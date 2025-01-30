Daily Maverick
DA’s Ivan Meyer barred from China, Hong Kong and Macao over Taiwan trip

In a diplomatic game of musical chairs, the Chinese embassy has barred DA’s Ivan Meyer from visiting China after his jaunt to Taiwan, while Pretoria seems to be playing footsie with Beijing by asking Taiwan to pack its bags and move to Johannesburg — because nothing says “non-political” like relocating an office to the economic hub of a country that’s trying to avoid a diplomatic meltdown.
DA’s Ivan Meyer barred from China, Hong Kong and Macao over Taiwan trip Western Cape MEC for Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism Ivan Meyer. (Photo: Lulama Zenzile / Gallo Images / Die Burger)
By Peter Fabricius
30 Jan 2025
The Chinese embassy in Pretoria has barred Democratic Alliance Federal Chairperson Ivan Meyer and his family from visiting China, Hong Kong and Macao because he recently visited Taiwan.

The embassy said that it regarded the visit to Taiwan by Meyer, who is also Western Cape MEC for agriculture, economic development and tourism, as “blatantly violating” Beijing’s One China policy.

Meanwhile, the SA Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) this month wrote to the Taiwan representative giving it a new ultimatum to vacate its Pretoria office by the end of March, said diplomats.

Taiwan suspects that the Chinese embassy in Pretoria is putting pressure on the SA government to evict the Taiwan representative.

China evidently believes that the location of the office in South Africa’s administrative capital — alongside the embassies of all the countries that SA recognises diplomatically — implies diplomatic recognition of Taiwan too.

Diplomats have warned that Pretoria’s move against Taiwan has attracted the attention of US President Donald Trump’s new secretary of state, Marco Rubio, a China hawk. Last October — before he became secretary of state — Rubio posted on X: “The South African government is making a grave mistake by caving to Beijing’s demands. South Africa should not fall victim to Communist China’s diplomatic bullying tactics. #ExposingTheCCP”.

Beijing rigorously applies a One China policy, insisting that any country which recognises China must not in any way give diplomatic recognition to Taiwan. At the end of 1997, South Africa switched recognition from Taiwan to China, but formally agreed to allow Taiwan to continue an official presence in Pretoria under the name “Taipei Liaison Office”.

By the same agreement, SA continued to maintain a diplomatic presence in Taipei under the name “Liaison Office of South Africa in Taiwan”.

Taiwan has similar representative offices in the capitals of most countries of the world, including Moscow, New Delhi and Brasilia. But for some reason — Chinese pressure is suspected — the SA government, after accepting this arrangement for more than a quarter of a century, decided last year to instruct Taiwan that it must move out of its Pretoria office and relocate to Johannesburg.

It wrote to Taiwan’s representative ordering him to vacate the Pretoria office by the end of October 2024. Taiwan’s foreign minister, Lin Chia-lung, refused, telling his country’s parliament that “our office is still in operation and will stay in the capital”.

Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said at the time, “Relocating what will be rebranded as trade offices both in Taipei and in Johannesburg, which is standard diplomatic practice, will be a true reflection of the non-political and non-diplomatic nature of the relationship between the Republic of South Africa and Taiwan.

“The trade office will be appropriately placed in Johannesburg, South Africa’s economic hub. This also aligns with standard diplomatic practice that capital cities are the seats of foreign embassies and high commissions.”

In reality, Taiwan has 113 embassies or representative offices in 71 countries, most of which do not recognise Taiwan diplomatically. All but one of those are in capital cities. Many of those in countries which don’t recognise Taiwan are also called “Taipei Liaison Office” or something similar.

‘Solemn representations’

Meanwhile, on 9 January, the Chinese embassy announced on its website that it had imposed sanctions on Meyer.

It said, “In disregard of China’s solemn representations and strong opposition”, Meyer had recently visited Taiwan, “blatantly violating the one-China principle and grossly interfering in China’s internal affairs.

“In response to Ivan Meyer’s erroneous actions, the Chinese side has decided that, with effect from today, Ivan Meyer and his family members are prohibited from entering the mainland and Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions of China. They are also prohibited from conducting economic and trade exchanges with Chinese citizens and institutions.”

One theory about the Chinese embassy’s heightened sensitivity over anything that might look like recognition of Taiwan is that it is worried by the DA joining the ANC in the Government of National Unity last year. The DA has always been friendly to Taiwan.

Daily Maverick asked Meyer for comment. He said he had not been personally informed of the ban so could not comment.

We also asked Phiri for comment on the letter which Dirco reportedly sent to the Taipei Liaison Office this month giving Taiwan until the end of March to move out of Pretoria.

He had not replied by the time of publication. DM

Comments (10)

Peter Atller Jan 31, 2025, 12:01 PM

Wait till Taiwan returns to China, like Macau , like Hong Kong - and not a shot being fired. This fixation with US security concerns and being total sucklings of America propaganda teet. As old Donnie moves to become more dictatorial, would not surprise me if he moves closer to China and Russia.

andij8537 Jan 31, 2025, 12:35 PM

I have a neighbour that is Taiwanese and worked in Hong Kong as an aircraft simulator engineer and the stories of brutality by the CCP we all saw on TV in hong kong is not nearly as bad as they experienced before fleeing. You clearly are commenting on behalf of the communist CCP and clown ANC

Peter Atller Jan 31, 2025, 01:51 PM

Use something called logic - and forego the childish game of ideology. End of the day , old Donny will give Taiwan back to China, as he marches to his ultimate prize, Dictator of the US - Xi and Vlad will be his new best friends- Project 2025 is laying the groundwork for complete seize of power

jackt bloek Jan 31, 2025, 03:35 PM

You do know Taiwan got to where it is today by being a dictatorship until the 1990s on the same level as China . Go read how indigenous Taiwanese were persecuted by the Chinese who came from mainland in 1949 and took over the country .

Kb1066 . Feb 1, 2025, 07:45 AM

Go to Tibet, and see the way the citizens are treated there by the Chinese army, it is seriously upsetting

Adam Nosworthy Jan 31, 2025, 02:46 PM

I am sure Ivan Meyer is devastated that he is barred from China - he is going to have sleepless nights!! The one China policy is ridiculous - the fact that the Taiwanese have chosen self determination without the menace of communism is their God given right!

jackt bloek Jan 31, 2025, 03:37 PM

China is far better and advanced than Europe, America and even Japan. Furthermoe, China is effectively a first world country. The way it ruled itself over the last 40 years has seen China grow to become the most advanced country in the world with high standards of living. Most chinese are happy

jackt bloek Jan 31, 2025, 03:06 PM

Trump wants to invade or takeover Greenland , makes West as bad as China

Glyn Morgan Jan 31, 2025, 09:11 PM

What has Trump got to do with Ivan Meyer's trip to Taiwan? I have been to Taiwan many times, does that make me a mini-trump? I have also been to mainland China many times. What does that make me. Pssst: Just another ship's captain.

jackt bloek Jan 31, 2025, 03:09 PM

Once Elon Musk messes America and West , I doubt Western World will allow Demcoratic Alliance members and supports to enter their countries

jackt bloek Jan 31, 2025, 03:13 PM

Who cares about Marco Rubio? Guaranteed by 31 January 2026, Trump would have fired him and he would have given up his Senate Seat for nothing

jackt bloek Jan 31, 2025, 03:22 PM

Does Taiwan condmen Trump wanting to take over Greenland ?

BillyBumhead@MYOB.com Jan 31, 2025, 05:35 PM

After 50 comments saying the same thing, I think we all get it by now, Mr CCP Bot.

Feb 1, 2025, 09:22 AM

Another one talking to himself.

jackt bloek Jan 31, 2025, 03:29 PM

Its a pity for Ivan Meyer not being allowed to visit the most advanced country in the world. China is a whole different level of First World. America , Europe cannot compete with China . Japan looks oldish and worn out compared to China

Peter Atller Jan 31, 2025, 04:16 PM

I wholeheartedly agree, China is the future -its perfect understanding of its people, how to ensure societal cohesion and prosper. While the West was wasting money on silly remake the world crusades, China was investing and now, able to wipe $1 trillion out of the US economy, without even trying.

luke17 Jan 31, 2025, 03:38 PM

The ANC aka the SA Government doesn't care one iota about China, Taiwan, the Man on the Moon, or the people from Mars having diplomatic representation in SA, or not. It only cares about the colour of the money that they get.

jackt bloek Jan 31, 2025, 03:43 PM

Will Ivan Meyer go to Greenland to show solidarity with people of that nation. Time for the DA to say whether they support the invasion of Greenland . What wil Helen and Meyer say ? Nearly half of Danes see US as threat and 78% oppose Greenland sale, poll shows

Feb 1, 2025, 09:27 AM

Up to 70% of Greenlanders want independence. Do some research dude.