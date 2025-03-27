Daily Maverick
GROOT TREK RELOADED

Long walk to fleedom for 70,000 Afrikaners — US bureaucracy rises to occasion

Afrikaners may grow long beards waiting for President Donald Trump’s executive order offering asylum to the promised land to take effect.
Afrikaaner farmers rally to show support for US President Trump in Pretoria Afrikaners picket in support of an executive order by US President Donald Trump, granting Afrikaner farmers refugee status in the US, outside the US Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, 15 February 2025. (Photo: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK)
By Marianne Thamm
27 Mar 2025
The 70,000-odd “self-identified” Afrikaners who have expressed interest in taking up US President Donald Trump’s executive order offering asylum will have to brace themselves for a complex, bureaucratic long haul.

The surprise offer by Trump in January followed several treks to the US and apparently “fierce” lobbying by “minority” groups, AfriForum and Solidarity.

On Thursday, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni announced that the government had been “in talks” with both organisations regarding “misinformation” they had spread about farm murders in South Africa as well as the claim that only white people were being targeted.

“To prevent further misinformation, the South African Police Service (SAPS) met with AfriForum to clarify the allegations of white genocide with reference to farm murders.

“At the meeting, AfriForum conceded that the crime statistics as released by the Minister of Police are accurate, including on farm murders,” she said.

Ntshavheni said “it is common knowledge that some of the farm murders are committed by people known to the farmers, including family members.”

Red tape unfurling everywhere

AfriForum, Solidarity and other organisations claiming to speak for Afrikaners were in the US when President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the  Expropriation Bill into law in January this year. 

There they “handed over” a so-called “Washington Memorandum” pleading for “humanitarian assistance” for Afrikaners.

The man on whose shoulders the burden first came to rest after Trump’s “generous offer” was Neil Diamond of the South African Chamber of Commerce in the USA (Saccusa).

He has returned to the US after heading a “delegation” to the US embassy in Hatfield, Pretoria, last week to hand over a list of those seeking asylum in the United States.

There they were politely informed that officials were “not able to take third-party applications” and that refugee wannabes had to register themselves with the US Department of State.

The visit, in other words, had been completely unnecessary, more a symbolic act to kick up some publicity and political dust than speeding up any preferential treatment.

Illustrative image: Background, Community members and members of the Bittereinders protest outside Groblersdal Magistrates’ Court. (Photo: Deaan Vivier / Gallo Images / Beeld) | Neil Diamond (left) and Colonel Chris Wyatt. (Photos: Supplied)
In an

style="font-weight: 400;">hour-long interview with Diamond by American YouTuber Colonel Chris Wyatt, it became clear that the visit was more theatre than the greasing of bureaucratic wheels.

Wyatt, who produces inserts about Afrikaner immigration to the US, was the first to warn the hopefuls among his 63,000 subscribers that they should think long and hard before rushing to make a decision.

Diamond politely tried to conceal his frustration in dealing with US bureaucracy since the Trump executive order.

“I don’t want to comment on the time frame, but the government wheels turn unfortunately a little bit slower than most,” Diamond told Wyatt, adding that “maybe government has got a bigger onus when they say something to make sure it is accurate because people’s lives are at stake here”.

South Africans, he warned, should “be sure when they take the decision they are taking the right decision for them and their families”.

Wyatt, too, tried to back-walk the promise, reminding those seeking to flee South Africa that they might find themselves “out of the frying pan into the fire”.

“Let’s make sure that you don’t exit the frying pan and end up in the fire because we here in the US want to welcome those South Africans that want to come and we want to support you, but we want you to be mindful of what you are signing up for.”

It was important to bear in mind that the children of those who pass through the bureaucratic cruncher will no longer be Afrikaners in one generation.

In other words, they would end up as Americanos or detribalised Boers, so to speak.

“I mean, unless you’re in Perth, which is, you know, South Africa east, it is difficult to maintain that culture and that is going to be gone – if it’s important to you (writer’s emphasis) – within a generation or two for sure,” warned Wyatt.

Who’s a Boer?

What emerged in the discussion is that a further curveball has come into play, and that is the definition of what and who is an Afrikaner.

Wyatt explained that regardless of the photo op in Pretoria and elsewhere, a vetting process was already whirring away in the background. 

He said that officials would have to come up with a “hybrid” refugee status for Afrikaners. That is, if they met “certain criteria and conditions”.

“Right now, that condition is Afrikaners who are suffering unjust racial oppression. We need to wait and find out what the US government defines as an Afrikaner because my definition is broader,” the colonel extrapolated.

South Africa was, he said, “not exactly a country where people are fleeing from artillery rounds and rapes and murders and stuff like that. 

“This is a country where things are in place and we’re granting status based on oppression or perceived oppression of a particular group.”

Politically correct minority

Diamond told Wyatt that he had learnt during his visit that it was no longer politically correct to talk of “whites” or “Afrikaners” but of “minorities”.

What is interesting to note here is perhaps the prising open of a potential loophole. Broadening the definition of “Afrikaner” (which literally is going to take a blood or pencil test to prove – MT) to “minority” opens the door to “other whites”, whoever they may be – perhaps some English-speaking Trump supporters. 

South Africa, everyone is learning, has diversity even within a minority. Afrikaners themselves are so diverse, each grouping desires and promises their “followers” their own homeland.

“I don’t want to say anything negative, but I think President Trump’s executive order was the first part of the process to unfold,” cautioned Diamond.

What needed to happen now, of course, was for this executive order to be given effect. And for that to happen, it would be making its way to Washington, DC, where the laws and rules were hammered out between golfing rounds.

The refugee guy

Diamond said he had been “comforted” by the fact that Trump had “tweeted on Truth Social” that the process was “ongoing” and that he was still “committed to bring Afrikaners to the United States”.

Diamond, it became clear, is keen to extricate himself from being the focus as multitudes began immediately packing for the US.

“I think people need to realise the South African Chamber of Commerce USA is here to facilitate business ties between the US and South Africa on behalf of businesses in the US and South Africa owned by South Africans and Americans, and others.”

This was a constituency he had responded to “and it wasn’t people interested in the refugee programme”. 

But once Trump had made the grand announcement, “I felt an obligation to try and help people out the same way.”

People saw him as “the refugee guy”, but “I am not the guy. I’m just here to give people the truth and unlike a lot of these people, I’ve been telling them the truth all along.”

That truth being that the bureaucratic machine of the US government is most likely going to crunch these applications to death.

It was revealed that among those who had applied were many families of four or more with several dependants, widows and widowers as well as single people. 

None appears to be “farmers”.

Diamond said that “resettling ethnic minorities” would require a network within the US to help “provide them with access to either employment opportunities or at least steer them in the right direction when they arrive in the US”.

We’ve got a very vibrant and dynamic diaspora community in the US and we don’t want to see our fellow South Africans being in a high-rise in an overpopulated city when they come to the US,” Diamond concluded.

In the end, bureaucracy will be the decider. Those standing in line might as well get on with life in South Africa. DM

Comments

Arnold O Managra Mar 28, 2025, 03:12 AM

As an Afrikaner, you understand Marianne that Afrikaners mostly want to live and flourish in their own land. As minorities with no political influence, this is a problem just like the non-white people had under Apartheid. The pendulum has swung, power-wise. But fact remains that Afriforum are fighting only for their and their children's right to exist in what is now South Africa. Only the losers want an easy out.

David Bristow Mar 28, 2025, 07:05 AM

What a vokkin joke (as we say) - these are the same people who support(ed) white nationlist apartheid and then fled the country to avoid black rule. Let them rot in Trump hell.

Rod MacLeod Mar 28, 2025, 09:09 AM

Well, David - what have you got to say about the many thousands of educated young South Africans of many hues [but, let's face it, mostly white] who have "fled the country to avoid black rule"? Must they now rot in UK/EU/OZ/NZ hell? And these "people" who supported the Nationalist government and have been around for 30+ years of "black rule", are they suddenly fleeing?

Arnold O Managra Mar 28, 2025, 09:33 AM

Lol, are you missing a Bowie? The error here is multifold. Firstly white people in SA seem to have some kind of guilt issue that doesn't allow them to judge people for what they are. I include you, David, and Marianne in that category. It's like vestigial racism that leads to over-compensation. But it's just racism at heart. Secondly, South African legislation is getting more race-obsessed, the further things are going pear-shaped economically and financially. TBC...

Jubilee 1516 Mar 28, 2025, 11:46 AM

Why do you refer to these people as a “vokken joke”? Most of them were not even born at the time of Afrikaner Nationalism (AN). Do you refer to the outflow of 1mill+, disproportionately English speaking YES voters as a vokken joke too? Is it not worse to vote for democracy and then flee? A significant % of them or their ancestors helped cause AN. True genocide in terms of %, denial of language rights, scorched Earth. That very small % of black people accessing mostly inferior education in a handful mission schools, leading to less than 300 black Matrics per year by 53, long after Shepstone passed, and further putting immense pressure on the NP, causing more "AN" plus ANC. Read some Prof D Welsh work on Shepstonism + the 1960 Cottesloe Declaration, Alan Paton and ZK Matthews attended.

Loren Anthony Mar 28, 2025, 08:07 AM

The claim of victimhood by Afrikaners has done immeasurable damage to SA and is founded on a pack of lies. Wealth is still concentrated in Afrikaner hands, Afrikaans enjoys more support and programming than any other SA language, and violence against black women far exceeds that against Afrikaans farmers. Their manipulation of the truth, however, tallies with Trump's. So, please, you lot, voetsek and never come back. SA doesn't need you. Oh, and that Green Card may not bring greener pastures.

Arnold O Managra Mar 28, 2025, 09:50 AM

Wealth is not concentrated in Afrikaner hands. Violence against black women is perpetrated 99.92% by black people. Within that 72.4% by black men, and 27.2% by black women. Almost no violence against black women is perpetrated by Afrikaners. Exactly what truth do you think "Afrikaners" are manipulating? As a Boesman I'm honestly interested. Are you still blaming your life situation on Apartheid?

Pieter van de Venter Mar 28, 2025, 12:59 PM

Well Loren, the problem is in the motto of Solidarity - "Ons Sal Self" (We will do it ourselves"). That is mostly to blame for the violence on black women. Silence and waiting fro somebody else to do something. Your, Marianne's, and people like you that live with this "White Guilt" is absolutely sickening. Afrikaners are not "victims", they just had enough of the attempt to suppress us. The Afrikaner has always looked after themselves and not waiting for outside help.

Jubilee 1516 Mar 28, 2025, 04:41 PM

Please provide references for your claims, especially the one implying percentages. Imagine how you would react if you were told your children no longer may receive schooling in English.

Mar 28, 2025, 09:10 AM

The utter stupidity of the Constitutional Court's acceptance that the "Kill the boer" song does not constitute hate speech is beyond understanding. Julius Malema is a racist to the core and openly displays his hatred of whites at every EFF mob gathering as was the case over the last week-end when he sang the song with relish. My admiration for the apex court has vanished and with it any hope for fairness or neutrality in our judicial system going forward.

Pieter van de Venter Mar 28, 2025, 01:03 PM

Correct - Awaiting the same court on whether "grazing rights of tenants" can be transferred through the generations - and the number of cows doubled!!! To bankrupt a farmer to defend the his rights on his own farm is scandalous. And for the children to afford the services of the DIRCO The Hague advocate is beyond understanding.

Abri Vermeulen Mar 28, 2025, 09:45 AM

To put it into perspective, 70 000 out of around 2.5million "Afrikaners" is around 3%. (The political party closest to Afriforum's views is FF+, who's general collaborative approach is laudible and beneficial to the country, but even if one assumes that all FF+ voters are Afrikaners (which it isn't), this would only be 30% of Afrikaner voters.) These numbers and calculations are rough, but shows that Afriforum only represents only a tiny fraction of "Afrikaners".

Arnold O Managra Mar 28, 2025, 11:20 AM

I'm a Bushman and I've supported Afriforum's useful contribution to my local society. It's a culture thing at heart. Do you want to make things right, or better, or do you just want to complain? ?

Jubilee 1516 Mar 28, 2025, 11:05 AM

&gt; million white people have already completed their Long Walk to FleeDom. Probably disproportionately English speaking. More black people than white people are now leaving SA. Imagine the outcry if the people mentioned above are referred to as dumb Thamm style? Why this constant victimization of a handful of people? Easy targets for inferior journalism seeking cause? Like the article by the "Boeregriek", and the extremely racist one by Malibongwe Tyilo. Constant reference to wearing bonnets, lagers, implying some are dinosaurs, while in fact Orania makes the rest of us look like dinosaurs. Off-grid, very little crime, excellent education, excellent sewage system etc. DM will rightly not allow an opinion piece on a group of black people, similar to Malibongwe's or Thamm's articles.

kanu sukha Mar 28, 2025, 11:06 AM

Your headline refers to "bureaucracy" . Surely with our famous 'export' heading up the dodgy DOGE, that is a thing of the past ? The slash and burn strategy ... ask questions later, should surely have put paid to bureaucracy ? I have a flower box in which I plant vegetables. Do I qualify to be a 'farmer' ? Incidentally my first language is Afrikaans also, as I grew up in a predominantly 'Afrikaans' neighbourhood, until my family was removed/evicted under the group areas act. Not sure I can find the school 'records' to prove I did better in Afrikaans than English in the 60s.

Arnold O Managra Mar 28, 2025, 02:34 PM

I can't Sukha Wena, but good to hear from you. I guess you lived in District 6, or maybe even deep south. Now on the flats? Or in the flats? That is a tragedy my broe. But what can we do now? Complain or build again. You get to choose ?

fastforward.zsofia Mar 28, 2025, 12:19 PM

I came to SA in 2005 &amp; love it here. I once met a 'fellow Eastern European' raised to believe that SA 'had become terrible'. She got a passport for the country of her parents, never having visited, not speaking the language or having experience/useful qualifications. I was stunned. In a year she was back, outraged about tiny, expensive flats, the cold, the language, no jobs, nor feeling wanted. The misguided 70000 are lying to themselves as much about SA as about realities of life elsewhere.

Pieter van de Venter Mar 28, 2025, 12:50 PM

Well Marianne, you do not speak for me. It seems you come from the old SAPPE that really hated white Afrikaans speaker - that was in the 1940/1950's. Whatever the favourite of the left has to say, Khumbuzo, it is normally lies and gross misrepresentations. So whatever she managed to spew this week - do not believe it. She and other ANC members with micophones, no specifics and let alone proof, of the "lies" Afriforum has been telling. (I see lots of "" in your piece).

Pieter van de Venter Mar 28, 2025, 12:54 PM

The rights that Afrikaners are looking for, are very basic and very simple. Go and read about the reasons for the Groot Trek - murder, rape, theft and destruction from the Xhosas on a regular basis across the Kei River. The same complaints exist today. The farmer that was accosted at bhis gate in Makwassie by the previous collective, the farm tennant's children that has access to funding to take a case through to the Constitutional court because the children want to graze cattle.

megapode Mar 28, 2025, 03:20 PM

I'm not sure what Mariaane Tham has done to catch such flak. She has reported correctly as regards the headline generating list of 70000 names, and she touches on the essential problem - assuming Trump is serious - of defining an Afrikaner. As for the cultural issues, we should look at the vestigal Afrikaans speaking community in Argentina. With each generation the children become more Argentine, less Afrikaans, stop singing the old songs, stop speaking Afrikaans, stop making koeksusters etc.

Pierre Strydom Mar 29, 2025, 05:25 AM

"Afrikaners themselves are so diverse, each grouping desires and promises their “followers” their own homeland". In plein Afrikaans, Kak. The overwhelming % of so-called Afrikaners (whatever the term means) are not seeking some separatist agenda and play a key role in making our country workable. Anyway, these idiots are falling into the trap of perhaps becoming low-paid farmworkers, similar to the many immigrants working on SA farms. Exporting of racists might not be such a bad idea.