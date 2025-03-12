Liverpool out of Champions League despite imperious showing in league phase

Knockout soccer can be extremely ruthless. Liverpool and their manager, Arne Slot, found this out in the round of 16 of the European Champions League when they were bundled out by French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The tie between the two teams ended 1-1 on aggregate after two legs. PSG had avenged their defeat to the Reds in Paris by beating the six-time European champions 1-0 at Anfield, after they had been downed by the same scoreline in the reverse fixture.

The stalemate persisted into extra time, with none of the sides able to find the winner. PSG were the more composed and clinched the fixture 4-1 in the penalty shootout to move into the quarterfinals after misses from Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez and Curtis Jones.

Proud Slot

It was a crushing defeat for the Reds, who appeared primed to make it all the way to the May final of the competition after breezing through the league phase with just one defeat in their eight matches. PSG finished 15th on the 36-team league table and had to reach the last 16 via a knockout playoff.

Despite this gap between the two sides, by the end of the league phase, the encounter was always primed to be extremely competitive.

“We really showed ourselves. We can be proud of what we did, won seven games in a row. We got out in a way where we’ve impressed Europe,” Slot said after the match.

PSG coach Luis Enrique celebrates victory while Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker looks down following the penalty shootout in their Champions League clash at Anfield on 11 March 2025. (Photo: Jean Catuffe / Getty Images)

“But it is something to take into consideration that we end up first in the league table and then face Paris Saint-Germain in the next round.

“We were so unlucky to play Paris Saint-Germain. But in the end if you want to win the tournament you need to beat teams like Paris Saint-Germain.

“When the draw told us about the match against Liverpool and PSG, both managers thought the same – one of the best matches you can watch in Europe,” PSG’s Luis Enrique said. “Both teams were great.”

Though it is little consolation for their European exit, Liverpool are still on course to win the Premier League title. They are also in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, 16 March where they will face Newcastle United.

PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov, Nuno Mendes, Lucas Beraldo, PSG goalkeeper Arnau Tenas, Ousmane Dembele, Goncalo Ramos and PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma celebrate victory over Liverpool. (Photo: Jean Catuffe / Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot before their Champions League round-of-16 match against Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on 11 March 2025. (Photo: Molly Darlington / Copa / Getty Images)

Meanwhile, English striker Harry Kane was once again integral for Bayern Munich, scoring one and assisting another as the German giants beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 for a 5-0 aggregate to reach the quarterfinals.

“It helps when you have a top player who wants to run and fight for the team like a youth player,” Bayern manager Vincent Kompany said of Kane’s quality afterwards.

“I played against him as an opponent and he has become better with age. He has a way to work towards his performances. I trust his consistency and how he works towards his game and with that quality you always get your moments,” Kompany told the media.

Flick’s Barca

Barcelona also reinforced their credentials as one of the favourites to be crowned European champions this season as they comfortably beat Portugal’s Benfica 4-1 on aggregate, with their Brazilian forward, Raphinha, particularly impressive as he scored a brace to ascend to the summit of the top of Champions League goal scorer charts, with 11 strikes from 10 matches.

However, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick downplayed his team’s form, despite the victory over Benfica taking them to an impressive 17 games unbeaten in all competitions.

Harry Kane of FC Bayern Munich during their Champions League match against Bayer Leverkusen at the Bay Arena in Leverkusen, Germany, on 11 March 2025. (Photo: ANP / Hollandse Hoogte / Bart Stoutjesdijk (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

“First things first, we need to focus on the quarterfinals and be well prepared for the opponents we face next,” Flick said after the match.

“The Champions League is the most difficult trophy that exists, and sure, we hope we can keep advancing and be good enough to win it all. But that is still a long way to go.”

With Liverpool falling to the ruthlessness of knockout soccer, Flick is right to be cautious. But few would bet against the Catalans at least reaching the final in Munich. DM