SADC leaders terminate peacekeeping mission in DRC

Southern African leaders have terminated the mandate of the ill-fated Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC).

The decision was taken at a virtual summit of SADC leaders on Thursday, 13 March 2025, and followed a major clash in January of troops from SAMIDRC and the UN peacekeeping mission Monusco with Congolese M23 rebels in which 14 South African, three Malawian and one soldier from Tanzania died.

“Summit terminated the Mandate of SAMIDRC and directed the commencement of a phased withdrawal of SAMIDRC troops from the DRC,” the communique from the meeting said. President Cyril Ramaphosa was among the SADC leaders who attended the summit, which was called specifically to review SAMIDRC’s mandate.

The decision to terminate the SAMIDRC’s mandate should facilitate the return of about 2,000 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops who have been trapped on their bases in and around the eastern city of Goma since the fighting between 23 and 27 January and M23’s capture of Goma.

Despite terminating the mandate, the SADC summit still emphasised its dedication “to addressing the ongoing conflict in the DRC and reaffirmed its commitment to support interventions aimed at bringing lasting peace and security in the eastern DRC, in line with the SADC Mutual Defence Pact of 2003”.

It was under the mutual defence pact that SADC leaders decided in May 2023 to deploy the SAMIDRC, comprising South African, Tanzanian and Malawian troops, to neutralise the M23. The SADC characterised this intervention as a defence of the DRC’s sovereignty because it believed that Rwanda was providing strong military and other backing to the M23.

The UN and others have also confirmed that Rwanda has provided several thousand troops and considerable equipment to support the M23.

Thursday’s virtual SADC summit also “reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to continue supporting the DRC in its pursuit of safeguarding its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as sustainable peace, security and development”.

“[The] summit reiterated the need for a political and diplomatic solution with all parties including state, non-state parties, military and non-military in the eastern DRC for the restoration of peace, security and tranquillity in the country.”

The summit also confirmed the decision of a joint summit of the SADC and the East African Community (EAC) on 8 February to merge the Luanda and Nairobi peace processes for eastern DRC. The Luanda process aims to reconcile the DRC and Rwanda, while the Nairobi process aims to promote peace talks between the DRC government and the many armed rebel groups in eastern DRC, including the M23.

The leaders also expressed grave concern with “the continued deterioration of the security situation in the eastern DRC, including the capturing of Goma and Bukavu, and the blockage of the main supply routes, making it difficult for humanitarian aid to flow”.

They called for the protection and free movement of civilians seeking safety and for all parties to uphold international humanitarian principles, stop attacks on civilians’ infrastructure and guarantee unhindered humanitarian access.

They also noted the increasing humanitarian needs in the DRC and called on the international community, including the United Nations, and the African Union to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of the DRC. DM