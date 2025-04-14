Daily Maverick
VAT court challenge stays; Treasury may drop increase: Three future GNU scenarios for SA

Three scenarios ranked by Daily Maverick by what it means for you.
Oped-Gumede-GNU-GN Illustrative image: Songezo Zibi of Rise Mzansi. (Photo: Phando Jikelo / RSA Parliament) | Mmusi Maimane of Bosa. (Photo: Phando Jikelo / RSA Parliament) | The IFP's Velenkosini Hlabisa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Lee Warren) | President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: Simon Dawson / Bloomberg via Getty Images) | Gayton McKenzie of the PA. (Photo: Phando Jikelo / RSA Parliament) | ActionSA's Herman Mashaba. (Photo: Frennie Shivambu / Gallo Images)
Ferial Haffajee
By Ferial Haffajee
14 Apr 2025
The charts below show the parties in Parliament. Scenario 1 is the existing GNU. In Scenario 2, ActionSA and Bosa join the GNU and the DA leaves. In Scenario 3, the EFF is brought into government, along with ActionSA and Bosa, while the DA leaves.

Note that these are moving scenarios in which much may change.

Scenario 1 — the status quo holds 

This is Scenario 1, where the ANC and DA realise that while they don’t like each other, most South Africans support the GNU, and its establishment almost a year ago gave the country a fighting chance.

The country risk standing has improved as has the investment outlook, although 14 attacks by US President Donald Trump’s administration have harmed economic prospects outside of a domestic scenario.

This is the most likely scenario, but it can change.

“We want to keep the GNU intact. [But] you can’t have the DA insulting the President [Cyril Ramaphosa] and other Cabinet members. At some point, it will break,” said an ANC-aligned official who is not in the talks but is close to them.

Asked whether the GNU was at an “impasse”, he said the relationship was “beyond that” because the DA had taken the 0.5% VAT increase to court.

The DA’s lawfare strategy, in which it fights politics in court, has worked well for the party, but in a GNU, the jury is out on whether you can be both partner and legal adversary so often.

The parties are in a face-off on the Bela (Basic Education Laws Amendment) Act, the National Health Insurance Act and the Expropriation Act, which has modernised old land expropriation laws and made expropriation without compensation one possible measure after a long process set out in the law. No land in SA has been expropriated without compensation since 1994.

“When they lose a debate, they go to court,” said the official, who added that these parallel processes would eventually see this GNU reach a breaking point.

“No, we’re not going to withdraw our case, and it was not discussed at the weekend,” said DA spokesperson Willie Aucamp.

The DA polls, which it takes regularly, show that its members and possible supporters approve the power-sharing arrangement of the centre of the political line with a reformist ANC. The party decided against a “hard exit” even after the fiscal framework was passed with parties outside the unity government.

This fiscal framework is the first of three steps to get the Budget passed by 5 May, which is the date required by Parliament for the three pieces of Budget legislation to be approved.

At the weekend, the chair of the DA’s Federal Council, Helen Zille, said, “The engagement [with the ANC] took place in a constructive atmosphere, with both sides speaking respectfully yet frankly about the need to resolve the impasse over the Budget and to enhance cooperation between the two parties in the context of the GNU.”

Reports in the Sunday Times (paywalled) and News24 (paywalled) suggest the ANC may be giving way on the 0.5% VAT increase, which, in any event, is projected to raise only R13.5-billion in 2025/206. A well-versed source close to the National Treasury told Daily Maverick the ANC leadership could eat humble pie and a change was possible, even with just over two weeks before the VAT increase is due to kick in on 1 May.

Benefits for you

This scenario has the most significant benefit for South Africans as it is broad enough to develop consensus and ensure a measure of political competition that is good for the electorate. This is a good outcome if you’re concerned about stability and the possibility of growth and jobs. You may not have to pay the VAT increase if you’re a consumer.

Risks for you

The lead parties, the ANC and DA, don’t get on. The constant lawfare, squabbling and oneupmanship are painful and haven’t delivered the goods that stability promises. The parties are wide apart on education, health and land policies (often a proxy for housing) and have yet to reach across their divides.

If you are registered for VAT, it may be chaotic to recalculate the percentage increases and time of settlement of everything from regular contracts to recurring contracts, lay-by agreements and property transactions. For more, see this detailed guide from SARS.

Scenario 2 — drop the DA, bring in ActionSA and Bosa

This was our lead scenario until the weekend, as ActionSA and Build One South Africa (Bosa) had joined the ANC to get the fiscal framework passed.

The ANC and DA went bare-knuckled at each other, and the business-friendly Ramaphosa told the business community to stay in its lane when it implored the two parties, with the IFP, to “stay the course, stay in the room, hold the line, keep building and compromise”.

It seemed the GNU in its original form had been roasted, but the main parties walked things back at the weekend.

Whatever happens, it does seem that ActionSA and Bosa will join the GNU, widening it substantially.

Benefits for you

Not many. There aren’t enough big parties in this scenario to meaningfully share power.

Risks for you

While the political squabbling between the ANC and DA in government may stop, the political landscape will be more brittle as the DA brings out its top-drawer opposition politics. All the court battles will make governing an impossible logjam, and South Africa will enter an early electioneering phase as the DA goes into full battle a good year and a bit before the local government polls. There is no national progress as stasis sets in because the opposition parties can band together.

Scenario 3 — a more populist GNU

In Scenario 3, the EFF is brought into the government, along with ActionSA and Bosa, to form a more significant majority.

This scenario is receding as an option because the EFF has joined the anti-VAT court action by the DA. (See this report by Victoria O’Regan.) It’s still not an impossible scenario because Deputy President Paul Mashatile is ascendant in the ANC as Ramaphosa’s time in power goes into the beginning of the end.

Later this year, the ANC National General Council will conduct a mid-term review of the party between elective conferences. Because Ramaphosa is in his second term, it will be a council meeting where positioning for leadership starts.

Mashatile said the DA had “positioned itself outside the GNU” (see this report for the transcript), a phrase which has come to define the talks about the future of the power-sharing arrangements.

As the leader of the GNU business, he has not shaped the “clearing house” for conflicts. It is not run as a meaningful effort with a solutions-focused culture to make it work across challenging political divides.

It’s no secret that Mashatile would prefer a different government, such as the one in Gauteng, where a minority government runs things.

Benefits for you

If you’re an EFF supporter, your party gets into government and can shape a radical agenda.

However, if you live in Johannesburg or Ekurhuleni, you will know that such a coalition has few benefits.

Risks for you

Johannesburg’s government of local unity between the ANC, EFF, ActionSA and the Patriotic Alliance (with other minor parties) is the closest facsimile you have to what might happen. The city governance has collapsed primary functions like water, electricity and transport.

It is a performative government where projects are announced almost weekly but where follow-through fails. It exists for patronage — the distribution of posts by portfolio for the control of contracts. As that happens, local taxes rise beyond inflation. DM

Comments

Michael Bowes Apr 15, 2025, 07:28 AM

Jumping on the Bandwagon politics - sounds about right.

Kb1066 . Apr 15, 2025, 08:49 AM

Why has FF+ been excluded from all the scenarios, is it assumed they will stay in the GNU irrespective of the taxing issues

megapode Apr 15, 2025, 12:32 PM

Maybe because they don't hold a lot of seats, thus not a lot of votes. In scenario 2, if FF+ leave GNU still has a slim majority. But I think they have figured out that whilst they are in GNU they can have some say and also the way their minister performs will send a message to the electorate. They're not a party to the VAT law suit. Their best strategy is to stay in, there's no downside for them.

megapode Apr 15, 2025, 12:37 PM

Maria Janse van Rensburg Apr 15, 2025, 09:16 AM

Taking the GNU to court is for the benefit of all South Africans. The application is to ensure compliance with the laws of our country. The ANC and the DA have emphasised adherence to the Rule of law. Therefore this court case can be seen as the fulfillment of this principle, that is non-negotiable. Preventing the VAT increase does not benefit the DA - it benefits all South Africans. If the ANC really cares about the poor they will explore all alternatives, and not worry about saving face.

Geoff Young Apr 15, 2025, 10:43 AM

Thank you Maria, agree 100%. The politicians and journalists can get lost in the arithmetic weeds of power-sharing and even try to gaslight us with that nonsense. The ANC are clearly still going through the acceptance phase of the fact that they are no longer in charge and the rule of law is a crucial guardrail to curb their corrupt motives.

John Forbes Apr 15, 2025, 09:53 AM

Who is calling the shots in the DA, John Steenhuizen or Helen Zille? Is it all about the DA first, or South Africa first? How do belong to a GNU, but then take matters to court when you do not agree? Surely, in any coalition you need to debate your point, but if you do not succeed in your argument, you accept the decision and not act like spoilt children. The current value of the Rand against what is a poorly performing US Dollar speaks volumes.

Ludovici DIVES Apr 15, 2025, 12:00 PM

Does it really matter who is calling the shots John ? they are both DA party members and if you doubt their sincerity, you, I believe are seriously misguided. You may have had a point IF the ANC had not sprung the TAX increase on South Africa but tabled it prior to attempting to rubber stamping it into force, as they have become so accustomed to doing. They misread the room very badly on this issue and if anyone is acting like a spoilt children its the ANC as usual.

D'Esprit Dan Apr 15, 2025, 10:12 AM

I think the last two paragraphs are the most important - and anybody who actually wants a decent life in SA, both now and in the future, surely has to hold their nose and hope for a continuation of the current GNU. Anything that brings the EFF or other patronage parties into the mix will be a disaster worse than the ANC ruining things on its own.

John Forbes Apr 15, 2025, 10:58 AM

Jubilee 1516 Apr 15, 2025, 11:36 AM

If any party to the GNU agrees with the ANC simply for the sake of whatever a GNU is said a GNU is, it means giving the ANC the status of a party that won the majority in the elections. The ANC got 40%, not 100%. The DA got 22%, not 100% either. GNU may also merely mean splitting of portfolios, but disagreeing when any party feels the rest of the GNU is wrong ???

Arnold O Managra Apr 16, 2025, 10:33 AM

&gt; How do belong to a GNU, but then take matters to court when you do not agree Yes exactly, and particularly when the ANC decides on a budget without including consensus of the second largest minority party - the DA. It really was a joke that the budget has not yet been agreed upon by the GNU. The bigger joke is that opposition parties agree with the DA. The DA is not part of the GNU purely to rubber-stamp ANC policies. This is the virtue of a non-majority government ?

Robert Scott Apr 15, 2025, 11:33 AM

With regards to VAT: Why is the option of implementing 'tap to pay' for the Taxi industry not put in place? The current 'cash payment' system is a loophole for the Taxi industry to fudge numbers for SARS. A clear auditable revenue stream would surely bring in billions of tax payments to SARS's coffers.

Ludovici DIVES Apr 15, 2025, 12:03 PM

Simple answer, the ANC patronage network in play. They will allow abuse of the system to curry favour with their voter base.

megapode Apr 15, 2025, 02:05 PM

This assumes their customers have credit cards, or high end smart phones &amp; the appropriate type of bank account, that there is good cell connectivity along their routes. I don't think those are safe assumptions. I agree that it would be a good way forwards, but it's not practical. I have been to shops in Craighall where the cashier had to wave the card device around until they got a signal.

D'Esprit Dan Apr 15, 2025, 02:19 PM

Cashier was just being polite about your card being rejected. More seriously, it is an issue - but if we had Starlink, it would be much easier. Oh. I see.

megapode Apr 15, 2025, 02:00 PM

The GNU and the duties and privileges of the members, not to mention it’s internal procedures are very poorly laid out. It doesn’t even amount to a supply and confidence agreement. We have all this scrapping between the DA and the ANC, but there doesn’t seem to be any procedure for deciding on what GNU will do. There need to be rules, and then everybody needs to be grown up and stick to the rules.

Fernando Moreira Apr 15, 2025, 03:03 PM

GNU without the DA = disaster Vote DA for a better SA

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Apr 16, 2025, 06:42 AM

It really is that simple. For all of us South Africans.

Arnold O Managra Apr 16, 2025, 11:00 AM

&gt; It is a performative government where projects are announced almost weekly but where follow-through fails. It exists for patronage : Amen, thanks Ferial So why aren't you looking more deeply into the DA's agenda? I guess you have been. Thanks for the interviews from across the pond.