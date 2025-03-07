Cape Town Cycle Tour rolls around with beautiful weather and stunning views on the horizon

This Sunday is the one day in the year where the roads in Cape Town belong exclusively to the sleek bicycles fitted with people adorned in lycra, helmets and not much else, while those in cars must make alternative arrangements for getting around the city as the 47th edition of the Cape Town Cycle Tour rolls around.

The Cape Town Cycle Tour is the largest timed cycle race in the world – with about 30,000 people expected to line up on two wheels on Sunday – so it’s more than just about those pushing the most watts leading the peloton, the 109 km ride is an inclusive event.

“The thing about the Cape Town Cycle Tour is that it’s an event that is open to all,” Cape Town Cycle Tour CEO David Bellairs told Daily Maverick.

“It isn’t about being a fast cyclist. It isn’t about being a cyclist even necessarily. It’s just about being a healthy outdoor lifestyle individual.

“If you enjoy being outdoors, if you enjoy any form of exercise, being able to get on a bike and ride slowly, [around] 100 kilometers, then you’ll be absolutely fine.

“It really is an event that caters for young and old, and it’s just so accessible.”

Despite the inclusivity, there is also a group of fierce riders chasing first place.

Among the elite group, who start racing at 6.15am on Sunday, Kent Main, the 2024 Cape Town Cycle Tour champion, heads into the event as favourite.

He’ll be chased hard by an elite group of sprinters including returning 2012 champion, Reinardt Janse van Rensburg, 2022 winner Marc Pritzen as well as Tour du Cap leader Sascha Weber.

Among the women, South Africa’s Tiffany Keep, who won narrowly last year, will look to repeat her heroic effort. SA champion S’annara Grove and Namibian champion Vera Looser won’t make it easy for Keep.

She’ll also have to contend with the likes of Hayley Preen and Emma Pallant, who are both vying for their first Cape Town Cycle Tour titles.

Tiffany Keep, centre, is back to defend her title in the 2025 Cape Town Cycle Tour after winning the Women’s Elite race during the 2024 event on 10 March 2024. (Photo: Peter Heeger / Gallo Images)

A loop around the peninsula

The 109km Cycle Tour sees cyclists enjoy stunning views as the route follows a loop around the Cape Peninsula.

However, a few years ago a shorter 42km route was also introduced to the Cape Town Cycle Tour, which gave amateur cyclists access to the sport.

Read more: Two routes and a feelgood factor adds to Cape Town Cycle Tour appeal

“What the shorter route has done for us is that it has allowed us to get younger people,” Bellairs said.

“People who are coming back from injury or people who haven’t been exercising, people who are getting off the couch and wanting to do something, and for whom 109km is a little bit far, they get in, they enjoy the 42km.

“It ends in town, and then it’s only a 1.5km ride to Green Point Stadium.

But more importantly, it allows them to build up to tackle the 109km, which offers unparalleled views.

“Riding the main routes as opposed to the short route gets you around the Cape Peninsula on some of the most beautiful, beautiful scenic routes.”

For the 109km ride, there is a seven hour cut with the final time to finish at 5pm.

A sunny day out

Weather plays an integral role in the success of cycle tours with tours having been stopped in the past because of inclement weather such as heat waves or strong gusts of wind.

This year, however, with temperatures in the low 20s and very light winds expected, conditions seem perfect for a day of cycling.

“The emphasis this year is about riding on a closed road, stopping, having fun, and just enjoying yourself,” Bellairs said.

“Really getting out there and experiencing the most beautiful peninsula in the world on a road that is closed with no cars, only cyclists. It is just a wonderful opportunity.

“There’s a huge vibe at the end. We’ve got all kinds of food offerings, drink offerings. You’re able to sit down and relax at Green Point Common afterwards.” DM