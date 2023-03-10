Elite cyclist Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (centre) with some of the girls of Khaltsha Cycles from Khayelitsha who will be riding the 2023 Cape Town Cycle Tour. (Photo: supplied).

Sometimes, out of adversity, ideas grow. In 2015, the Cape Town Cycle Tour was on the brink of being cancelled, after devastating wildfires ravaged the southern peninsula, raging through communities and areas synonymous with the largest timed bicycle race in the world.

Even though the fires were largely under control when the race was set to start, the land was scorched, ash filled the air and flare-ups were still ongoing.

Between Cycle Tour organisers and City leaders, a last-minute change to the route was agreed. By shortening it to 42km, and not going into the burnt zone, but looping back at the end of the M3 highway, the race was saved.

Thousands of cyclists from around the country, and the world, who had descended on the Mother City, at least had a race. And the shorter route proved to be popular.

So, eight years on, those cyclists not fit enough to tackle the traditional 109km with tough climbs over Ou Kaapse Weg and Suikerbossie Hill, can retrace the 2015 route again.

Riders will start in the shadow of the Castle of Good Hope in Castle Street, and make their way southbound on Nelson Mandela Boulevard and the M3 until reaching Steenberg Road (where the traditional route peels off towards Muizenberg), before turning around to head home the way they came, finishing in Newmarket Street in the city centre.

“The response to the shorter route, created out of necessity, in 2015, was fantastic,” says David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust, organisers of the cycle tour.

“There was the very real chance that the 2015 event would get cancelled, but the 42km route out and back along the M3 allowed us to put on a show for all the cyclists who had made their way down to the Cape.

“After the near-cancellation, I think there was a lot of relief that the event went ahead, but we also saw a lot of cyclists who were simply happy to ride 42km on the day. We have toyed with introducing the shorter route ever since and now, thanks to our excellent relationship with the City, we are able to bring the concept to life as an official part of the Cape Town Cycle Tour.”

City mayor taking the short course

Mayor of Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis, who is a new cyclist and a first-time rider in the Tour, is very excited by the prospect of a shorter course.

“What a great idea! It’s like they read my mind. Now us beginners, who haven’t yet started training, can also have some prospect of finishing,” Hill-Lewis said.

“This will open up the Cape Town Cycle Tour to thousands of new participants, like me, and will spur the further growth of cycling in Cape Town. The Cape Town Cycle Tour is already one of the City’s flagship events for both local and international cycling enthusiasts, with the scenery rivalling any other major cycling tour in the world.

“I think it’s fantastic that a shorter route is being added to broaden the appeal of cycling, and I look forward to seeing all of you on the day, as I take part in my first cycle tour as the mayor of this beautiful city.”

With the traditional 109km Cape Town Cycle Tour expected to attract thousands of riders, and the launch of the short route Cape Town Cycle Tour, the 45th anniversary of the event is shaping up to be a fun-filled day.

“We are thrilled to offer riders this new option,” says Bellairs. “It’s an opportunity for those riders who are maybe not confident tackling the full distance to take part in a great day of cycling, and perhaps encourage them to start small before aiming big.”

Moolman-Pasio’s team of 30

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, former Cape Town Cycle Tour champion, the first winner of the UCI Cycling Esports World Championships, and South Africa’s leading international female cyclist, is returning to where it all began – the Cape Town Cycle Tour. She’s also bringing 30 new “teammates”.

Through her Rocacorba Collective, a virtual community for cycling, Moolman-Pasio has partnered with Khaltsha Cycles, a cycling shop based in Khayelitsha, with the aim of getting more women on bikes, and giving young girls an opportunity to become cyclists.

______________________________ ______________________________ _

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

______________________________ __________________________

After Khaltsha Cycles identified 30 girls to participate in the Cycle Tour, Rocacorba and Moolman-Pasio were able to raise funds for bikes, kit, helmets and other items that the girls will need for the event.

Moolman-Pasio will start the Cycle Tour, an event she first rode in 2001, by racing the women’s elite race, then returning to the start to begin riding the traditional 109km route in the last batch of the day with the team from Khaltsha Cycles.

“The aim here is to empower the girls through the bicycle,” says Moolman-Pasio. “So we are using bicycles to firstly, give the new riders a sense of belonging, and to help them grow in their confidence.”

“Normally I wouldn’t be coming back to South Africa at this time of year because it’s peak Classics season, but our partnership with Khaltsha Cycles is such a great initiative that I wanted to be here to ride with the girls,” says Moolman-Pasio.

“So, I’m coming to Cycle Tour to meet the girls in person, to hand over the bikes, and to ride the Cape Town Cycle Tour with them.” DM