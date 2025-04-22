IMF slashes SA, global growth forecasts as tariffs reach highest level in a century under Trump

Covid-19 was a once-in-a-century pandemic – and US President Donald Trump’s tariffs are also a calamity measured by that time scale.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday that it was slashing its forecasts for global economic growth in the face of the highest tariff levels in a century and the erratic manner in which they have been implemented.

In its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO), the IMF said it now sees the world’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanding 2.8% this year and 3.0% in 2026 – cuts respectively of 0.5 and 0.3 percentage points from its January forecast.

For South Africa, the IMF’s assessment is grim. The Washington-based lender hacked its 2025 growth forecast by 0.5 percentage points to just 1.0% and by 0.3 percentage points for 2026 to a paltry 1.3%.

“Since the release of the January 2025 WEO update, a series of new tariff measures by the United States and countermeasures by its trading partners have been announced and implemented, ending up in near-universal US tariffs on 2 April and bringing effective tariff rates to levels not seen in a century,” the IMF said.

“The unpredictability with which these measures have been unfolding also has a negative impact on economic activity and the outlook and, at the same time, makes it more difficult than usual to make assumptions that would constitute a basis for an internally consistent and timely set of projections.”

Translation: The situation is so chaotic and confusing that this is really just a thumb suck, folks.

And given the pace at which variables are moving, the IMF pointedly said its assumptions were based on the state of play on 4 April.

“Given the complexity and fluidity of the current moment, this report presents a ‘reference forecast’ based on information available as of April 4, 2025 (including the April 2 tariffs and initial responses), in lieu of the usual baseline,” it said.

“The swift escalation of trade tensions and extremely high levels of policy uncertainty are expected to have a significant impact on global economic activity.”

Indeed, the IMF, in an unprecedented move, provided the forecast it had worked up before Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff announcements roiled financial markets and sent its number crunchers scrambling.

“Under the pre-April 2 forecast, global growth would be 3.2 percent for both 2025 and 2026, lower by 0.1 percentage point in each year compared with the January 2025 WEO,” the IMF said.

Inflation is also expected to moderate more slowly than previously expected because tariffs lift prices.

“Global headline inflation is expected to decline at a pace that is slightly slower than what was expected in January, reaching 4.3% in 2025 and 3.6% in 2026, with notable upward revisions for advanced economies and slight downward revisions for emerging market and developing economies in 2025,” the IMF said. DM

What this means for you Lower IMF economic growth forecasts for the world and South Africa will dent investor sentiment, potentially reducing the return on your investments. Meanwhile, the prospects of inflation slowing at a more gradual pace globally will keep interest rates elevated at current levels for longer, with consequences for your credit card or bond.

