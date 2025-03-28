Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Maverick News

TERRORISM CASE

Teen at centre of developing court case into ‘terror plot' targeting Cape Town international airport and Mavericks

A 16-year-old from Cape Town is facing criminal charges for allegedly being recruited into a terrorist organisation after radicalisation through social media chat groups. The teen is also suspected of beheading a statue of Mary at a local church, and planning two other attacks.
teen-terror-caryn Illustrative image: Cape Town International Airport departures area (Photo: Husskey/ Wikipedia) | Detained Youth (Graphic: A-Digit/ iStock)
Caryn Dolley
By Caryn Dolley
28 Mar 2025
Facebook
4

In November 2023 a statue of Mary was beheaded, and slogans were spraypainted on it at a Catholic church in Melkbosstrand, which is about 30 kilometres outside of Cape Town.

This incident is now part of a developing case against a 16-year-old boy who was arrested on Thursday, 27 March 2025, and who was allegedly recruited into a terrorist organisation.

The teen faces charges of malicious damage to property and contravening the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act (Pocdatara), commonly known as the Terrorism Act.

While the finer details about the case have not yet been divulged, it has some echoes of another matter that played out years ago.

That case culminated in twins Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie, of Johannesburg, pleading guilty in 2022 for previously trying to leave South Africa to try to join Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (Isil).

In the developing matter, the teen appeared in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court on the same day of his arrest and was released into the care of his parents.

He is expected back in the dock on Friday, 28 March, so that his legal representation can be sorted out.

Airport and adult club attack

Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said a joint operation including the Hawks’s Crimes Against the State officers, the bomb disposal team, and the national intervention unit, led to the teen’s arrest. 

The matter appears to date back to 2023.

On 6 December that year a police team had conducted a search and seizure operation in Melkbosstrand. 

Read more: Thulsie Twins case could provoke local extremists and radicalise more recruits, terror expert warns

“This was after information was received that a minor child was allegedly planning to attack the Cape Town International Airport and Mavericks Night Club after being radicalised and recruited by a terrorist organisation,” Vukubi said.

He did not name the organisation.

No traces of explosives were found during the Melkbosstrand search.

PlayStation and social media

However, electronic devices, including computer equipment, a cellphone, a PlayStation, and four gaming consoles, were seized for analysis. 

“During the investigation, it was established that (the teen) participated in social media chat groups and was recruited to be an extremist,” Vukubi said. 

“It was also established that the minor allegedly recruited another individual to assist him, and during November 2023, he destroyed the Statue of Mary at the Melkbosstrand Catholic Church by beheading and spray painting it with unfamiliar slogans.” 

Read more: Red flagged: Terror-linked networks in South Africa a ticking time bomb

The case had been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions in Cape Town for a decision to be made on whether it should be pursued.

It was then escalated to the National Director of Public Prosecutions for a Pocdatara certificate to be issued, which Vukubi said was done on 6 March 2025.

This led to the teen’s arrest. DM

Comments

Jubilee 1516 Mar 28, 2025, 04:31 PM

PEW institute studies on the % of Muslims willing to resort to radicalism make for shocking reading, and those studies excluded "Muslim Republics" such as Iran. Add to that the fact that the only Muslims who may vote in the entire Middle East are those in Israel. With exception of Malaysia, all Islam states fare badly on the Indices of Democracy. The insistence on all laws being in accordance with Sharia puts a lot of pressure on labour law, freedom of religion/sexuality/speech. Be careful.

Tim Spring Mar 31, 2025, 08:47 AM

Surely you have links that support what appears at first glance to be breathtaking Islamophobia?

Donald Moore Mar 31, 2025, 09:38 AM

I am not able to dispute what is said by Jubilee 1516, but please indicate, Tim, whether you can refute what is said by Jubilee 1516. Sticking labels and calling names is not ever an argument.

Una West Mar 29, 2025, 10:20 AM

I know that this is a very serious article, but I can't help but think that Pocdatara is one of the most unwieldly acronyms I've ever come across, Terrorism Act rolls easily off the tongue and is apt.