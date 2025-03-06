Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

South Africa

WAR IN EUROPE

Zelensky headed for state visit to South Africa in April, Ramaphosa's Presidency confirms

Zelensky plays his RSVP card for a state visit to South Africa following the explosive meeting between the Ukrainian leader and US President Donald Trump at the White House last Friday. Ukraine has long-awaited an invitation for a state visit from South Africa.
Tori-Zelensky-visit President Cyril Ramaphosa (right) and his Ukrainian counterpart President Volodymyr Zelensky meet on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York on 19 September 2023. (Photo: GCIS)
Victoria O’Regan
By Victoria O’Regan
6 Mar 2025
Facebook
13

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit South Africa next month, the South African Presidency said on Thursday.

“President Zelensky will be visiting South Africa on the 10th of April,” said Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

“The visit is a continuation of ongoing engagements held by President [Cyril] Ramaphosa with President Vladimir Putin and President Zelensky on an inclusive peace process that will provide a path to peace between Russia and Ukraine,” he added. 

Ukraine has long-awaited an invitation for a state visit from SA. 

On 20 January, Ukrainian officials said that Pretoria had invited Zelensky to visit South Africa. However, Magwenya told Daily Maverick at the time that although discussions had been held about a potential visit by Zelensky to SA, no formal invitation had yet been issued.

Read more: Ukraine says Zelensky will visit South Africa, but no formal invite yet

Ramaphosa and Zelensky later met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland to discuss details of his potential visit to SA. 

The announcement of a date for Zelensky’s state visit follows the explosive meeting between the Ukrainian leader and US President Donald Trump at the White House last Friday. Zelensky left the White House early following the confrontation with Trump and Vice President JD Vance, without signing the much-awaited deal between the US and Ukraine over the joint development of natural resources.

Read more: Ambush! A mugging in the Oval Office reveals the alliance’s deep split

On Monday, the Trump administration temporarily suspended the delivery of all US military aid to Ukraine, affecting more than $1-billion in arms and ammunition in the pipeline, the New York Times reported.

Following the terse meeting, European leaders raced to salvage Ukraine’s fractured relationship with the US, with the UK and France leading the charge in formulating a plan among European nations for ending Russia’s war in Ukraine. 

European leaders gathered at a special meeting in Brussels on Thursday to discuss how to bolster support for Ukraine as well as Europe’s own defences. 

Read more: What is South Africa’s role in Ukraine’s peace talks?

South Africa and Ukraine have had a complicated relationship since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. But Ramaphosa’s visits to Ukraine and Russia in 2023 at the head of an Africa peace mission, and Pretoria’s participation in Zelensky’s peace formula talks since July 2023, have eased relations somewhat. DM

Comments

Jane Crankshaw Mar 7, 2025, 06:55 AM

Hope this goes better than our intervention as peace makers in the DRC and we are not thinking of sending in troops to either Russia or Ukraine to “bolster” the peace process!

Carl Dahms Mar 7, 2025, 07:16 AM

You are funny :)

Rod MacLeod Mar 7, 2025, 07:33 AM

Let's face it - Ukraine is in a three way tug-of-war between Russia, Trump and the EU. And the sole reason for this is the mineral wealth in Ukraine's Eastern regions. The bulk of its Lithium resource is in Donetsk, Putin's main target. Now, what will Cyril and Volodymyr actually talk about?

Dennis de Necker Mar 7, 2025, 07:44 AM

WOW.... solving the world's problems while his own country slowly disintegrates daily....... And then CR is suddenly 'shocked and embarrassed' to see the state of Johannesburg. Wearing blinkers for the last 30 years?

J W Mar 7, 2025, 07:58 AM

Russian agents with poison will be waiting at the airport.

Jane Crankshaw Mar 7, 2025, 08:12 AM

My immediate thought too on reading this article!

Richard Kennard Mar 7, 2025, 08:44 AM

Come the press conference how about first establishing that Ukraine did not start the war &amp; that Zelensky is not a dictator, then show Trump &amp; co how diplomacy works. W0n't be the great TV viewing though. Maybe Carl Niehaus &amp; Des Van Rooyen can attend in their camo's to give battle weary support

Beyond Fedup Mar 7, 2025, 09:00 AM

Much ado about nothing. Ramaphosa has zero gravitas/credibility. So plainly obvious that he is a Putin stooge, who hasn’t got the spine to even mildly condemn the illegal/brutal war that that evil Kremlin monster launched 3 years ago. The state of SA is a borderline failed state - focus at home.

Caroline Rich Mar 7, 2025, 09:42 AM

Why would Zelenskyy bother to meet with SA? We have zero credibility and nothing to offer. The fact people still call each other comrade tells one all you need to know about where their thinking is at.

D'Esprit Dan Mar 7, 2025, 11:39 AM

When Zelensky visits and does a presidential tour, he'll be forgiven for thinking that most of Putin's murderous missiles had missed and landed in Jozi! Cyril is a joke - swanning around the global stage whilst his most critical province has fallen apart. Grow up, Ramaphosa!

D'Esprit Dan Mar 7, 2025, 11:43 AM

I listened to Cyril droning on and on yesterday at the Microsoft announcement: it amounted to nothing more than spouting out every soundbite and cliche in the ANC lexicon, without any signs of understanding or insight, just bland nothingness. Ramaphosa cannot govern for meaning. Useless.

Pierre Rossouw Mar 7, 2025, 05:17 PM

I guess Ramaphosa will try to persuade Zelenski that Ukraine must surrender to the Russian invasion.

Mike Lawrie Mar 8, 2025, 10:10 PM

Perhaps CR would like to make Jbg look like Ukraine to make Zelensky feel at home? Oh, I forgot, it already does, craters all over the roads, very little infrastructure working, etc.