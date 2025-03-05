Finland’s Mika Häkkinen, who won the 1998 and 1999 F1 titles for McLaren during a fierce rivalry with Ferrari’s Michael Schumacher, is a fan of a Grand Prix in South Africa.

He raced at the South African Grand Prix at Kyalami in 1992 in a Lotus and has fond memories of that time.

Speaking after the announcement of the 2025 Laureus World Sport nominations, which features current world champion Max Verstappen as one of the finalists in the sportsman of the year category, Häkkinen was adamant Africa should be on the calendar.

“Formula One should definitely come back to South Africa,” he said. “I was at Kyalami in 1991 and 1992 and I had a fantastic time. I’ve always had a super-nice welcome over there. People are very kind. It would be a brilliant place to have a Formula one race.”

Häkkinen didn’t specify whether he would prefer Kyalami, or the other option which is a street circuit through Cape Town.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has established a committee to assess the viability of a South African Grand Prix. Bids are expected later this year with the aim of hosting an F1 race in 2027.

The Formula One calendar is now jam packed and includes a race on every continent except Africa, which is a glaring omission.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton has advocated strongly for Africa to be on the schedule and at this stage it seems only South Africa and Rwanda have expressed serious interest in staging a Grand Prix.

The South African Grand Prix was a regular fixture on the F1 calendar from 1934 to 1993, staging 33 official Grands Prix and two unofficial races in that period.

Mika Häkkinen as a McLaren driver in 2001. (Photo: Andreas Rentz / Bongarts / Getty Images)

Ironically, when South Africa emerged from apartheid and became a welcome member of the international community in the early 1990s, the Grand Prix fell away due to financial constraints.

The 1993 race at Kyalami, won by former four-time world champion Alain Prost in a Williams holding off Ayrton Senna in a McLaren by a mere 0.08 seconds, was the last.

“Formula One is a great example for youngsters to understand teamwork and see how much physical fitness it takes,” Häkkinen added.

“Definitely, Formula One should be coming to South Africa, flat out.”

Predictions

Of course, Häkkinen has thoughts on the current crop of drivers and the potential rivalries to look forward to in 2025.

The season starts in Melbourne on 16 March and will include a total of 24 races. Verstappen, driving for Red Bull Racing, is aiming for a fifth consecutive title while McLaren’s Lando Norris appears to be the best-positioned rival to challenge for the title.

Norris’s McLaren team won the 2024 Constructors’ title, suggesting they have a car to compete with Red Bull. And in Norris they have a driver capable of taking the fight to Verstappen.

“Absolutely yes, Norris can win the title,” Häkkinen said.

“I experienced so many years of racing in F1 without success. Why I did not get the success? It was partly because of my development to become a good racing driver and also that the car was not good enough.

“You keep developing and pushing to become a good driver and that means you are taking risks and risks mean that you are putting yourself in positions to make mistakes.

Laureus World Sports Academy member Mika Häkkinen. (Photo: Ian Walton / Getty Images for Laureus)

“I think that Lando has reached all these elements in his career. He has been taking risks, he has been critical of himself, he has been pushing flat out.

“When I have been studying and looking around, people say ‘is he ready, can he mentally take this kind of pressure’?

“When you are not world champion and you are working towards that goal it requires a lot of mistakes.

“I believe Lando is ready, he is flat-out ready to achieve his goal and he can become a world champion.”

But Häkkinen was not ready to write off Verstappen yet.

“You can be talented and a fantastic racing driver but becoming the level of being world champion requires more than that. It requires hard work with the team,” he said.

“Max has won the world championship four times. I won it twice and that was mega hard work.

“Winning four times, that kind of achievement does not just happen without incredible psychological power inside of you and huge preparation all the way through your childhood.”

Nominees

Which is why it’s not surprising to see Verstappen’s name alongside tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis, French swimming sensation Léon Marchand and Slovenian cycling ace Tadej Pogačar on the shortlist for 2025 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year.

One name that was expected to be on the shortlist was that of tennis player Jannik Sinner.

He won the Australia and US Opens in 2024 and finished the year as the world No 1. But a doping scandal, which has resulted in a three-month ban, saw Laureus take the unusual step of scratching Sinner from the event.

“Following discussions by the Laureus Academy it has been decided that Jannik Sinner’s nomination for this year’s Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award is to be withdrawn,” Laureus organisers said.

“We have followed this case, the decisions of the relevant global bodies and – whilst we note the extenuating circumstances involved – feel that the three-month ban renders the nomination ineligible. Jannik and his team have been informed.

“This case is the first time we’ve had an athlete nominated by the world sports media, then banned from competing in sport before being announced as a nominee.

“It happens in extremely rare occurrences, but Laureus has previously rescinded awards for athletes who become ineligible to win awards after they receive their Laureus statuettes.”

There are no nominees for South African athletes for the “Oscars of Sport” this year, but in the Laureus Sport for Good Award, the 2025 shortlist includes Kick4life, a South Africa-based charity which uses football to reach at-risk children and young people in Lesotho.

The awards ceremony will be held in Madrid on 21 April. DM

Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award

Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) tennis: Won the French Open, Wimbledon and the Olympic silver medal.

Mondo Duplantis (Sweden) athletics: Retained Olympic pole vault title; has now broken world record 10 times.

Léon Marchand (France) swimming: Won four individual gold medals at the Paris Olympics.

Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia) cycling: 25 wins, including Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and World Championship.

Max Verstappen (Netherlands) motor racing: Won a fourth successive Formula One World Championship.

Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award

Simone Biles (US) gymnastics: Impressive return to Olympic stage with three golds and a silver in Paris.

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) football: Second straight Ballon d’Or Feminin as Barcelona won Champions League, Liga F and Copa de la Reina.

Sifan Hassan (Netherlands) athletics: Bronze in 5,000m and 10,000m plus marathon gold in Paris.

Faith Kipyegon (Kenya) athletics: Became the only three-time Olympic champion in 1,500m in Paris.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (US) aAthletics: Olympic golds in 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay.

Aryna Sabalenka tennis: Won Australian and US Opens; became world No 1 in singles and doubles.

Laureus World Team of the Year Award

FC Barcelona Women’s Team (Spain) football: Won Champions League, Liga F and the Copa de la Reina.

Boston Celtics (US) Basketball: Claimed a record 18th NBA title, one more than their old rivals, LA Lakers.

McLaren Formula One Team (UK): Secured their first World Constructors’ Championship since 1998.

Real Madrid (Spain) Football: Won 15th Champions League/European Cup, La Liga and Supercopa de España.

Spain Men’s Football Team: Became most successful team in European Championship history with fourth win.

US Basketball Men’s National Team: Claimed US’s fifth straight Olympic gold to emulate the famous Dream Team.