Harry Kane set to win the first major trophy of his career — will he add Champions League too?

Harry Kane departed his boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the 2022/23 season. He joined Bayern Munich to become the most expensive player in history of the Bundesliga, Germany’s premier league. Ditching London for Munich was for one reason only – to finally win a major trophy.

Kane, the second-highest scorer in the history of the English Premier League (213 goals to Alan Shearer’s 260), cost the serial German champions just under €100-million. However, due to his potency in front of goal, the fee was deemed appropriate.

He justified his transfer fee by netting 44 goals in 45 games across all competitions last season. In this campaign he is once again scoring for fun, with just more than 30 strikes in all competitions.

“It’s true that, so far, I’ve won individual accomplishments as a top scorer or best player”, Kane told France Football in January. “I start every season with the goal to win a trophy and I am not satisfied with being distinguished only on an individual level.”

“I’m only 31, the best Harry Kane is yet to come. I’m very confident about this and very confident that the second part of my career, the one which is now beginning, will be rich in major trophies. And when I hang up my boots, it will no longer be a topic,” the England striker added.

Tom Krauss of VfL Bochum and Harry Kane of Bayern Munich during a Bundesliga match at Allianz Arena in Munich on 8 March 2025. (Photo: Franz Kirchmayr / SEPA.Media / Getty Images)

He is on course to win the Bundesliga top scorer award for the second successive season, but this time Bayern are also leading the league race. Which means Kane’s career-long major trophy drought will finally be broken, barring an unlikely disastrous collapse.

The sharpshooter is also in the mix for the Champions League golden boot. His goals helped Bayern to the semifinals of the European Champions League last season, where they were vanquished by eventual winners Real Madrid.

In this campaign, six-time European champions Bayern cannot be ruled out. Based on form, Liverpool are the favourites to lift the trophy on 31 May. Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona cannot be counted out either.

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich reacts during their Bundesliga match against VfL Bochum on 8 March 2025. (Photo: Stefan Matzke – sampics / Getty Images)

However, with the final taking place in Munich, Bayern would love nothing more than to push all the way to the decider. They have the players to achieve this, even with inexperienced manager Vince Kompany at the helm.

Heading into the second legs of the Champions League round-of-16 fixtures, Bayern hold a 3-0 advantage over Leverkusen after the German clubs were pitted against each other for the round. Kane netted twice in the reverse fixture, and he will once again be crucial in ensuring his team books its place in the quarterfinals.

Bernardo and Maximilian Wittek of VfL Bochum battle for possession with Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane on 8 March 2025. (Photo: Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images)

Harry Kane battles for possession with Tim Oermann during Bayern Munich’s match against VfL Bochum in Munich on 8 March 2025. (Photo: Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images)

Despite Kane’s evident influence on the team, Kompany says the German giants do not depend on individuals, a characteristic that is vital to win silverware.

“Everyone in the team has performed. We’ve always come through, even with the absences of Manuel Neuer, Harry Kane or Jamal Musiala,” Kompany said. “You can never know the future. We have to prepare for what we can and believe in what we can do.”

In addition to winning the Bundesliga, Kane would love nothing more than to conquer Europe with the Bavarians.

Bayern and Leverkusen clash at 10pm on Tuesday, 11 March. Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are in action at the same time, as are Inter Milan and Feyenoord. DM