SA government welcomes Malawi ruling that Bushiris be extradited to face trial

The South African government has welcomed the ruling by Malawi’s Chief Resident Magistrates’ Court that self-styled prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary should be extradited to South Africa to face several charges, including forgery, fraud, jumping bail and in Shepherd Bushiri’s case, also rape.

In 2020, the wealthy preacher and businessman and his wife skipped bail and fled in mysterious circumstances to Malawi after appearing before two South African courts on criminal charges of rape, contraventions of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, the Banking Act, Civil Aviation Act and Immigration Act.

The South African government has since been trying to extradite them, pursuing a convoluted process through the Malawian courts.

On Wednesday, 12 March 2025, Lilongwe Judge Madalitso Chimwaza (sitting as Chief Resident Magistrate) ordered the pair to be extradited to SA to face charges of forgery, fraud and jumping bail and three rape charges against Shepherd Bushrii, according to Malawi’s The Nation newspaper.

It added that Chimwaza had dropped some charges of theft, money laundering and racketeering over insufficient evidence.

The Nation reported that the court in Lilongwe had agreed to delay the extradition for 30 days, following the decision by the defence to challenge the ruling at the high court.

Formal bail request

Judge Chimwaza has since ordered the defence to submit a formal bail request to the high court within the stipulated period.

Chimwaza said the lower court no longer had the power to decide on the case, The Nation reported. She said the Bushiris may ask for an extension of time if there were delays at the high court.

Meanwhile, the couple has been allowed to return home while they wait for the next steps in the legal process, The Nation said.

Bushiri, 42, a Malawian, ran a Christian non-denominational church known as the Enlightened Christian Gathering based in Malawi, but with branches elsewhere, including South Africa. He also established an investment company in South Africa.

In 2019, South African police arrested the couple on charges of defrauding investors and in Shepherd’s case, raping several female congregants of his church.

On Wednesday, the SA Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development welcomed the Malawi magistrate’s ruling as “a significant milestone in international legal cooperation, demonstrating the strength of both countries’ judicial frameworks and diplomatic engagements.”

However, it also said it had been informed that the Bushiris intended to appeal against the ruling. If so, the South African government would oppose the appeal. If they did not appeal, arrangements would be made with the Malawi government for Interpol, in collaboration with the SA Police Service, to bring them back to SA.

“This decision reaffirms judicial independence, international cooperation, and public trust in the South African and Malawian legal institutions,” the ministry’s statement said.

“It reinforces the principle that no one is above the law and underscores the importance of accountability, transparency and adherence to legal frameworks in both South Africa and Malawi.”

The SA justice ministry added to its statement that, “The judge ruled that South Africa meets the extradition requirements under Malawi’s Extradition Act. Of the 13 charges presented by the state, 10 were considered in court and deemed sufficient to warrant prosecution for both fugitives.” DM