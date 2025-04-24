Daily Maverick
‘Only game in town’: Treasury must now slash the fat with no hike for the VAT

After years of squandering and providing a swelling army of cadres and their kin with government jobs and contracts — not to mention outright stealing and looting — there are simply no other trees to shake in the hope that money will magically fall from the canopy.
BM-Ed-VAT/Analysis Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. The Finance Ministry has announced that it would not as planned lift VAT by 0.5 percentage points to 15.5% from 1 May. (Photo: Dwayne Senior / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Ed Stoddard
By Ed Stoddard
24 Apr 2025
With the loathed VAT hike now consigned to the dustbin of history, South Africa’s National Treasury has no choice but to start trimming the fat from a bloated and ineffective state. 

The laws of economic gravity will not be defied and the gravity of the situation is dire. Over the medium term, there is a shortfall in budget planning of R75-billion, and if it is not plugged a fiscal cliff looms that will send a fragile economy hurtling into the abyss.

The Finance Ministry made the announcement just after midnight, on Thursday 24 April 2025, saying it would not, as had been planned, lift the VAT by 0.5 percentage points to 15.5% from 1 May. 

Amid fierce political pushback and court challenges from the ANC’s GNU partner, the DA — which united with its ideological opposite the EFF on this front — Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, who is currently in Washington for the annual spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank, threw in the towel. 

“The decision to forego the increase follows extensive consultations with political parties, and careful consideration of the recommendations of the parliamentary committees. By not increasing VAT, estimated revenue will fall short by around R75-billion over the medium term,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

“Parliament will be requested to adjust expenditure in a manner that ensures that the loss of revenue does not harm South Africa’s fiscal sustainability.”

Translation: a panga will now finally be wielded to spending. 

What this means for you

The VAT that you pay on many of the goods you buy will remain at 15.0% from Thursday, 1 May instead of rising to 15.5%. Depending on your consumption habits, that means more money in your pocket and the income tax you pay is not about to get hiked.

* In the long run it will hopefully lead to better value for the taxes you pay as the government will now have to start cutting the fat from the bones of a failing state. 

‘Only game in town’ 

“Without a VAT increase, spending cuts are the only game in town, realistically,” a senior Finance Ministry source told Daily Maverick. 

After years of squandering and providing a swelling army of cadres and their kin with government jobs and contracts — not to mention outright stealing and looting — there are simply no other trees left to shake in the hope that money will magically fall from the canopy. 

“What options are available? There are no options to make up the shortfall through corporate or personal taxes. It simply doesn’t exist,” Daniel Silke, director of Political Futures Consultancy, told Daily Maverick. 

The government also cannot borrow more than planned because its debt load is reaching the critical danger point of more than 75% of gross domestic product with the fiscal cliff looming ominously on the horizon. 

“I suppose you could make some adjustments in terms of better revenue collection. Or you could go the route of a comprehensive review of government spending.” 

That may be hard for the ANC’s sprawling patronage networks to swallow, but the gravy train is reaching the end of the line. 

“This would mean tough cuts across departments and cutting the bureaucracy as well. And the ANC has been reluctant to do this given its patronage networks, and this is all that is left for the ANC as a political party. To chip away at this will undermine the ANC’s ability to command any loyalty,” Silke said. 

Other clouds gathering

And the fiscal outlook has other clouds gathering. 

The IMF this week slashed its growth forecast for South Africa’s economy 2025 to 1.0% from 1.5% as it downgraded its global economic outlook in the face of the tariff and geopolitical madness unleashed by Trump 2.0. 

South Africa’s economic growth performance has for years been woeful — this is one of the key reasons for this fiscal fiasco in the first place — and slower-than-expected growth at this crucial juncture will mean less revenue for the Treasury.

The VAT hike would also have been an additional burden to growth and an unwelcome spark to inflation, which is currently close to five-year lows.

Then there is the element of domestic political and economic uncertainty about what is next for the Budget against the heaving backdrop of unprecedented levels of global uncertainty. 

The original proposal of a 2.0 percentage point hike derailed the reading of the Budget in February, and this was then whittled down to 0.5 percentage point increases over the next two years, which would have brought the VAT to 16.0% in 2026. 

Now it’s back to the drawing board — over two months, nogal! — after the Budget was supposed to have been initially tabled, as has been the case every year, a South African ritual as regular as the coke in Oom Piet's brandy at Christmas.

This ham-fisted approach to crafting a Budget by a tone-deaf ANC — which suddenly seems to have realised that it no longer commands a parliamentary majority — is hardly going to inspire investor confidence. 

The markets were certainly wary of the potential consequences of the VAT hike. The yield on South Africa’s benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 10 basis points in early trade on Thursday to 10.735%, according to data compiled by TradingView

This signals that investors in South African debt are relieved that the VAT increase is no longer on the table, but the fiscal drama needs to end for yields and borrowing costs to fall significantly further. 

That may require the cutting process to be mechanised from a panga to a chainsaw. DM 

Robert Pegg Apr 24, 2025, 02:46 PM

How long do we have to wait for the GNU to get its act together ? A bunch of school kids could do a better job of running the country then this lot.

D'Esprit Apr 24, 2025, 06:32 PM

Coalitions the world over struggle, even in countries accustomed to them. Belgium famously had no government for 541 days a few years back (ironically as the seat of the EU and maybe pointing to not needing one at all). Italy's had how many coalitions and collapses, ditto Israel and even the staid UK had one which the Tories used as a doormat for their policies. Frustrating, but we still need to find our feet in this arena.

User Apr 24, 2025, 03:33 PM

The utterly incompetent and aimless ANC has now brought SA close to the edge of financial failure at every level. Major SOE's like Eskom, Transnet, Denel Corp. and the SABC are all broke and close to spinning out of control. The shambolic mess in the ANC cabinet is proving unfixable and disinterested in every sphere of governance. The only hope now is for the DA to come to the assistance of Ramaphosa and his circus and show them how to run a country with their help.

keith.ciorovich Apr 24, 2025, 05:10 PM

Please let me know where you shop as I have never believed the cpi figures. Every week prices go up and or product content is reduced.

D'Esprit Apr 24, 2025, 06:36 PM

Inflation figures are lowered by things like property - try and sell a house for anywhere near its market value of a few years ago (I'm talking Joburg). Of course, it's great news for the ANC, which can claim inflation control whilst you pay rates and taxes up to 30% more than true value based on their valuations versus reality.

Fanie Rajesh Apr 24, 2025, 05:26 PM

Slash baby. Slash.

Peter Atkins Apr 24, 2025, 06:11 PM

I know, let’s get get Elon with his extensive chainsaw experience to help us reduce our government’s inefficiencies.

Patterson Alan John Apr 25, 2025, 04:44 AM

Interesting times ahead. How the ANC responds to cost cutting will be most interesting. Do they chop education and health, and compromise the people, or cut bloated bureaucracy and their cadres? How about SOEs being closed and/or privatised to save billions. Where there is a will, there is a way, but does the 40% ANC have the will? All the parties now need to put their combined pressure on the ANC to cut costs. The VAT pressure worked, now for the cost pressure, as well as root out corruption.

gfogell Apr 25, 2025, 10:13 AM

We have a larger cabinet and civil service than many bigger countries, yet do less with it. Too many ministers, deputies, assistant deputies, assistants to the assistants.... While Musk's approach to the US's federal civil service is overdoing it IMHO, the basic idea is not a bad one. We need to be leaner and meaner, with rapid consequence management instead of senior people being on administrative leave at full salary for years before any positive action, if any, is taken.