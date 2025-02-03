Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Politics

IDIOT WINDS ANALYSIS

The big lie of the land — Ramaphosa politely schools ‘terrible things’ Trump on SA’s land reform

What might have prompted Trump’s ill-informed comments during an interview on cutting aid to South Africa on Monday?
The big lie of the land — Ramaphosa politely schools ‘terrible things’ Trump on SA’s land reform President-elect Donald Trump and President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photos: Gage Skidmore / Flickr and GCIS / Flickr)
Marianne Thamm
By Marianne Thamm
3 Feb 2025
Facebook
82

And just like that, bang on cue, US President Donald Trump’s statement that the South African government was “confiscating land” and “doing terrible things” landed days after the minority civil rights organisation AfriForum threatened to “mobilise internationally”.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel hit back last week after the signing of the Expropriation Bill by President Cyril Ramaphosa, announcing that the organisation had a three-point plan to halt it. 

First would be an approach to Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson to prevent him from co-signing the bill as required by law.

Step two would be to test the constitutionality of the Act as set out by AfriForum in a letter to Ramaphosa last year. 

And third, Kriel said the organisation would “approach international role players” in a “targeted campaign”.

Launching Option Three

Option three appears to have jumped the gun, with Trump’s ill-informed claims on Monday in an on-the-trot interview about cutting aid to South Africa.

He was only cutting aid to South Africa because “terrible things are happening there. The leadership is doing some terrible things, horrible things… they are taking away land, they are confiscating land and doing things perhaps worse than that.”

Ramaphosa’s office politely issued a statement afterwards reminding Trump that South Africa was a “constitutional democracy that is deeply rooted in the rule of law, justice and equality. The South African government has not confiscated any land.

“The recently adopted Expropriation Act is not a confiscation instrument, but a constitutionally mandated legal process that ensures public access to land in an equitable and just manner as guided by the Constitution.” 

South Africa, like the US and other countries, Ramaphosa’s office noted, “has always had expropriation laws that balance the need for public usage of land and the protection of rights of property owners”. 

As far as funding is concerned “with the exception of Pepfar Aid, which constitutes 17% of South Africa’s HIV/Aids programme, there is no other significant funding that is provided by the United States in South Africa”.

Kallie Kriel (CEO of Afriforum) addresses the media at a press conference on the service delivery situation in the Koster and Swartruggens area on March 11, 2021 in Pretoria, South Africa. It is reported that Afriforum will be serving court papers on the Kgetlengrivier Local Municipality as well as its municipal manager. Photo by Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier)
AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel addresses the media in Pretoria on the service delivery situation in the Koster and Swartruggens area on 11 March 2021. (Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier)

Calm the F Down

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi – author of The Land Is Ours and Land Matters: South Africa’s Failed Land Reforms and the Road Ahead – is a key contributor to land jurisprudence.

Writing for the Mail & Guardian on 31 January, he noted that the power of expropriation “is necessary for a functional state, based on the rule of law and constitutionalism, especially where the economy is structured to preserve private property”. 

Without this power, he noted, it was difficult to see how the state could deliver basic services. 

“The alternative to the power of expropriation is the abolition of private property and its replacement with nationalisation.”

Public interest

Ngcukaitobi noted that the new Act repealed and replaced the 1975 Act, and that it differed from its predecessor in two important respects.

First “that expropriation may be undertaken in the public interest and for public purposes”, and second, the Act “introduced a novel concept of compensation for the owner of property, not based on ‘willing seller, willing buyer’, but on ‘justice and equity’, terms which are slippery and have never been capable of precise legal or economic definition, despite many attempts at attaining precision”. 

Farmers plough near Bronkhorstspruit on 9 November 2023. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Farmers plough near Bronkhorstspruit on 9 November 2023. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Expropriation, he set out, took place in two stages, when the state notified the owner of the intention to acquire the property, the reasons, the amount of compensation and when this would take place.

Most crucially, “such decisions are also subject to judicial control under the administrative justice provisions of our Constitution and legislation”. 

“In this sense, while the state has the power to decide on the expropriation, it has no power to decide its legality.”

Enter justice

Enter the Land Court and its recently appointed deputy president, Judge Susannah Cowen

In South Africa, judges, not politicians, have the final say on the legality of administrative decisions, noted Ngcukaitobi. 

Leaving it up to the courts as final arbiters of the final amount in itself meant that the Act could be described, “to borrow from social historian and political activist EP Thompson, as ‘a bad law made by bad legislators’, even if it does not yet pass for a good law”.

Whether this Act would be a good law depended on whether it would be interpreted “with common sense and applied with compassion”.

During her interview before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for the position on the Land Court, Cowen debated section 25(3) of the Constitution with EFF leader Julius Malema, who had asked for her views on the matter.

Thousands of protesters gather at Genadendal to demand the release of government land for housing. (Photo: Zacharia Mashele / Ndifuna Ukwazi)
Thousands of protesters gather at the President’s official residence, Genadendal, in Cape Town on 23 August 2023 to demand the release of government land for housing. (Photo: Zacharia Mashele / Ndifuna Ukwazi)

In her previous JSC interviews Cowen had agreed she would deal with the question at “a high level”, considering the matter would most certainly come before the Land Court. 

As reported earlier, the exchange that followed was a study of a measured, informed and expert response from an individual who has shown her commitment to fixing land reform: 

Malema: “What is your take on the current Constitution and does it allow expropriation without compensation?”

Cowen: “My view is that it is a very important question that matters to a lot of South Africans and is going to have to be squarely decided by courts. 

“There is no real debate about whether the Constitution, properly applied, permits nominal compensation. I cannot see how that is debatable.”

However, she added, there were other factors to take into account and which were expressly set out in section 25(3). One of these was the factoring in of state subsidies given to white farmers in the past calculated against market value.

“You can come up with a zero balance. It is a mathematical formula. Zero as opposed to nominal. I have read different arguments and I don’t know the answer,” she told Malema.

Read more: ‘Maverick’ Judge Susannah Cowen exemplifies deeply committed leadership of game-changing new Land Court

Cowen added that there were “compelling reasons in the Constitution why there should be departures from market value compensation”. She was aware of political debates and these “are important to South Africans”, she mused.

Ramaphosa said he “looked forward” to engaging with “the Trump administration over our land reform policy and issues of bilateral interest”. 

“We are certain that out of those engagements, we will share a better and common understanding over these matters.” 

Fingers crossed. DM

Comments (10)

dave.navigate Feb 3, 2025, 05:37 PM

And adding fuel to the fire, I am sure he has better insight into the goings on in our government that we as citizens, or you as journalists do, It just comes out sounding a bit wonky sometimes. Honestly, I think this is the best thing that could have happened to the USA, the world needs a shake up.

Wing Nut Feb 3, 2025, 06:20 PM

“constitutional democracy that is deeply rooted in the rule of law, justice and equality." Guptas &amp; numerous court cases Zuma &amp; arms deal VBS AA/BEE .... and the list goes on &amp; on &amp; on..... I'm sick &amp; tired of hearing this lie, day in &amp; day out!

lesibamehlape Feb 3, 2025, 07:39 PM

Very annoying to realise that some white farmers pin their hope on a lunatic, hoping that a worse racist like Donald would simply extend his crazy policies to S.A

ebrahim.aaron@gmail.com Feb 3, 2025, 08:12 PM

So many are worried about land grab. I guess it's also painful on the other cheek. Our grandparents were robbed of the land and we want it back. Courts will decide what happens next atleast it will be done without bloodshed.

Rod MacLeod Feb 3, 2025, 11:01 PM

How far do you want to turn the clock back, Ebrahim? To the date when the first nation people were hunted and slaughtered? Or just until 1948?

Cunningham Ngcukana Feb 3, 2025, 11:40 PM

Fear mongering and lies about the Expropriation Act which every country has in the world by right wingers and a madman who is a US President. We must cease to use aid for HIV/AIDS and use the regular budget. The Americans must be told to go to hell and we can take the R370 used for alcohol for AIDS.

Nico Kuyper Feb 4, 2025, 07:20 AM

The real question is why is trump suddenly interested in SA politics. Yes, we do have massive issues in SA but the last thing we need now is more panic. The GNU is already facing ever more turbulent times. Yes Mr Trump: we know ANC is a disease which plagues SA, but please stay out of our politics.

C B Feb 4, 2025, 02:17 PM

But why should they stay out? Should they have stayed out when they imposed sanctions on the apartheid government for similar reasons? Or is there a double standard where expropriation and racism are suddenly acceptable in the modern world? And we should keep quite because we are in rough patch?

pietskietvantonder@gmail.com Feb 4, 2025, 07:53 AM

SCA said this about Cowen: The conclusion reached by the LCC rested on a foundation that was purely conjectural, not foreshadowed in the papers and of which the trust had not been forewarned. It follows that neither the approach, nor the conclusion reached by the LCC can be supported on appeal.

Anthony Krijger Feb 4, 2025, 10:35 AM

So the expropriation without compensation will be decided by a court. The person who is having his land expropriated without compensation will no doubt have to pay his own way to defend himself against the law. When he is bankrupt, he'll capitulate, and the law is deemed fair????

grantanthonyaubin@gmail.com Feb 4, 2025, 01:16 PM

The ANC better get their act together or all US aid to SA will be stopped. This dreadful, corrupt, incompetent party seem intent on turning SA into the next Zimbabwe. "Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it."

Mike Pragmatist Feb 4, 2025, 05:42 PM

I am waiting on Ramaphoza to "school Trump" on why his wonderful Democracy find it necessary to enact more race-based legislation than the hated Apartheid government. He can also school him on why legislation to protect 81% against less than 10% is necessary..... and so much more@