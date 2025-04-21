Shivambu under fire after visit to fugitive ‘prophet’ Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi

As South Africa awaits the appeal process outcome to continue its extradition efforts, uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu’s visit to Malawi and public association with Bushiri this weekend at Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church sparked outrage, with the Justice Ministry condemning Shivambu’s action.

Self-proclaimed prophet Bushiri fled South Africa in 2020 while facing charges that included rape and fraud. His and his wife’s departure from South Africa was described as a direct violation of their bail conditions and prompted an official extradition request to the Malawian government.

During November 2020, a request was received by the department from the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) for the extradition of the Bushiris from Malawi to South Africa to stand trial on the charges.

The request was subsequently delivered at the office of the Attorney-General in Malawi on 5 December 2020. The South African government has since been attempting to extradite the pair through a complicated legal process.

The pair has been charged for contraventions of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, the Banking Act, the Civil Aviation Act and the Immigration Act.

‘Undermining the credibility of our judiciary’

Terrence Manase, spokesperson to the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, told Daily Maverick that Shivambu’s association with a known fugitive, as a public figure and representative of a political party in Parliament, sent a concerning message about the integrity of South Africa’s justice system.

“Such actions risk undermining the credibility of our judiciary and may inadvertently portray the system as weak, an impression that stands in stark contrast to the strength and resilience of our legal institutions,” Manase told Daily Maverick.

The ministry sought to assure the public that it remained fully committed to ensuring that Bushiri and his wife returned to South Africa to stand trial.

“Our actions continue to be guided by legal protocols and international cooperation agreements,” said Manase.

The Ministry of Justice said it was concerned that a leader of a political party represented in Parliament would publicly associate with an individual who was viewed as a fugitive from justice. This, while frowned upon, was not illegal, and the pair had not yet been convicted.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi. (Photo: Gallo Images / OJ Koloti)

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi cautioned that such conduct by a political leader not only undermined the credibility of the judiciary, but also diminished the seriousness of the charges against Bushiri.

Shivambu’s party distanced itself from his visit to Bushiri’s church and said the visit had not been sanctioned, endorsed or initiated by the leadership or any official structure of the MK Party.

The MK statement said that Shivambu, the party’s secretary-general, undertook the visit in his personal capacity and without the mandate or knowledge of the party. The party indicated that the visit did not reflect the party’s stance.

“We reiterate our commitment to ethical leadership and the principles of justice, and we call on all members and representatives of the MK Party to act in a manner that reflects the highest standards of responsibility and accountability.”

The party did not respond to questions on whether steps would be taken to address Shivambu’s action.

Extradition efforts under way

Following Shivambu’s visit and meeting with Bushiri, the ministry said it remains committed to securing the extradition of the Bushiris after Malawi’s Chief Resident Magistrates’ Court ruled that the pair were eligible for extradition.

But they have since filed an appeal.

“We are respecting the legal processes of the Republic of Malawi. We await the outcome of the appeal process,” Manase said when questioned about the status of the extradition efforts.

The Ministry of Justice said the matter before the Malawian courts was the direct result of ongoing mutual bilateral cooperation between the governments of South Africa and Malawi.

“We continue to engage through legal channels and remain encouraged by the cooperation we have received to date,” said Manase.

Read more in Daily Maverick: SA government welcomes Malawi ruling that Bushiris be extradited to face trial

The ministry did not believe that Shivambu’s visit to Malawi would influence the independent judicial processes.

Minister Kubayi said that political leaders, like Shivambu, had a responsibility to uphold the rule of law, “not fraternise with fugitives”, as his actions emboldened those who believed they could escape accountability.

However, the ministry said it would not engage with the MK Party on the matter.

Fraternising

In posts on Twitter/X, Bushiri jubilantly welcomed Shivambu as a businessman, politician and family man, announcing his presence on Saturday and Shivambu’s support for African affairs.

“Sadly, some still peddle jealousy and negativity, labelling successful black individuals as ‘corrupt’ and ‘must be investigated’, while praising white individuals as ‘investors’. That’s not Pan-Africanism; that’s jealousy. Let’s move beyond politics of attrition,” said Bushiri.

He added as a “bonus fact” that after their meeting, Shivambu attended Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church for a prayer session.

“I guess you could say he wanted to ‘pray away’ any political stress or ensure his prayers were ‘politically correct’. Either way, his visit was a blessing, and we appreciate his willingness and humility to seek divine guidance,” said Bushiri.

Shivambu did not respond to queries sent by the time of publication. His response will be added once received. However, he did respond to Bushiri publicly on X:

“Thank you my brother, Prophet Bushiri for hosting us and for the kind words. The government scale amount of work you do to economically, educationally, socially and spiritually uplift our people is unparalleled now and in history.

“I know that the leadership and people of Malawi appreciate and cherish the many massive programmes you do for the people on the ground. Continue doing the good work.

“The Book says, “Kindness to the poor is a loan to the LORD, and He will repay the lender”. God Bless!”

While the optics of such visits may raise concerns within public discourse, the Ministry of Justice said Shivambu’s actions did not constitute direct political interference in the legal matter.

“We maintain full confidence in the independence of Malawi’s judiciary and its ability to adjudicate the matter impartially,” Manase said. DM