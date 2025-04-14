Lekker Brekker Monday: Curried mince frittata

Curried mince the old Cape way is not shy on the turmeric in its spice mix. Serve it with Mrs HS Ball’s chutney. Adjust the quantities of spices according to your taste; those given are for a fairly mild curry, to my palate (having said that, what I find mild has some people reaching for the iced water). And of course you can add a chopped chilli if you want to...

Ingredients

2 Tbsp coconut oil

700 g lean beef mince

1 onion, chopped

1 or 2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 x 400 g can chopped tomatoes

1 heaped tsp masala

1 heaped tsp ground turmeric

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp ground fennel

½ tsp ground coriander

Salt and pepper to taste

6 large eggs

Coriander leaves for garnish

Mrs HS Ball’s chutney for serving

Method

Preheat the oven to 200℃.

Heat the coconut oil in an ovenproof deep frying pan, add the onion and garlic and cook on a low heat until the onions are softened, while stirring.

Stir in all the spices and cook for 2 or 3 minutes more.

Add the tomato, season with salt, stir, and cook on a low heat for a minute or two.

Add the mince and work it in with a wooden spoon so that it does not form clumps.

Simmer gently on a low heat for about 25 to 30 minutes. You need most of the liquid to cook away but don’t let it get too dry. You also don’t want the mince to catch at the bottom of the pan.

Break 6 eggs into a bowl, season with salt and pepper, whisk, and pour it over the mince.

Bake in the preheated oven until the egg is just set, about 20 minutes. Garnish with chopped coriander and serve with chutney. DM

Tony Jackman is twice winner of the Galliova Food Writer of the year award, in 2021 and 2023

Order Tony’s book, foodSTUFF, here.

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

This dish is photographed on a plate by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.