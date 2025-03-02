Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

World

GEOPOLITICS

Ambush! A mugging in the Oval Office reveals the alliance’s deep split

The train wreck of the White House meeting between Zelensky and Trump upsets any expectations for a quick end to the war in Ukraine. What happens next with efforts to end the conflict?
US President Donald Trump welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks with US President Donald Trump and US Vice-President JD Vance in the Oval Office of the White House on 28 February. (Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA-EFE)
J Brooks Spector
By J Brooks Spector
2 Mar 2025
Facebook
89

The setting was familiar to millions watching television and online news streaming. Over the years, we have seen it many times — a US president and a foreign leader seated next to each other in the White House’s Oval Office discussing and resolving consequential global issues. Aides, reporters, boom microphones, television cameras and bright lights face the principal actors. However, there was one crucial difference between this particular meeting on Friday, 28 February and all the others that preceded it.

This time, the US president, the vice-president and a few forelock-tugging reporters carried out a vicious mugging of a visiting head of government from a heretofore friendly nation. Volodymyr Zelensky’s nation has been fighting off a massive Russian military assault over the past three years. Russia, under the leadership of its president, Vladimir Putin, has been trying to crush Ukraine since its assault began in 2022. In this most recent White House meeting, the US president was Donald Trump, his vice-president was JD Vance and the visitor was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) in talks with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on 28 February 2025. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Jim Lo Scalzo / Pool)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) talks with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, 28 February 2025. (Photo: EPA-EFE / JIM LO SCALZO / POOL)

Zelensky had come to Washington to settle the more contentious points of an agreement that — under pressure from the US — would set up mechanisms for the joint exploitation of Ukrainian natural resources, especially rare earth elements crucial for the manufacture of many hi-tech components. This Oval Office meeting before the media and others was supposed to be the prelude to a private meeting where the leaders would sort out the remaining issues in the agreement. That, in turn, would have fed into a formal media conference.

Instead, it turned into a nasty, public mugging. Zelensky was upbraided for not wearing a suit. (He has been wearing a semi-military outfit since the invasion began, and any number of Middle East visitors and even Winston Churchill have, over the years, eschewed business suits for traditional or military-style garb. So too has Elon Musk, with his odd mix of teenage fashion and Maga paraphernalia.)

Zelensky was verbally pummelled for failing to say, “thank you, m’lord” to Trump, or effectively kissing his ring in gratitude for the weapons and economic support. This would have been despite the fact that most of that military and economic support came during Trump’s predecessor’s tenure in office, and the new vice-president, while still a senator, had spoken out against any such aid. Whenever Zelensky attempted to correct the record on the facts of US aid or even key dates in the crisis such as the 2014 seizure of Crimea by Russia, he was verbally smacked down by an overeager JD Vance, desperate to prove his fealty to the president.

Zelensky was repeatedly reprimanded — almost as if he was a truculent schoolboy — for being reluctant to trust Putin’s word in any potential ceasefire or agreement, absent rigorous international security guarantees. According to the Americans, Zelensky had had the temerity to assert that without rigorous guarantees, Russia might only postpone further military efforts. Given that the Russians had ignored several previous ceasefires, the threat remained real, according to the Ukrainian leader. Statements by Trump that his goal in the conflict was “peace” without a sense of what that peace should entail, means there is a real gap between Zelensky and Trump’s ideas of what comes next.

Told he was unwilling to work towards peace even as he was insistent on using further US support to continue the war, there was no minerals agreement between the parties, no signing of a memorandum of that agreement, and no post-agreement media conference to tout that agreement. Zelensky was then booted out of the White House and effectively told, “Begone, you, until you come back, bowing, hat in hand, with an apologetic look on your face, begging for those US-dictated terms of capitulation to end the war on terms acceptable to Moscow.”

It is possible Zelensky’s efforts would have been better served with the slower pace of consecutive interpreting of the meeting, instead of his attempts to use his careful English for this engagement with a US president eager for a fight and a vice-president keen to demonstrate his cojones to his boss. That might have made the conversation more deliberate, putting Zelensky on a more equal linguistic footing and restraining the dismissive wave directed at the Ukrainian president. Of course, that pace might have given Trump and Vance more time to position attacks on Zelensky, so who knows for sure.

Unprecedented

It is hard to recall any meeting with such ill-will being publicly demonstrated by a US president at a foreign visitor — ever. Yes, White House meetings with foreign leaders can be contentious, even angry, as was the case between Jimmy Carter and Menachem Begin and — sometimes — between Franklin Roosevelt and Winston Churchill. But by the time the principals were in front of the media, beyond an occasional frown, things were publicly polite, just like adults should behave.

Throughout this catastrophe of diplomacy, viewers of the encounter on television could see in the audience the Ukrainian ambassador to the US sitting with her head in her hands in dismay and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ashen-faced as the meeting went further and further off the rails. While there was no official Russian presence in that meeting, the shade of Putin was in the air, almost as if Trump was doing his best to offer fealty to his liege lord with his criticisms of the Ukrainian visitor. After the meeting, the Russians were publicly jubilant, with one official wondering aloud how Trump had been able to refrain himself from smacking his visitor. The meeting and its aftermath were a train wreck of epic proportions.

While there has been no immediate announcement of the cessation of further US aid to Ukraine and there is still some funding that has been appropriated and obligated for support to Ukraine, there is reason to be concerned that the aid pipeline may soon be turned off. That clearly worries Ukrainian leaders, whose military efforts have been significantly supported by US aid.

By comparison, over the weekend Zelensky had a warm meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and a meeting with King Charles. Moreover, the Ukrainian president has met a gaggle of European leaders who have voiced firm support for Ukraine’s cause. As a group, they will now busy themselves trying to work out how to ratchet up their assistance to Zelensky’s beleaguered nation, as well as mould the shape and substance of security guarantees for Ukraine.

They have a second crucial task: to rebuild fragmenting ties between the US and its major European allies, especially after hearing jarring words from the US president that the US is not aligned with anyone. Zelensky, meanwhile, has messaged that he is still hoping for essential support from the US in his nation’s struggle against an invader.

In all of this, among US domestic politicians, most Republicans have voiced support for Trump’s behaviour, even as Democrats and the majority of major media commentators have said how appalled they are at the way the Americans comported themselves on Friday and how they are cutting Ukraine adrift.

Looking forward, it will be very important to see how this major shift in US policy plays in Beijing (and Taipei) as Chinese leaders contemplate how the US might react to an overt move against Taiwan during the Trump administration. Similarly, would this deliberate move away from support of Ukraine have an impact on Trump’s heretofore full-on support of Israel in how it deals with Iran and Hezbollah — as well as the continuing conflict in Gaza?

Americans and the rest of the world will probably get an inkling of all of this in the president’s speech to a joint session of Congress on 4 March, Tuesday night. Although technically not a State of the Union speech, effectively it will offer clarifications on Trump’s foreign policy views, as well as how he plans to continue the major cuts in staffing and programmes being engineered (or foisted) by Musk and his band to magically reach a level of $2-trillion worth of savings. Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine continues. DM

Comments

John Cawood Mar 3, 2025, 06:23 AM

A loose cannon in heavy seas rolls across the decks and crushes all who might stop it, leaving a trail of death and destruction until it smashes the bulwarks and plunges into the ocean.

Knowledgeispower RSA Mar 3, 2025, 06:31 AM

No ambush. This was the third time Z had promised to sign the minerals deal, then refused publicly. The deal would mean huge US investment in Ukraine to the benefit of both. Ukraine has not exploited its own minerals, this would help them, at the same time contributing to the rebuilding of Ukraine

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Mar 3, 2025, 09:17 AM

Explain Z’s reason please. It would take an idiot to do what you are stating, particularly in the context where Ukraine desperately needs help.

Knowledgeispower RSA Mar 3, 2025, 09:54 AM

I am afraid to say he was an idiot to argue with and disrespect the Oval office in front of the media. He feels he is the darling of the world so can get away with poking the bear, but very silly to do this purely out of hatred for Putin and resentment that Trump had bilateral talks with Putin.

kate.posthumus Mar 3, 2025, 10:32 AM

This is political gaslighting. Zelensky was trying to explain something fairly obvious - how can he sign any agreement with Putin without guarantees? He has done so in the past and Putin has proven devious. Zelensky had every right to stand up to bullying of his nation by a believed friend.

Knowledgeispower RSA Mar 3, 2025, 11:59 AM

Rubbish!

D'Esprit Dan Mar 3, 2025, 12:24 PM

100% spot on!

Karen Hewson Mar 3, 2025, 02:44 PM

KnowledgeispowerRSA will not change his mind no matter what any of us say. He will go down with a sinking ship if needs be.

Anne M. Mar 3, 2025, 11:35 AM

Disrespect the Oval office? How? By correcting the lies being spewed? Zalensky has thanked the United States at least 33 times. By responding to the stupid question about Zelensky not wearing a suit - which Marjorie Taylor Green's boyfriend (Brian Glenn) had been primed to ask?

ANTHONY MCGUINNESS Mar 3, 2025, 02:51 PM

Easy for you to have all the answers sitting in your cozy armchair. I find it strange at the very least that you endorse the behavior of Trump and his "side kick", yet find Z's need to defend his country as Idiotic.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Mar 3, 2025, 04:35 PM

I'm afraid I've looked at a lot of your comments and your agenda is overtly obvious. So I only have one question remaining: Aren't you ashamed to be earning your living spreading disinformation?

Vincent L Mar 5, 2025, 03:56 PM

Thumbs up Fanie!

Mark Jackson Mar 3, 2025, 11:55 AM

Is this the same 'person' who berates our leaders for not steadfastly standing on the moral side of this conflict, but as soon as their racist idol switches sides, they are suddenly finding reasons to criticise Ukraine, a victim when it suits them, but the antagonist when it suits Trump-the-liar?

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Mar 3, 2025, 09:23 PM

Watch Jeffrey Sachs on YouTube everyone - incredibly interesting perspective.

Knowledgeispower RSA Mar 3, 2025, 06:34 AM

Further, security for Ukraine would be the default if US was heavily invested there. Z would not even be in the war still if it weren't for US aid, and he had the temerity to start lecturing Trump on Putin, rolling his eyes and swearing under his breath as Trump spoke. The half hour before was fine

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Mar 3, 2025, 09:17 AM

Explain Z's reason please. It would take an idiot to do what you are stating, particularly in the context where Ukraine desperately needs help.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Mar 3, 2025, 09:25 AM

I'm not sure we watched the same engage because what I onserved was an incredibly restrained Z under aggressive attack by T and JD and a targeted attack even on his clothing. I try very hard to view things objectively but our world is drowning in partisan babble.

Knowledgeispower RSA Mar 3, 2025, 09:59 AM

Partisan babble is the natural default of the Left media and Dems. Z has a cute face which shows no emotion so it's not easy to see him angry, which he was, as his expression never changes. His people are dying cruelly every day, there are hardly any more men to recruit, yet he refuses to do a deal

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Mar 3, 2025, 10:44 AM

You get that what you're saying right now is both partisan and a very weak attempt at emotional persuasion devoid right?

kanu sukha Mar 3, 2025, 02:26 PM

Don't waste your breath on a brick wall .. and a very thick one at that.

Pieter van de Venter Mar 3, 2025, 11:25 AM

What a load of bulldust. Normally I am more right than leftwing, but Trump and his wax dolls are becoming an embarresment. JD is a refined as a 3x4 plank and even Little Rubio was shocked. Trump and his dolls a reaching new lows is mafia style politics.

Luan Sml Mar 3, 2025, 01:24 PM

One could almost think you are talking about Putin… except he is the aggressor and has no qualms about his young men, nor those of the North Koreans who he infused into this war? It was a disgraceful show by the POTUS and his lackeys!

Rod MacLeod Mar 3, 2025, 02:11 PM

They're dying because of PUTIN.

ANTHONY MCGUINNESS Mar 3, 2025, 02:59 PM

Are you blaming Z for Ukrainians dying??? You're clearly delusional, Putin is the reason Ukrainians are dying. Putin is tougher than Trump, so the easy solution for Trump is to let Putin have his way. This is all about Mineral and Natural Resources rights.

Richard Kennard Mar 3, 2025, 03:33 PM

Plus opening up business with the Russian oligarch's.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Mar 3, 2025, 09:28 AM

I would be very keen to see how you oersonally would have engahed against the backdrop where your countrymen are being slaughtered daily: man, woman and child.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Mar 3, 2025, 09:29 AM

...you personally would have engaged...

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Mar 3, 2025, 09:51 AM

If the USA wants to carve up Ukraine with Russia, keeping half for mineral rights access for the USA, I objectively can't fault it as they have no obligation to Ukraine. However, be honest that it's about money only. Don't try and dress it up as Ukraine is the cause here.

Pieter van de Venter Mar 3, 2025, 11:22 AM

Wonder if Knowledgeispower RSA is Trump troll? The agreement was not even mentioned. The JD is a convenient idiot that Trump uses - like at the Nato meeting where he tried to school European leaders on democracy. JD is dangerous as he is a really non thinking Pit Bull.

Anne M. Mar 3, 2025, 11:51 AM

I am not a betting person, but I would bet R10 that you are correct about him being a paid troll. I wonder if there are Knowledgeispower ___ trolling other countries' media?

kanu sukha Mar 3, 2025, 02:24 PM

There are many, many of that ilk .. across the globe ! The acceptability of pseudonyms in this case, help their cause. Check the gigantic world Zionist lobby for the same. Part of the American imperialism project.

Anne M. Mar 3, 2025, 11:26 AM

The United States has large lithium reserves. Why would they want to incur huge costs to set up mining in another country? Perhaps to give it to Putin?

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Mar 3, 2025, 01:27 PM

Of concern also is that Trump can't seem to differentiate between "raw earth" and "rare earth". Also on of the Hazenile crew possibly?

Vincent L Mar 5, 2025, 04:02 PM

Well I just put two and two together. Elon has bought the USA and now he has bought Ukraine too. Minerals for his batwies will be much cheaper than US minerals.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Mar 3, 2025, 01:31 PM

Also, please explain to me why JD Vance pats Trump on the arm at the end of the bully boy engage. For me the gesture states one of two things: 1. Gee Donald, that went just like we planned; or 2. Look at what a good boy I am Donald. You happy? Or both. Thoughts?

kanu sukha Mar 3, 2025, 02:36 PM

Trumps own comment later about how 'they' kept the cameras rolling (like it was another 'Apprentice' show) was geared towards a local maga audience (cult). The pointing of hands/fingers stopped just short of 'finger wagging' or deliberately but unsuccessfully tried to conceal it.

Christian Pirk Mar 3, 2025, 01:56 PM

Really ? Is that why the grain facilities in Ukrainian ports built by China are being attacked by Russia ? I see how that default security works, I think your power is pretty low.

Peter Oosthuizen Mar 3, 2025, 04:33 PM

At least have the guts to let us know who you are. Hiding behind a nom de plume trolling shouldn't be allowed

Knowledgeispower RSA Mar 3, 2025, 06:40 AM

The Ukr ambassador likely had her head in her hands as she watched Z scupper his chances with the only person who can save him and stop the war, as he behaved like a spoilt teenager. He had begged for this visit, then he messed up..again. He seems to not want to stop the killing of his people...

ANTHONY MCGUINNESS Mar 3, 2025, 03:05 PM

You sound like an Elon AI Bot in your support of Trump.

Knowledgeispower RSA Mar 3, 2025, 06:44 AM

Trump has no love for Putin but knows diplomacy is the only route. Ukr can never beat Russia who are manufacturing weapons at speed. Useless and cruel to prolong an unwinnable war, as Z forcefully recruits the remaining men, young and old, by kidnapping them and forcing them screaming into vans..

G H Mar 3, 2025, 11:47 AM

Felicity Bellbot, you really are a piece of work. Don't you think it's strange how hard those 'kidnapped' recruits are fighting against their will...

Knowledgeispower RSA Mar 3, 2025, 06:49 AM

Even Biden lost his temper with Z on a call in June 2022, when he shouted at him saying he kept on demanding from US and never said thank you. UK and Europe are useless to Z...US holds all the cards and is his only real chance at peace, and has already given over $350bill, and for what?

GMJ LEE Mar 3, 2025, 08:30 AM

K.I.P - I cannot understand why the DM allows this bot to flood comment sections with its vile mix of propaganda and prejudice? DM readers should not have to face this level of obtuse ignorance within the pages of a publication that is ostensibly aimed at the preservation of critical thinking.

Richard Kennard Mar 3, 2025, 09:23 AM

Must be bot hiding behind a Nom de plume

Richard Kennard Mar 3, 2025, 09:28 AM

US has given $119 Billion which is less than that given by the EU. Trump is a accomplished liar which I am sure you are aware of. To gain knowledge first establish the facts.

Knowledgeispower RSA Mar 3, 2025, 10:11 AM

You Mr Lee, are the very antithesis of critical thinking. Scared of the truth, thus reverting to vile personal insults. Prove me wrong in one thing I have said. How am I prejudiced? Instead of hurling puerile insults, why don't you address the content of the article? And research context...

G H Mar 3, 2025, 10:35 AM

$350 billion Felicity. Come now, keep up

Richard Kennard Mar 3, 2025, 11:44 AM

Its interesting that other than Felicity (KIP) most of the other Trump alternative fact fanboys have sort of vanished. Or is it mainly the reality of what is unfolding that the blind faith in MAGA is indeed that?

G H Mar 3, 2025, 12:04 PM

@Richard - Felicity is a paid troll, who's only goal is to sow division and outrage. Re: the other Trump apologists, I'm hopeful that the scales are falling from their eyes and they are seeing the truth behind Trumps seductive lies. I bear no grudge to these folk

akwjacks Mar 3, 2025, 08:41 AM

Are you Russian - deal with facts not talking points - US support is nothing like $350bn - barely 100bn and less than EU and UK support but don’t let the facts get in the way of Putin’s narrative…

Mar 3, 2025, 08:45 AM

Your love for Russia and their talking points are obvious. At least stick to the facts eg. It’s 135b dollars and not 350b that has been used for supporting Ukrain and almost all of that money was spent in USA to buy military equipment from US companies.

Michael Bowes Mar 3, 2025, 09:20 AM

Others have corrected the falsities in this comment, I will say that many of the comments seem to be along the lines of - "Just surrender and it won't hurt at all"

kanu sukha Mar 3, 2025, 02:49 PM

When a convicted felon (more than once) in America is elected 'president'.. what do you expect? His attorneys in trials when he did not settle out of court, would not allow him to 'speak', for fear of convicting himself! BUT he has almost half of America swallowing his 'Apprentice' show BS!

Hilary Morris Mar 3, 2025, 10:12 AM

My apologies to whoever it was whose comment on your posts I marked as not civil. Did not realise the response was to your absurd posts. Please! You're so way off accurate as to embarrass yourself.

Richard Kennard Mar 3, 2025, 11:07 AM

For starters the $350bill. Maybe there's that syndrome where by repeating the lie enough times makes the alternative truth the one that sticks. Was it not Kellyanne Conway that coined that one?

Mar 3, 2025, 07:37 AM

“Mr Trump, you are increasing the volume of your voice, but not the logic of your argument.” Volodymyr Zelensky. Yep, it says it all. It began with the 2014 occupation of the Crimea - and that’s where the world’s weakness failed.

Mark Jackson Mar 3, 2025, 07:59 AM

The US' balance of appearing to be the 'nice guy' in the heavily-influenced media is falling apart. The neo-right here are struggling to find ways of justifying love for their angry racist uncle overseas, since a main argument has been SA's neutrality wrt Russia, who Trump clearly favours.

Hilary Morris Mar 3, 2025, 08:52 AM

The most disgusting display of boorish bullying ever. Braindead Trump being continuously affirmed by Republicans is the biggest threat to world peace. Zelensky's comment about Trump raising his voice but not quality of argument is perfect! He shames America daily.

Michele Rivarola Mar 3, 2025, 09:10 AM

Russia offers many more business opportunities than the Ukraine that is what is driving US policy, forget morals and ethics, the people involved have none and never will as they worship the greenback God and nothing else. Time for the EU to step up to the plate and part ways.

Richard Kennard Mar 3, 2025, 10:00 AM

Spot on there.

Michael Bowes Mar 3, 2025, 09:15 AM

Now we know where we all stand. We have long suspected that Trump is a Russian Asset; now we know that he's a Russian collaborator. Europe can stop hoping that it will all come right somehow and get off their fat butts and look after their own problem.

Mar 3, 2025, 09:34 AM

Zelensky has never waivered for one second in fighting for his country and his people. Ukraine's resolve and courage in the face of death and destruction has been heroic in every sense. And there he sat alone under attack from the two-face weasel Vance and his master. Stupendously disgusting US!

Jane Crankshaw Mar 3, 2025, 11:56 AM

Hear Hear! I back every word of your comment! Bully boys in the playground treating decency with arrogance! The Republicans should be very very ashamed of themselves and how they voted! Sistog!

Pierre56 Mar 3, 2025, 09:57 AM

Why the love of war? No empathy for every parcel of few hundred rockets that is provided to fight that war the death certificate of a few hundred more people is guaranteed. Call that security? Ukrainians are the cannon fodder of Europe. It is a suicide pact. Peace now should be the call.

kate.posthumus Mar 3, 2025, 10:35 AM

Please clarify what you mean? Peace at any costs has proven very costly in the past...ask Neville Chamberlain about 'Peace in our time!'...

Jane Crankshaw Mar 3, 2025, 11:53 AM

A picture says it all! The body language is undeniable - Trump &amp; Vance dismissively arrogant and Zelensky shutting down because he knows a shakedown when he sees it!!!

Knowledgeispower RSA Mar 3, 2025, 11:59 AM

The reason your Trump "fanboys" have disappeared is that they have realised its impossible to argue with uninformed people who are blinkered and have no desire for the truth...the very opposite of critical thinking. And so angry..let's stay focused on the article rather than other commentators.

G H Mar 3, 2025, 12:20 PM

...or perhaps your troll farm was funded by USAID? :)

Richard Kennard Mar 3, 2025, 12:55 PM

DM sent me an email on 14th Feb updating their comments policy whereby they state.."Unfortunately, the comments section has since been infiltrated by people who through fake names and fake email accounts actively and intentionally spread disinformation" Any comment?

Knowledgeispower RSA Mar 3, 2025, 01:27 PM

Yes dear Richard. There are many nom de plumes on DM, are there not? The only trolling here is from a bunch of commentators who cannot bear anyone to disagree with them. We are all entitled to our opinions on the important events and people who make the world go round, are we not? Such nastiness...

Richard Kennard Mar 3, 2025, 02:23 PM

You miss the point, its so much easier to sit behind a pseudonym and talk gibberish as you as a person are not held to account to the same degree.

Richard Kennard Mar 3, 2025, 12:55 PM

DM sent me an email on 14th Feb updating their comments policy whereby they state.."Unfortunately, the comments section has since been infiltrated by people who through fake names and fake email accounts actively and intentionally spread disinformation" Any comment?

Mark Jackson Mar 3, 2025, 01:20 PM

I was wondering the same thing. All that's changed wrt their comments section is that we have to pay for the privilege now. However there are no fact-checkers, no account verification, and we still have to trust each other to allow comments through even if we don't agree with them. No improvement.

Indeed Jhb Mar 3, 2025, 12:12 PM

Taiwan must be very scared - if China invades Trump will do nothing to help. Trump is not making America great he is destroying it.

Indeed Jhb Mar 3, 2025, 12:23 PM

The saying goes 'knowledge is power' but Trump is proving that 'power without knowledge' is very destructive in the wrong hands. We should all start our Russian lessons to greet the our new Emperor Putin 'the crafty fox'

D'Esprit Dan Mar 3, 2025, 12:38 PM

Trump would PG his own mother if he thought he could get something out of it. I think Putin has some really nasty stuff on Trump, which is why he cowers at Putin's feet.

Lawrence Sisitka Mar 3, 2025, 02:25 PM

This was the real, dirty, dumb and dangerous Trump. Let the world take notice and beware. We should all step away from the US and let it stew in its own toxicity and look to building a better world without it. And, of course, not give the effluent that DT is any more publicity.

Knowledgeispower RSA Mar 3, 2025, 02:36 PM

If you would like to read a great analysis on what happened in the Oval office, read the article by Michael McCune who provides background and context. The TDS commentators who think any info that they do not agree with is disinformation, ought to read this if they regard themselves as open minded..

Mark Jackson Mar 3, 2025, 03:00 PM

I'm not going to look TDS up, but I will bet it's another childish insult to people who are not under the right-wing racist spell that's currently gaining traction around the world, justified by Trump's lies, right?

Knowledgeispower RSA Mar 3, 2025, 06:08 PM

Sad

G H Mar 3, 2025, 03:07 PM

"President Donald Trump has shared a Truth Social post of commentary from a Tuscon-based wedding DJ who praised him for playing Russia and Ukraine 'like a master chess player.' Michael McCune of Arizona has found viral fame.." That Michael McCune? Drat, foiled by the DJ...you win FelicityKIP

Richard Kennard Mar 3, 2025, 04:36 PM

Tiny hands can't even play checkers! All he keeps saying is King Me!

Knowledgeispower RSA Mar 3, 2025, 06:07 PM

You one of those whom Richard accuses of hiding your name...GH? You seem very angry. And it's amazing how not only Trump, Vance, all Reps, are fools...so is everyone else..except you. You know it all, behind the scenes, motives, everything. Must be wonderful to be you. Content to be misinformed

Richard Kennard Mar 3, 2025, 08:42 PM

Hang on, you are in no position to call out someone else hiding their name

Knowledgeispower RSA Mar 3, 2025, 10:06 PM

Hang on...you are in no position to comment on me...stick to commenting on the article.

G H Mar 3, 2025, 09:34 PM

GH is my wedding DJ name, 'Felicity'. I'm the bigliest and bestest wedding DJ outside of Tuscon. I'm penning an article about 5D chess in the hope that Trump retwit's it. Me? Angry? Nah...as they say in the classics, I would do anything for love, except show more than a feeling

kanu sukha Mar 3, 2025, 03:12 PM

What no one seems to observe is that the rest of the white tribes of Europe are agreeing to spend more on 'defence' .. no doubt 90+% of it will go to America (imagine them buying from Russia or China!) , to keep its war machine ticking over. That should enable it to continue its old war mongering.

Vincent L Mar 5, 2025, 04:06 PM

Love the white (mLungu)tribes of Europe!!