Zelensky headed for state visit to South Africa in April, Ramaphosa's Presidency confirms

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit South Africa next month, the South African Presidency said on Thursday.

“President Zelensky will be visiting South Africa on the 10th of April,” said Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

“The visit is a continuation of ongoing engagements held by President [Cyril] Ramaphosa with President Vladimir Putin and President Zelensky on an inclusive peace process that will provide a path to peace between Russia and Ukraine,” he added.

Ukraine has long-awaited an invitation for a state visit from SA.

On 20 January, Ukrainian officials said that Pretoria had invited Zelensky to visit South Africa. However, Magwenya told Daily Maverick at the time that although discussions had been held about a potential visit by Zelensky to SA, no formal invitation had yet been issued.

Ramaphosa and Zelensky later met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland to discuss details of his potential visit to SA.

I welcome the constructive engagement I had with President @ZelenskyyUA and I look forward to hosting him in South Africa soon for a state visit. We both agreed on the urgent need for an inclusive peace process that involves all parties in finding a resolution to the conflict… — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 21, 2025

The announcement of a date for Zelensky’s state visit follows the explosive meeting between the Ukrainian leader and US President Donald Trump at the White House last Friday. Zelensky left the White House early following the confrontation with Trump and Vice President JD Vance, without signing the much-awaited deal between the US and Ukraine over the joint development of natural resources.

On Monday, the Trump administration temporarily suspended the delivery of all US military aid to Ukraine, affecting more than $1-billion in arms and ammunition in the pipeline, the New York Times reported.

Following the terse meeting, European leaders raced to salvage Ukraine’s fractured relationship with the US, with the UK and France leading the charge in formulating a plan among European nations for ending Russia’s war in Ukraine.

European leaders gathered at a special meeting in Brussels on Thursday to discuss how to bolster support for Ukraine as well as Europe’s own defences.

South Africa and Ukraine have had a complicated relationship since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. But Ramaphosa’s visits to Ukraine and Russia in 2023 at the head of an Africa peace mission, and Pretoria’s participation in Zelensky’s peace formula talks since July 2023, have eased relations somewhat. DM