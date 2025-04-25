ANC exits legislature in protest as Windvogel stands firm on controversial Taiwan comments

The African National Congress (ANC) caucus of the Western Cape Legislature walked out of a sitting on Thursday, 24 April 2025, after its member Rachel Windvogel was kicked out after she refused to apologise for saying that MEC Ivan Meyer had “betrayed” the country by visiting Taiwan.

When asked if she would apologise, Windvogel said: “I refuse, finish and klaar.”

Windvogel’s comments were put in a motion brought by DA Chief Whip Gillion Bosman. Meyer is, of course, part of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and is the Western Cape MEC for Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism.

The controversy dates back to January 2025, following a Daily Maverick report about Meyer and his family being banned by the Chinese embassy in Pretoria from visiting China, Hong Kong and Macao.

The embassy said at the time that it regarded Meyer’s visit as “blatantly violating” Beijing’s One China policy.

The issue emerged while South Africa had instructed the Taiwan representative to vacate its Pretoria office and relocate to another city.

Beijing rigorously applies a One China policy, insisting that any country that recognises China must not in any way give diplomatic recognition to Taiwan. At the end of 1997, South Africa switched recognition from Taiwan to China, but formally agreed to allow Taiwan to continue an official presence in Pretoria under the name “Taipei Liaison Office”.

Read more: DA’s Ivan Meyer barred from China, Hong Kong and Macao over Taiwan trip

According to the DA’s motion, Windvogel made “unfounded and inaccurate claims” against Meyer over his trip to Taiwan, and this threatened South Africa-China relations.

Windvogel was accused of misleading the legislature and was asked to withdraw her comments “which negatively reflected on the integrity and dignity of a Member of the House”.

On 3 April 2025, during a Budget vote debate, Windvogel said: “MEC Ivan Meyer betrayed South Africa by visiting Taiwan, threatening our trade with China.”

While speaking on the motion, Bosman said Meyer’s visit was private, “nor did he act in his capacity as a provincial leader”. Bosman said that individuals, even those holding public office, were free to travel without political interference. Bosman added that Meyer made no official visit, or held discussions.

ANC caucus leader Khalid Sayed said Windvogel would not apologise and reiterated the claim that Meyer’s trip harmed the South Africa-China relationship. Sayed said Meyer’s trip should be referred to the legislature’s conduct committee.

During their turns to speak, a few opposition parties, including the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and National Coloured Congress (NCC), supported the ANC’s case.

Grant Marais from the Freedom Front Plus argued against the ANC member’s comments, saying: “Freedom of speech must be protected.”

Ferlon Christians from the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) said trips by parliamentarians in their private capacity should be regarded as private, and that Windvogel should apologise.

The DA and ACDP supported the motion to force Windvogel to apologise, which was passed. The ANC, EFF, NCC and Freedom Front Plus were against the motion.

After Windvogel was asked to apologise, she refused to do so and was asked by Speaker Daylin Mitchell to leave the legislature chamber. She walked out and was followed in solidarity by members of her caucus.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, via a parliamentary response, said Meyer’s trip was not in his official capacity as a representative of the Western Cape Government, and thus no approval was needed for the trip.

Meyer did not respond to Daily Maverick’s requests for comment. DM