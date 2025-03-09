Daily Maverick
Godongwana’s premise that a VAT hike is needed to fund SRD grant is strongly opposed

‘The SRD grant is a necessity, not a scapegoat — it is a lifeline for millions of South Africans who are struggling to put food on the table,’ said Oliver Meth, the spokesperson for the Black Sash.
MC-Health-Economy Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. (Photo: Misha Jordaan / Gallo Images)
By Julia Evans
9 Mar 2025
In the lead-up to Wednesday’s Budget presentation, the question of a VAT increase has taken centre stage. On Sunday, the Sunday Times reported that Finance Minister Godongwana had insisted that an increase in the VAT rate was required to continue funding the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant.

Ministry of Finance spokesperson Mfuneko Toyana told Daily Maverick that Godongwana could not comment on the specifics of the Budget before it is tabled.

Regarding the SRD grant of R370 a month, he said Godongwana “merely reiterated what he has said consistently, that making the grant permanent/continuing it would require a permanent revenue source”.

The grant, introduced during the Covid-19 lockdown and intended as a short-term solution, has been extended multiple times. The current extension of the SRD grant is scheduled to end on 31 March 2026.

“The SRD grant is a necessity, not a scapegoat — it is a lifeline for millions of South Africans who are struggling to put food on the table,” said Oliver Meth, the spokesperson for the Black Sash.

“Trying to pit the needs of the most vulnerable against VAT hikes is not only manipulative but also a distraction from the real issue: mismanagement and misplaced priorities in our country’s Budget.

“Let’s be clear — there is money in the Budget. The SRD grant is not the reason for revenue shortfalls, nor should it be used as a convenient excuse for increasing the cost of living for everyone, especially the poor.”

Meth called on the government to address corruption, wasteful expenditure and mismanagement instead of making the public choose between social support and higher taxes.

“If the finance minister is serious about fiscal responsibility, he should start by plugging the holes where public funds are disappearing — not by squeezing more out of those who already have the least,” he said.

“It is important to correct the distortion that some level of a VAT increase, while ‘regrettable’, is necessary to fund the SRD grant,” said Neil Coleman, senior policy specialist at the Institute for Economic Justice.

Coleman said “no additional revenue is needed” to maintain the grant at its current level, arguing that the premise that the SRD grant is ‘new expenditure’ requiring additional funding was based on “Treasury misinformation”.

He pointed to Treasury Director-General Duncan Pieterse’s confirmation to Parliament last year that a R35-billion allocation for the grant had been included in the 2024 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework Budget baseline for 2025/6.

Godongwana had planned to raise the VAT rate from 15% to 17% in the 2025/2026 Budget to generate an additional R58-billion in revenue. This proposal met with strong opposition from within the Government of National Unity (GNU), delaying the Budget presentation.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) rejected any increase in VAT.

In a National Assembly mini-plenary session on 7 March, the DA’s finance spokesperson, Mark Burke, questioned the ANC’s commitment to economic freedom, asking, “If we know that millions of SA cannot afford basic nutrition … then why is the ANC minister of finance still contemplating making that burger and that coffee and baby formula and electricity more expensive with a VAT increase — how does that achieve economic freedom?”

Burke challenged the ANC’s claim that the tax hikes were necessary to protect social spending. He emphasised the DA’s commitment to fighting for a Budget “that has no VAT hikes, or increases in income tax or corporate tax”. He said the DA would fight for a Budget that prioritised job creation, efficient spending and a comprehensive spending review to eliminate “ghost” employees and wasteful expenditure.

‘Lazy, crude and uncaring’

The Good party secretary-general, Brett Herron, told Daily Maverick that VAT “is the wrong way to increase revenue. It is a lazy, crude and uncaring way to increase revenue. It is a regressive tax that disproportionately affects poor, low-income and middle-income families.

“Why must these South Africans carry a disproportionate burden of funding our Budget? If the minister of finance is persisting with a VAT increase, then he is not listening to his coalition partners.”

He highlighted alternative revenue-raising proposals that Good and other parties had put forward, including improving tax compliance and anti-avoidance measures at the SA Revenue Service (SARS), which, according to Herron, SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter has suggested could bring in an additional R400-billion a year. He also called for reducing tax credits for retirement contributions, which currently allow deductions of up to R350,000 per year.

“It is only the top earners who benefit, since very few ordinary South Africans can afford to pay R350,000 (or 27.5% of annual income) a year to [retirement annuities],” he said.

When asked if Good would vote against the Budget if it contained a VAT increase, the party said: “We can only make a decision once the Budget is presented and if it still includes a VAT hike we would need to be convinced as to why the alternatives could not be implemented.”

Brett Herron. (Photo: Leila Dougan)

Steven Motale, the national spokesperson for the PA, said: “We will never support any increase on VAT  because of the devastating impact it will have, especially on the poorest of the poor.

“We remain adamant that a more capacitated and supported SARS could bring in as much as another R450-billion a year.

“All efforts must therefore be channelled towards boosting SARS to achieve its mandate.”

Athol Trollip, the Eastern Cape chairperson of ActionSA said, “The government should look to cut the fat and leave VAT. We believe there’s a lot of fat in government that can be cut. Funding decrepit, obsolete, outdated state-owned enterprises is one of the very first places to cut the fat, including our bloated Cabinet.” DM

Comments

Rod MacLeod Mar 10, 2025, 07:40 AM

Why does this government always look to increased revenue to balance the budget? Are there not enough audit reports out there highlighting wasteful and unauthorised expenditure? What signals are these buttholes missing?

Jane Crankshaw Mar 10, 2025, 08:30 AM

Rod Mcleod is correct - what savings can be made rather than increasing taxes? Reducing useless &amp; inept Gov and Municipal employees would be a great start!

Vincent L Mar 10, 2025, 01:20 PM

Agreed. Like BBBEEEEE, the SRD grant is here to stay, and citizens are going to fund it while the government hyenas still have their heads buried deep inside the soft tender under belly of the GNU.

Jane Crankshaw Mar 10, 2025, 07:52 AM

Has the grant made during Covid changed the lives of recipients? It has not created jobs, paid for education health or fuudementsls. It has merely allowed for fancy manicures &amp; hairdos &amp; topped up airtime. Rather reduce the cost of basic vat free foods &amp; re introduce feeding schemes at schools.

lindygaye Mar 10, 2025, 09:59 AM

?

Mike Batley Batley Mar 10, 2025, 10:52 AM

If you have been unemployed for an extended period of time, then I'm sure the SRD would make a significant difference

Pieter van de Venter Mar 10, 2025, 12:36 PM

Maybe start with Eskom - 48k employees versus the number it should be - 32k!! That will bring more than R 350 per month into low income households.

Tim Spring Mar 10, 2025, 02:19 PM

&gt;Has the grant made during Covid changed the lives of recipients? Yes. &gt; It has not created jobs, paid for education health or fuudementsls. False. &gt; It has merely allowed for fancy manicures &amp; hairdos &amp; topped up airtime. This caricature only reveals your own biases.

David McCormick Apr 19, 2025, 04:51 PM

Grant money, at best, may ease the burden of life for some recipients. It does create a small currency-based economy in areas where there is very little cash income.

Mar 10, 2025, 08:20 AM

The government recoils in horror at suggestions of reducing its vastly overblown size of a very expensive cabinet which, in real terms, is 3 times bigger than the US cabinet. Don't even talk about the huge salaries and perks. And this self same cabinet wants to steal more from the poor via VAT?

Michele Rivarola Mar 10, 2025, 09:04 AM

Concept in government or SOEs about adding value rather costs or facilitating growth and development is foreign which is why budgets keep increasing rather than reducing. How much money was pumped in bankrupt dysfunctional SOEs to cover wanton thieving? Sell them they add no value just costs

John P Mar 10, 2025, 09:27 AM

Reduce bloated government, reduce wasteful and corrupt expenditure, reduce SOE expenditure = VAT reduction rather than increase.

Gerrie Pretorius Mar 10, 2025, 12:50 PM

Absolutely true!

D'Esprit Dan Mar 10, 2025, 10:49 AM

You cannot tax your way to prosperity in perpetuity. At some stage, you have to actually demand that government spends correctly, and more importantly, creates the correct policy enviornment for investment (local and foreign) and JOB CREATION! It's the economy, stupid...

Gerrie Pretorius Mar 10, 2025, 12:58 PM

Perhaps a class action against the government for not fulfilling their side of the contract where taxpayers pay and the government spends their (the taxpayers’) money wisely and for the benefit and protection of all citizens.

Sandra Goldberg Mar 10, 2025, 11:21 AM

A vat hike hits those least able to afford budgetary increases. The ANC simply wants a quick fix- so it ignores much better options such as cutting down all the available fat on government expenditure- the bloated cabinet, ministers ‘huge perks, over large civil service etc etc.

Hilary Morris Mar 10, 2025, 11:45 AM

Especially, rather than including the bloated cabinet. Not to mention all the blue light brigades and protection units and other fruitless and wasteful expenditure. The ANC just doesn't get it. No understanding. Fire the corrupt and crooked cabinet ministers and deputies..... oh, wait...

Pieter van de Venter Mar 10, 2025, 12:32 PM

There must be chaos in the Good Party. One only man can utter more nonsense in one sentence than Brett Heron, and that is Donald J Trump. Obviously very few can claim R 350,000 in retirement credits. You must earn that much first. What a silly statement

Pieter van de Venter Mar 10, 2025, 12:34 PM

The secon silly point of Brett Heron is "disproportionate" - if you earn R 350 per month you obviously pay less VAT that a person earning and spending R200,000 per month. The good thing about VAT, is all and sundry contributes. Whether you are Cupcake, taxies, or grant receipient.

Gerrie Pretorius Mar 10, 2025, 12:48 PM

GST was introduced at 4% as ‘an interim measure to cover certain government expenses’. Where are we now? SA is on a certain path of no return to milking taxpayers until there is revolt. (Think e-Tolls)

Dhasagan Pillay Mar 10, 2025, 01:58 PM

If FinMin hasn't been flooded by messages from every government staffer offering to make cost-cuts. Even suggesting to get rid of biscuits at meetings and other "silly" notions... he should take the money from their pensions. It'll be richly deserved.

Fernando Moreira Mar 10, 2025, 02:46 PM

Socialists always want your tax to save themselves

Marion Botma Mar 10, 2025, 03:04 PM

So... "Let's be clear - there is money in the budget for the social grants " says Meth... Who is Meth again? And what is his evidence?

Vincent L Mar 10, 2025, 07:06 PM

Let me try and understand this. For a R 350 grant, and assuming that all is spent on goods, the receiver is already paying R50 in vat. Which leaves the grant receiver with R 300. This is beyond stjupit!!

David McCormick Apr 19, 2025, 04:31 PM

No matter how much money Minister Godongwana removes from South African citizens, it will never be enough to change the trajectory of this corrupt, self-serving, incompetent ANC-led Government that promises dreams without the capacity to implement. If the VAT increase is implemented on 1 May, Action SA and BOSA, your support of the ANC's budget will render you as pathetic politicians. Athol Trollip's self-important bluster will cost us - South African citizens, our hard earned money.