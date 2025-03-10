Court debates whether to include Jerome Booysen phone taps in ‘Steroid King’ murder case

The Western Cape High Court trial of those accused of murdering “Steroid King” Brian Wainstein is on hold while the court considers whether to admit evidence stemming from the interception of suspected Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen’s cellphone.

Booysen’s phone was tapped during an investigation into allegations that he ran a Mandrax syndicate. An estimated 1,000 calls were intercepted.

Advocate Amanda Nel, representing Booysen, said the intercepted calls were relevant to her client’s drug-related case, but not the Wainstein murder trial.

Murdered ‘Steroid King’ Brian Wainstein. (Photo: Supplied)

Wainstein was shot dead in his upmarket home in Constantia, Cape Town, in August 2017. The gunman entered his house and fired five bullets into the sleeping businessman. His girlfriend and child were in the house at the time.

Mark Lifman was initially the main accused. According to the State, he allegedly paid to have Wainstein killed, after which he and others took over Wainstein’s illegal steroid business. Lifman was murdered in November 2024.

Read more: Mark Lifman murdered — the life and alleged crimes of the controversial Cape businessman

Booysen and his co-accused were charged with 36 counts, which include murder, attempted murder, intimidation, gang activities, the illegal possession of ammunition and firearms, contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, contributing towards gang activity and aiding and abetting criminal activities.

His fellow accused are: Andre Naude, Sam Farquharson, Egan Morgan, Ricardo Maarman, Typhenne Jantjies, Bevan Ezaus, Bradley de Bula, Kashief Hanslo, Rowendal Stevens, Ismail Cupido, Igor Russol and allegedly corrupt police detective Wayne Henderson.

Booysen and five co-accused in another case are charged with running a Mandrax syndicate in the Bellville area between February 2013 and November 2017. They face more than 90 charges, including drug trafficking.

This drug-related trial cannot begin until the Wainstein matter has been finalised.

Read more: ‘Steroid King’ murder trial – killings of four accused add to witness Mr X’s mental health issues

‘I know Booysen’s voice’

The name of the investigator probing the alleged Mandrax syndicate case cannot be revealed.

According to the investigating officer, who testified in the Wainstein case on Monday, 10 March 2025, a judge gave his team permission to intercept phone calls between Booysen, alleged members of the Mandrax syndicate and their alleged associates.

The judge permitted the interception of Booysen’s cellphone calls between August 2015 and December 2017.

The investigating officer told the court he had summarised the calls made between the parties from 20 August 2015 to 19 November 2015, indicating their alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade.

State prosecutor Mervin Menigo, who highlighted that the calls were the subject of a trial-within-a-trial, asked the investigating officer how many phone calls he and his colleagues intercepted, to which the officer replied, 1,000.

Asked what led the investigating officer to believe that it was indeed Booysen on the calls, he said, “I had listened to Mr Booysen, in conversation with him with a colleague of mine. I knew his voice before 20 August 2015.”

“On a lot of these calls, there were callers who would say, ‘Hello, Jerome’, call him on his name. There were calls where Booysen gave directions to people on how to come to his house and his physical address.”

Wainstein was mentioned in several calls, although the investigating officer did not elaborate on what was said. The court also heard that there were several calls between Booysen and Lifman.

Read more: ‘Gang boss’ Ralph Stanfield wanted to take over ‘Steroid King’ Brian Wainstein’s business after killing — witness

According to the investigating officer, some calls were related to issues other than the illegal drug trade, including money laundering, unlawful dealing in cigarettes and gang-related incidents.

The names of Lifman and Faizel “Kappie” Smith were also mentioned in the investigating officer’s affidavit.

“They had conversations that they had with Booysen as well as information we received from police informants that allegedly involved them with alleged illegal activities with Booysen,” he said.

The court also heard claims that, according to the phone interception, Booysen was allegedly involved in arranging a performance by US R&B singer Brian McKnight in Johannesburg at a cost of R1.2-million. While Booysen allegedly attended the show, the claims remain untested.

Booysen’s counsel Nel interjected, objecting to the airing in court of the phone call details before a ruling had been made on their admissibility.

“We accept the conversation was there, but we do not need him to place it on record yet because some of those contents are relevant to our merits in this matter,” Nel argued.

Arguments will continue before Judge Saldanha. DM