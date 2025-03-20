Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla calls on Shamila Batohi to drop terrorism charges

The defence team of uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s has made a special plea to National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi to review and set aside the decision to indict her on incitement to commit terrorism and public violence charges related to the July 2021 unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

On Thursday, 20 March, Zuma-Sambudla, former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, appeared briefly before the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban, which was packed with MK leaders and supporters as well as a phalanx of journalists from local and international media.

The matter was adjourned to 14 August 2025 for the setting of the trial date, but the prosecutor agreed that if Batohi denies the defence its application to have the charges reviewed, the trial will be held from 10–28 November 2025.

ADV Dali Mpofu at the Durban High Court on March 20, 2025 in Durban, South Africa. The daughter of the former South African President Jacob Zuma faces terrorism charges over her alleged involvement in the 2021 riots that left more than 300 people dead. (Photo: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

Zuma-Sambudla (42) was arrested in January 2025 after she handed herself over at the Durban Central Police Station and subsequently appeared before the Durban Magistrates’ Court where she was released on warning.

She is charged under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act.

In the charge sheet, the State alleges that Zuma-Sambudla, who had more than 100,000 followers on her Twitter/X account, used her posts to “incite, encourage and support” the activities of violence, looting, blocking of roads, arson and other acts during the riots.

She is accused of inciting violence by posting several social media posts, first slamming her father’s arrest for contempt of court in July 2021 and then reposting pictures of rioting, allegedly showing her support. The July 2021 riots led to the loss of more than 350 lives. In addition, the economy lost more than R50-billion.

The presiding judge, Judge Sharmaine Balton, entered the court shortly after 10am and ordered that all phones, cameras and audio recorders be switched off.

NPA national spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga told journalists that unless Batohi reviews the decision to prosecute, the State is ready to proceed with the trial on the set date – subject to no other application or delay from the defence’s side.

Visvin Reddy (centre) was at the Durban High Court on 20 March 2025 to support Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla. (Photo: Darren Stewart / Gallo Images)

“They [the defence] have applied for the decision to prosecute to review and rescind the decision. This decision will be taken by [Batohi], and it is her decision alone and we will wait for her. But other than that, the State is ready to proceed with the case,” he said, declining to name some of the State witnesses to be called, who are believed to include tech and social media experts.

Claims charges politically motivated

Zuma-Sambudla was jovial when she arrived in court flanked by her bodyguards and continued to share jokes and even take pictures with those who had come to support her, who included MK leaders and MPs such as former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Mzwanele Manyi, Siyabonga Gama, Nkosinathi Nhleko, Visvin Reddy and others.

As she took the stand, Zuma-Sambudla greeted her supporters by raising a clenched fist. They responded by saying: “We see you”.

Outside court, Reddy told Daily Maverick that the case against Zuma-Sambudla was nothing but a witch-hunt and an attack on the MK party, the Zuma family and their supporters.

This sentiment was shared by Mkhwebane, who said that the case was nothing but a fishing expedition by the prosecution team as “all the elements of a would-be successful case were missing. The only evidence that the State is relying on is a social media post saying ‘we see you’.”

The common theme among MK party leaders and supporters to whom Daily Maverick spoke was that state machinery and courts were being used to settle scores against all those who opposed President Cyril Ramaphosa, while he and his allies had been shielded from prosecution. Former president Zuma has regularly used the same argument.

Zuma, the president of the MK party, was not in court; neither was his secretary-general, Floyd Shivambu, who crossed swords with Zuma-Sambudla, after she posted scathing attacks against him on social media, an offence for which she has been ordered by her father to publicly apologise and for which the MK Party has formally brought disciplinary charges against her.

Adv Mthunzi Mhaga, NPA spokesperson and Nathi Nhleko, MK party National chairperson at the Durban High Court on March 20, 2025 in Durban, South Africa where the daughter of the former South African President Jacob Zuma faces terrorism charges over her alleged involvement in the 2021 riots that left more than 300 people dead. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

Police kept a strong presence inside and outside the court and came prepared with riot gear and other crowd control vehicles and equipment, an effort that proved unwarranted as the crowd was very small. But the dozens of MK supporters outside the court precinct sang MK and struggle songs throughout the morning.

Mthokozisi Dhlomo (39) posted himself outside the court gates to sell MK party T-shirts, hats and other paraphernalia, but he said he’d sold only three by the end of the court case. He said he started selling MK merchandise about nine months ago.

“Before the [paraphernalia] we were selling like hot cakes. Now we make our sales on rallies or big events where president Zuma is speaking. But even if I don’t make too much money I am happy because I am doing this for a cause,” Dhlomo said.

A resident of Msunduzi Municipality Ward 18, he said he’d been an ANC supporter before joining the MK party. DM