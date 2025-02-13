After waiting three weeks to receive the bodies of the 14 soldiers who were killed fighting the Rwandan-backed M23 rebels in Goma, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the families of the fallen can finally lay their loved ones to rest.

Family members of the soldiers who lost their lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo arrive at Air Force Base Swartkop in Centurion on 13 February 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

On Thursday evening, the families gathered at Air Force Base Swartkop in Centurion, where President Cyril Ramaphosa, Defence Minister Angie Motshegka and several members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) handed the bodies over in a solemn ceremony.

While the media was barred from speaking to the families, the sorrow was evident on their faces as they patiently waited for the handing over to begin.

Family members of the fallen soldiers arrive at Air Force Base Swartkop. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Motshegka was the first to arrive to greet the families, followed by President Ramaphosa. As the President alighted from his vehicle, the names of the 14 soldiers were read aloud:

Staff Sergeant William Eddie Cola;

Staff Sergeant Molahlehi Ishmael Molahlehi;

Staff Sergeant Shwahlane Theophilus Seepe;

Corporal Matome Justice Malesa;

Corporal Rinae Nemavhulani;

Lance Bombardier Itumeleng Macdonald Moreo;

Lance Corporal Tseke Moffat Molapo;

Lance Corporal Metse Stansly Raswiswi;

Rifleman Sebatane Richard Chokoe;

Rifleman Derrick Maluleke;

Rifleman Tshidiso Andries Mabele;

Rifleman Calvin Louis Moagi;

Rifleman Mokete Joseph Mobe; and

Private Peter Jacobus Strydom

These were the men who were at the forefront of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) when they faced an onslaught from the Rwandan-backed M23 rebels and tragically lost their lives.

‘We are heartbroken’

Speaking to Daily Maverick at the sidelines of the handing-over ceremony, Brigadier General General Thengo said the SANDF was shattered by the deaths of the soldiers.

“We are heartbroken as soldiers. The deceased were our brothers. Like the families who have lost their kids, we in the defence force have lost our family members. All we can do now is send our brothers to rest with a good and dignified send-off,” he said.

Members of the South African National Defence Force at the handing over of the remains of the soldiers who died in the DRC. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

As if on cue, the sky opened and rain began to fall as soldiers carried the caskets, draped in South African flags, and placed them into hearses as drums sounded mournfully in the background.

The memorial service, which followed the handing over of the remains, was filled with sombre choruses from the choir, the lighting of candles in honour of the fallen, and various addresses, some of which defended the SANDF’s presence in the DRC, but most importantly mourned the loss of the fallen soldiers.

During his address, President Ramaphosa praised the 14 soldiers as heroes.

“They lost their lives in the name of duty, in pursuit of peace and in the cause of silencing the guns across our beloved continent, Africa. They lost their lives in defence of the defenceless,” Ramaphosa said.

While the deployment of SANDF soldiers in the DRC and the delay in repatriating the fallen soldiers have been heavily criticised, Ramaphosa insisted that the government had fulfilled its duty to bring the soldiers home and had to fulfil its duty to complete the soldiers’ mission.

South African National Defence Force members attend the handing-over ceremony. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

An estimated 2,000 SANDF troops remain in eastern DRC, surrounded by the enemy, in their military camps around the city of Goma.

“This was an operation involving considerable logistical challenges at a time when the security situation in the eastern DRC remains volatile. This solemn occasion is a stark reminder of the great cost of building peace, often paid in the lives of our finest. And yet peace is an ideal for which we will forever strive.” Ramaphosa said.

Addressing the families, Ramaphosa said they should take comfort in the fact that their loved ones were heroes who laid down their lives for the vision of an Africa free from war.

After reading out the names of the deceased soldiers, Ramaphosa said, “Thank you for your sacrifice that others may be free. You died on the battlefield, far from all you held dear. But you are home now. You have come to your rest. We are here to receive you with open arms.”

The soldiers will be laid to rest at their respective family homes next weekend. DM