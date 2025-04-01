Big Budget Bust-Up — here’s why DA might be overplaying its hand

As talks to approve the Budget went to the wire and President Cyril Ramaphosa and DA leader John Steenhuisen were in urgent talks once more on Tuesday, 1 April, this chart shows why the DA may be overplaying its hand.

Daily Maverick has calculated that the ANC needed only five votes to pass the Budget when it was tabled earlier in March. The ANC caucus in Parliament has started talks with blocs including the EFF and MK party to get the Budget across the line.

If that happens, then the present government of national unity (GNU) could fail and a second constituted from the parties who support the largest party to pass the Budget.

The DA is banking on market reactions to ensure this does not happen, but that may be a political blunder.

Significant parts of the caucus and the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) have long favoured a black GNU. Early talks after the May 2024 election showed that a substantial part of the ANC NEC would have preferred a power-sharing agreement with parties like the EFF (but not MK) to form a GNU.

If the DA hardballs on the Budget, it could overplay its hand. Ramaphosa and Steenhuisen are struggling to contain their hawks on either side who have set their faces against compromise.

At the weekend, a report in the Sunday Times revealed that the DA team is using Budget negotiations to secure much larger economic reforms that suit its own positions.

These include dropping import tariffs (unlikely to happen), accelerating port reform (in the works but slow), scrapping localisation laws (unlikely), scrapping National Health Insurance Act (NHI) regulations (unlikely) and amending the new expropriation laws (unlikely).

DA and ANC fail to reach agreement on budget before key meeting in parliament

What happens next for a contested Budget?

If the DA does not step back on these demands and the Budget fails to pass, South Africa will be in new territory. The brinkmanship weakened the rand – the currency’s value is a proxy for market sentiment, as this Bloomberg report showed.

The DA’s looking to the market for leverage in negotiations, but it discounts the power of the ANC hawks who are in ascendancy as Ramaphosa has limited negotiating room in the lead-up to the party’s national general council (NGC) meeting this year.

The NGC is a mid-term progress meeting between ANC conferences. Ahead of presidential elections, it is a barometer of sentiment about the President. Ramaphosa is in the final yards of his ANC presidency so does not have too much room to negotiate or to push his positions beyond a point.

Steenhuisen is in the same boat.

The deputy finance minister and DA deputy chairperson of the Federal Council, Ashor Sarupen, told Daily Maverick last week that he believed the parties would find each other.

On News24 on Tuesday, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said: “Every task or challenge is approached with a degree of confidence that success will be attained.” DM

This article has been updated to reflect the ACDP’s opposition to the VAT hike.