China? They love us to the extent of we have a $9b trade deficit with them. We would have to do a lot for them to stop selling stuff to us.

Robbed Blind Apr 25, 2025, 04:11 PM

The Chinese government is vindictive to anyone who even questions their tyrannical “One China” policy. With that being said, we should always support and admire people standing up for what is right. Taiwan, a constitutional democracy, should be SA’s natural ally. Yet the ANC prefers the friendship of an authoritarian, communist regime. Makes sense.

Peter Dexter Apr 27, 2025, 11:47 AM

The ANC fought the armed struggle “for democracy, freedom, and equal rights as per the Bill of Rights” but has formed the strongest political relationships with countries where those rights are completely ignored.

Jubilee 1516 Apr 25, 2025, 05:04 PM

First the ANC banned the Dalai Lama from South Africa, now China bans a South African from "one country 'two???' systems" Hongkong. Taiwan is a democracy , China a draconic one-party state with a list of human right atrocities longer than the equator. Yet the ANC pre 1994 called for sanctions against undemocratic SA and China and Russia headed the Crime against humanity campaign.

keith.ciorovich Apr 25, 2025, 05:08 PM

"Finish and klaar" how original. Perhaps we do not need Dirco or a minister of foreign affairs as it appears that China is in charge.

saski Apr 25, 2025, 06:29 PM

How pathetic ?

D'Esprit Apr 25, 2025, 06:36 PM

Seriously, is there really nothing more important for the Western Cape legislature to discuss? How much has this cost the taxpayer, so egos can swagger and swan around the chambers? I'm sick to death of our political elite and their bloody grandstanding. And lastly, anyone from the ANC accusing me of being a traitor would be a badge of honour given their alleycat morality.

Donald bemax Apr 26, 2025, 12:27 PM

I fully agree .. why can't they concentrate on making SA a better country.

Brett Apr 26, 2025, 02:19 PM

Spot on. Have your differences in opinions, but can you just do some damn work for a change. You use all valuable time in chambers walking out!! We paying for you to run CT, not squabble about other countries. Do some work or take unpaid leave to discuss this drivell.

Fanie Rajesh Apr 25, 2025, 08:20 PM

So tragically funny - this myopic ANC focus on other countries while they totally wreck our own.

Ludovici DIVES Apr 25, 2025, 10:57 PM

An example of a vindictive liberation generation that stubbornly refuses to recognise the winds of change at their own peril.

Andrew Blaine Apr 26, 2025, 07:46 AM

The actions of the ANC in the Cape Parliament follow the "parrot talk" of those in the GNU of the same party! This is nothing more than a weak publicity stunt

Rod MacLeod Apr 26, 2025, 08:50 AM

One can only smile at this - America is referred to as "the bully", but hey, my China is my China ...

beefbaron Apr 26, 2025, 08:56 AM

No wonder the ANC can't see right from wrong. They are so far up Chinese' rectum only the soles of their Gucci shoes are visible.

Jill Apr 26, 2025, 10:29 AM

Ha Ha. Fully agree Wilfred and thanks for making me smile.

User Apr 26, 2025, 03:25 PM

These anti-Taiwan worshipers of China have one thing in common with the red-neck Republicans of Trump. They're as shit scared of upsetting Xi Ping and his communist hierarchy as are Trump's gutless yes-man in the US. Get real, China is a trading partner not a boss.

Pierre Joubert Apr 26, 2025, 04:34 PM

We are surrounded by things made in China while having massive unemployment. And we are kinda half an industrial country. Why can't the ANC and it's buddies see that and become constructive rather than wallow in their uselessness like the World owes them something

Scott Gordon Apr 27, 2025, 10:13 AM

Taiwan is number 1 . What the China critics may have missed is our Govts deal with them . Any bad thoughts or bad mouthing the CCP is seen as a crime by them . Not just in China . In the deal , the CCP could drag me out my house , fly me to China , find me guilty in a trial and leave me to rot in prison ! Nice deal .

MG L Apr 27, 2025, 10:28 AM

Maybe I heard then ANC wrong, I thought they said South Africa is a non-aligned country? Not that I really believed them.

David Crossley Apr 28, 2025, 11:40 AM

Why doesn't Windvogel grow up! Taiwan is a vibrant, democratic country and why should politicians not visit the island in their personal capacity? China is not a democratic country but rather an Autocracy with neocolonialist intentions on many African countries. We should be allowed to visit whatever country we choose and the fact that China prohibits certain politicians from visiting is evidence of their narrow mindedness. South Africa shamefully kowtows to the likes of Putin and Xi.

Paul Caiger Apr 28, 2025, 02:13 PM

China's long term plans probably 50 to 100 years. China's Population 1.2 billion ; Pop of SA 65 million. Natural resources required by China therefore expansionist policy. Maybe in 100 years our great great great grandchildren will be speaking Mandarin. SA sold by ANC cadres for Bottles of Johnny Walker Blue label in coca cola, shiny things and baubles. No change there .

D'Esprit Apr 28, 2025, 08:36 PM

China's population is expected to decline to under 700 million by the end of this century at current rates. Every part of the world except Africa and Australasia will see declines within 30 or so years.

Glyn Morgan Apr 28, 2025, 04:58 PM

What does the ANC Western Cape caucus, Windvogel in particular, say about China's Repression of Uyghurs in Xinjiang??