Friendly foes Max Verstappen and Lando Norris primed for fierce fight

Over the past four seasons, Max Verstappen (27) has turned Formula One into his fiefdom. Having won four championships on the trot, there is no doubt that he is the supreme ruler of the race track at the moment.

Despite this dominance, Verstappen’s reign is threatened by a famished fellow competitor – his good friend Lando Norris (25). In what is set to be an exhilarating contest that could last throughout the 2025 campaign, Norris drew first blood with victory in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Despite his commanding victory on the wet and slippery Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Norris constantly had to look in the rear-view mirror. What he saw was Verstappen just waiting for him to make even the slightest mistake on which the four-time F1 champion would capitalise.

In the end, the Briton held on to finish first, with Verstappen, who races under the Dutch flag, trailing him by mere milliseconds. Mercedes’ George Russell completed the podium Down Under – far behind the leading pair.

“I had to check my mirror a few more times than I would have liked, but I stayed calm, kept it together and listened to [my race engineer] Will, so that’s the most important thing,” said Norris.

Budding rivalry

Considering Verstappen’s success, having won more world titles than the likes of Ayrton Senna and Nelson Piquet, and with Norris still in search of his first, the battle between the two can hardly be called a rivalry at the moment.

Verstappen cruised to a third world title in 2023 without breaking much of a sweat, accumulating more overall points than those of runner-up Sergio Pérez and third-placed Lewis Hamilton combined. Norris was in sixth place.

Last season, the Dutch driver’s championship victory was not as comfortable. Nevertheless, he still finished 63 points ahead of second-placed Norris. This season it appears that the gap will be narrower – if Norris does not completely close it to truly spark the rivalry with his maiden title.

Former F1 racer Mika Häkkinen believes the pair of drivers are going to put on a magnificent show this season, especially with Norris having displayed stacks of maturity and hunger on his way to finishing second last season.

“Absolutely yes, Norris can win the title,” two-time champion Häkkinen said. “Lando has reached all these elements in his career. He has been taking risks, he has been critical of himself, he has been pushing flat out…”

Yet, having jousted with the legendary Michael Schumacher on his way to winning his two driver’s championships, Häkkinen knows all too well that it is not easy to displace someone with the momentum that Verstappen has had for the past four years.

“You can be talented and a fantastic racing driver, but becoming the level of being world champion requires more than that. It requires hard work with the team,” Häkkinen said.

“Max has won the world championship four times. I won it twice and that was mega hard work.

“Winning four times? That kind of achievement does not just happen without incredible psychological power inside of you and huge preparation all the way through your childhood.”

The early years

Like most people who have raced in Formula One, both Norris and Verstappen first tasted the adrenalin of racing through go-karting, and formed a good relationship as they raced up the ranks.

“In karting, I already knew him reasonably well,” said Norris. “Back in 2012, 2013 was the first time I got to meet him and get to know him, so I’ve been able to witness what he’s doing. It’s not just that he’s in a good car and he’s able to perform.

“I can happily say Max is one of the best drivers ever in the history of Formula One. I never raced against him until I was in Formula One, but I was always in the category below,” said Norris, who made his F1 debut in 2019.

In 2024, the pair’s friendship was tested a handful of times, particularly because of Verstappen’s driving style, which can sometimes be overly aggressive.

The pair recently joked about the impact of some of their stand-offs from last season, playing down reports that it has affected their friendship.

“We had a fight the other day in a local pub,” Norris joked ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

Verstappen laughed before he quipped: “We had to get escorted [out]. I always say you should see the other guy. But he still looks good. So, whatever.

Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri during the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on 16 March 2025. (Photo: Mark Thompson / Getty Images)

“We get along. We’ve always said those kinds of things… Everyone tries to make their own points and say what’s correct and what’s not correct. But we respect each other a lot and we look forward to more racing on track,” said Verstappen seriously.

“There are going to be others involved, which will make it more exciting for everyone. But I know there are going to be tough battles. I’m sure some of them are not always going to end the way I want, or hopefully Max wants. But we’re racing drivers.”

Rivalries always add extra excitement to sport, especially if they are built on mutual respect. Think of the three-way tussle for tennis supremacy between Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, which captivated sports lovers for years.

In this regard, Verstappen and Norris have the potential to continue scripting their own special story this season and beyond.

No matter who walks away with the championship at the end of the season, if Norris and Verstappen can sustain their fierce jostling throughout the season, the ultimate winner will be Formula One and sport. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R35.